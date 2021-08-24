High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas volleyball sweeps Tomah

The Aquinas High School volleyball team started its season with a 25-7, 25-21, 25-17 MVC victory over Tomah at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Tuesday.
Senior Jacy Weisbrod and junior Shea Bahr led the Blugolds with eight kills apiece, while Sydney Emineth added six.
Bahr also led the way with 15 digs, while Weisbrod, Macy Donarski and maddie George all added 11 and Donarski a team-high 24 assists.
Lauren Noth had 10 kills for the Timberwolves, who received a team-high nine assists from Olivia Wall.
Decorah 3, Prairie du Chien 1
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks couldn't continue early momentum, and Decorah pulled out the 21-25, 25-11, 25-14, 25-15 victory.
Lily Krahn had seven kills and four blocks to lead Prairie du Chien. Teammates Makenna Forde and Katelyne Lutz combined for 21 digs, and Ashlynn Knapp led the Blackhawks with 11 assists and two aces.
Sparta 3, Logan 1
SPARTA — The Spartans came back from a loss in the first set to beat the Rangers 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15.
Kayla Fabry had 15 kills and Josie Edwards 10 for Sparta, which also received a match-high 38 assists from Abby Schell and 25 digs from Macey Oswald. Schell also had 12 digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Arcadia 4, Holmen 3
HOLMEN — The Raiders scored twice in the second half to clip the Vikings.
Cesar Uriel Ortiz scored all four goals for Arcadia with two in each half. Jose Landeros assisted on the first one, but the final three were unassisted.
Matt Levandoski, Lucas Hanson and Matteo Tarrico scored for Holmen. Elliot Waldrn assisted on Levandoski's, Isak Rollins on Hanson's and Hogan Schneider on Tarrico's.
Joey Zimmerman had three saves for the Vikings and Will Cruz three for the Raiders.
Logan 0, Eau Claire North 0
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Rangers and Huskies drew, and sophomore Gabe Sanders had 12 saves for Logan with six in each half behind the standout defense of junior Andrew Hackbarth and sophomore Mason Schillinger.
North goalie Caden Eberle had six saves.
Onalaska 0, Chippewa Falls 0
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The Hilltoppers and Cardinals opened with a defensive battle, and Nic Hubbard had fives saves for Onalaska.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ken Trott Invitational
WESTBY — West Salem's boys held off second-place Aquinas, and West Salem's girls placed a distant second to Kickapoo/La Farge while Westby's boys and girls both placed third.
West Salem's Brennan Garbers was the top local finisher with a third-place time of 14 minutes, 9 seconds in the boys race, and he bested Aquinas' fourth-place Jonathan Skemp (4:19) by 10 seconds in the race won by C-FC's Wesley Pronschinske (13:42).
Garbers, sixth-place Vincent Schwarz (14:29) and seventh-place Max Wolf (14:35) helped the Panthers to a team score of 50. The Blugolds, whose second runner was Nick Drye (14th, 15:21) ran to a team score of 84. The third-place Norsemen (86) were led by eighth-place Taylor Thunstedt and ninth-place Eli Larrington (both 14:42).
West Salem's girls scored 90 points, but Kickapoo/La Farge (44) had three runners in the top nine.
Westby's Audra Johnson (seventh, 17:38) and Denali Huebner (17:41) were the top local runners in a race won by Anelise Egge of Kickapoo/La Farge in 16:34.
West Salem's Morgan Quackenbush was ninth (17:53).
Westby's third-place girls had a team score of 108 and were followed by Logan (132). Logan's boys were ninth (215) and led by 13th-place Roman Westrich (15:17).
GIRLS SWIMMING
Nonconference
Central/Logan/West Salem 85, Menomonie 73
Rachel Stein, Priya Oshan, Shefali Ramakreshan and Camille Johnson were part of four wins for the Central co-op at UW-La Crosse.
Stein won the 100 and 200 freestyles, and Oshan the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Both teamed up to help their 200 and 400 freestyle relay team win.
Ramakreshan won the 100 backstroke and 500 freestyle and participated in winning efforts in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay. Johnson won the 200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke and swam with the 200 medley relay.