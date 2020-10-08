High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas volleyball sweeps Onalaska Luther

The Aquinas High School volleyball team used a pair of runs to take a commanding two-set lead before sweeping nonconference foe Onalaska Luther 25-12, 25-19, 25-14 on Thursday night at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

The Blugolds, who have won their past two games and improved to 4-2, closed the first set on an 11-0 run — which included kills from junior Jacy Weisbrod and sophomore Shea Bahr in addition to three aces from Weisbrod — and took control midway through the second set with an 8-1 run that turned a three-point deficit into a 17-13 advantage.

Weisbrod had a game-high 17 kills to go along with four aces. Aquinas sophomore Macy Donarski had a game-high 37 assists, and junior Bailey Theusch added 12 digs.

“We gave them a lot of points,” Aquinas coach Nellie Geoge said in reference to the Blugolds’ 12 missed serves. “But when we served in, we served aggressively and kept them out of system, which is huge for us because then they’re not able to bang balls at us.”

The Knights were led by junior Audrey Zittle (nine assists), junior Leah Wintrone (seven digs) and senior Aubrey Palubicki (six kills).

West Salem 3, Onalaska 0