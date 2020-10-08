 Skip to main content
High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas volleyball sweeps Onalaska Luther
PREP ROUNDUP

High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas volleyball sweeps Onalaska Luther

The Aquinas High School volleyball team used a pair of runs to take a commanding two-set lead before sweeping nonconference foe Onalaska Luther 25-12, 25-19, 25-14 on Thursday night at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

The Blugolds, who have won their past two games and improved to 4-2, closed the first set on an 11-0 run — which included kills from junior Jacy Weisbrod and sophomore Shea Bahr in addition to three aces from Weisbrod — and took control midway through the second set with an 8-1 run that turned a three-point deficit into a 17-13 advantage.

Weisbrod had a game-high 17 kills to go along with four aces. Aquinas sophomore Macy Donarski had a game-high 37 assists, and junior Bailey Theusch added 12 digs.

“We gave them a lot of points,” Aquinas coach Nellie Geoge said in reference to the Blugolds’ 12 missed serves. “But when we served in, we served aggressively and kept them out of system, which is huge for us because then they’re not able to bang balls at us.”

The Knights were led by junior Audrey Zittle (nine assists), junior Leah Wintrone (seven digs) and senior Aubrey Palubicki (six kills).

West Salem 3, Onalaska 0

ONALASKA — The Panthers took it to the Hilltoppers and went home with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 victory.

Jaden Hammes had 13 kills and teammate Kendall Gerke eight kills and 20 assists for the Panthers. Ally Priebe added 14 digs.

Onalaska was led by Natalie Mumm’s eight kills, Carly Skemp’s 22 assists and Olivia Gamoke’s 12 digs.

Coulee

Westby 3, Viroqua 0

WESTBY — The Norsemen took care of the Blackhawks 25-9, 25-19, 25-23.

Bethany Roethel led Westby with eight kills and six aces while tying Macy Stellner for the team lead with nine digs. Ella Johnson had 12 assists and Jayda Berg and Kenzie Stellner four blocks apiece.

CROSS COUNTRY

Westby Mini-Meet

WESTBY — West Salem’s boys and Cashton’s girls ran to victory with runners from five schools competing in each race.

The Panthers had the top three scoring boys with senior Charlie McKinney crossing the line in 17 minutes, 1 second and teammates Brady Niemeier (17:34) and Brennan Garbers (17:42) following while putting together a team score of 18.

While they picked up first-, second- and third-place points, Cashton senior Jarret Carpenter won the race in 16:19. The Eagles, however, didn’t have enough runners for a team score.

Carson Mooney added a fifth-place finish (18:15), and Dawson Gronemus was seventh (18:37) for West Salem. Westby was the only other complete boys team, and it had a score of 42. Bailey Olson (17:56) led the Norsemen.

Cashton’s girls had a score of 36, which clipped West Salem (38) and Westby (47). The overall champion was Royall’s Marah Gruen and her time of 20:17.

West Salem’s Macey Tauscher followed at 21:19, Westby’s Audra Johnson at 21:50 and Cashton’s Izzi Mason at 22:21.

Eleva-Strum Mini-Meet

STRUM, Wis. — Junior Delorean Peterson finished second in a time of 19:36.4 to help Blair-Taylor place second among three boys teams.

Whitehall won with five of the top six runners and posted a team score of 19.

Anthony Oldenorf (10th, 23:03), Riley McAdams (11th, 23:22.3) and Ryan Flynn (12th, 23:42.4) followed Peterson for the Wildcats.

Blair-Taylor junior Thea McAdams won an open girls race that included no full teams. She completed the race in 23:02.8.

