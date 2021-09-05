High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas soccer team wins blowout

The Aquinas High School boys soccer team scored five goals in the first half and three more in the second on the way to an 8-0 victory over Nekoosa at Fields for Kids on Saturday.

Junior Andrew Sutton scored three goals — two in the first half — as the Blugolds improved their overall record to 2-1-1. Junior Henry Horstman also scored twice in the first half and once in the second for Aquinas, which also received goals from sophomores Joey Hirschboeck and Lucas Forman.

Hirschboeck, Forman, senior Rylan Schneider and sophomore Samuel Dickinson all had assists for the Blugolds

CROSS COUNTRY

Verona Invitational

VERONA, Wis. — The Aquinas boys placed third among eight Division 3 teams with a score of 75. Senior Alec Taylor was 12th overall and second among Division 3 runners with a time of 17:08.5. Sophomore teammate Jonathan Skemp was third in Division 3 at 17:11, and senior Nick Drye was 10th (18:23.2).

The Aquinas girls were seventh among eight teams with a score of 187. Junior Sara Gyllander was 34th (24:48.1), sophomore Ruthie Hale 35th (24:53.6), senior Andrea White 36th (24:58) and junior Alexa Neumeister 39th (25:19.2).