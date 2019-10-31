The Aquinas High School volleyball team is now one win away from a return trip to state.
The top-seeded Blugolds took care of business on their homecourt Thursday night, sweeping third-seeded Eau Claire Regis 25-20, 25-17, 25-13 to advance to the WIAA Division 3 sectional championship, which will be played Saturday.
Regis was one of only three teams to beat Aquinas this season, having defeated the Blugolds at the Diocesan Tournament on Sept. 21 in Chippewa Falls and were confident after knocking out Melrose-Mindoro in Melrose in the regional final, but Aquinas (29-3) was just simply too strong on Thursday.
Iowa State basketball commit Lexi Donarski had another solid all-around performance, tallying 12 kills, four aces and 10 digs while Taylor Theusch helped pace the Blugolds attack with 31 assists. She also recorded 10 digs while Victoria Nolte led Aquinas with 18 digs.
The Blugolds will now play No. 2 seed Grantsburg, who knocked off Saint Croix Falls in five sets on Thursday, at 7 p.m. Saturday in Colfax.
BOYS SOCCER
WIAA sectional semifinal Division 2
New Richmond 1, Onalaska 0
The top-seeded Hilltoppers (16-3-5) saw their season end at the hands of the second-seeded Tigers (20-2-1).