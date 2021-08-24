High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas volleyball sweeps Tomah

The Aquinas High School volleyball team started its season with a 25-7, 25-21, 25-17 MVC victory over Tomah at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Tuesday.

Senior Jacy Weisbrod and junior Shea Bahr led the Blugolds with eight kills apiece, while Sydney Emineth added six.

Bahr also led the way with 15 digs, while Weisbrod, Macy Donarski and maddie George all added 11 and Donarski a team-high 24 assists.

Lauren Noth had 10 kills for the Timberwolves, who received a team-high nine assists from Olivia Wall.

Decorah 3, Prairie du Chien 1

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks couldn't continue early momentum, and Decorah pulled out the 21-25, 25-11, 25-14, 25-15 victory.

Lily Krahn had seven kills and four blocks to lead Prairie du Chien. Teammates Makenna Forde and Katelyne Lutz combined for 21 digs, and Ashlynn Knapp led the Blackhawks with 11 assists and two aces.

Sparta 3, Logan 1

SPARTA — The Spartans came back from a loss in the first set to beat the Rangers 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15.