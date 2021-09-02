High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas volleyball tops Central; Central, Holmen tennis teams get big wins

The Aquinas High School volleyball team put behind it a loss to unbeaten Holmen by beating Central 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 on Thursday.
Senior Jacy Weisbrod had 18 kills, and junior Shea Bahr added 11 for the Blugolds (7-3, 2-1), who received honorable mention in Division 3 for this week’s WVCA state rankings. Junior Macy Donarski had 31 assists.
The RiverHawks (0-2, 0-2) were led by junior Lauren Bruley’s seven kills and junior Avery Veenendall’s 15 assists.
Holmen 3, Tomah 0
TOMAH — The Vikings remained undefeated with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-20 win over the Timberwolves.
Senior Harley Bartels had 11 kills and junior Kyla Christnovich 10 for Holmen (10-0, 3-0), which received votes in Division 1 for this week’s WVCA state rankings. Sophomore Rayna McArdle had 17 assists to go with five digs, four kills and two aces, while senior Ellie Kline had 18 digs and three aces and Christnovich added three blocks.
Onalaska 3, Logan 1
ONALASKA — Sophomore Claire Pedretti had a team-high 11 kills for the Hilltoppers, who beat the Rangers 25-16, 25-17, 20-25, 25-20.
Ava Smith added 10 kills and seven digs, while Jenny Garves led Onalaska (9-3, 2-1) with 16 assists and three aces, and Sanjana Xiong topped it with 18 digs.
Logan’s Jazzy Davis led all players with 15 kills, while Ava Dettwiler contributed 29 assists and Ella Boge 15 digs as the Rangers fell to 2-2 overall and 2-2 in the MVC.
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 3, Arcadia 1
ONALASKA — A game-high 11 kills from Rachel Koenig and strong serving helped the Knights (2-2, 1-1) earn a 25-7, 25-11, 23-25, 25-11 win.
Halle Schwartz had 16 assists to go along with four aces, while Jenna Bertolotti had nine aces and four kills. Adelayde Hagedorn was also potent while serving and totaled four aces.
Kaitlyn Bremer and Kealey Ziegeweid had seven aces apiece for the Raiders (1-3, 0-2).
Black River Falls 3, G-E-T 1
GALESVILLE — Makayla Norton had 14 kills and eight digs for the Tigers, who won 25-10, 25-27, 25-20, 25-17.
Summer Rufsholm added 16 assists for Black River Falls (6-9, 2-0), while Avery Yaeger had 14 assists and Betsy Olson and Becca Hudson had eight digs apiece.
Shayna Kirkey had 17 assists for the Red Hawks (0-2, 0-2), while Lindsey Lettner had 12 digs and Ryan Duffenbach had six kills.
Westby 3, Viroqua 0
VIROQUA — The Norsemen dominated the Blackhawks and posted a 25-9, 25-21, 25-15 victory.
Bethany Roethel had 13 kills and Jayda Berg four blocks for Westby (13-3, 2-0), which also received 11 assists from Ella Johnson and eight digs from Kennedy Brueggen.
Viroqua (2-4, 0-1) was led by Celia Amrhein’s four kills and four blocks, Mara Anderson’s eight assists and Bryne Swenson’s five digs.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 3, Cashton 0
BANGOR — Joeryn Freit (12) and Madisyn Herman (10) had double-digit kills to help the Cardinals earn a 25-13, 25-22, 25-13 victory.
Taylor Jacobson had 30 digs for Bangor, while Aliyah Langrehr had 25 assists.
Sydney Helgerson had eight assists and Emma Sanders had six kills to lead the Eagles.
Hillsboro 3, Brookwood 0
ONTARIO, Wis. — The Falcons fell 27-25, 25-17, 25-19.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 3, La Crescent-Hokah 0
CALEDONIA — The Warriors won 25-18, 25-18, 25-10 and were led by Logan Koepke’s eight kills and 11 digs.
Emme Kittleson had 14 digs, Jovial King 23 assists and Sadie Treptow three blocks for the Warriors.
Kinlee Grattan had 17 digs and 14 assists for the Lancers, while Sayde Dammen added eight digs and Kennedi Hill a team-high seven kills.
Southeast
Houston 3, Schaeffer Academy 0
HOUSTON, Minn. — The Hurricanes used five kills from Sydney Torgerson, eight kills from Jaden Woodard and eight assists from Lilly Car in posting a 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 victory.
Nonconference
Osseo-Fairchild 3, Blair-Taylor 0
BLAIR — The Wildcats lost in straight sets, 25-6, 25-5, 25-22.
GIRLS GOLF
Coulee Conference meet
NEKOOSA, Wis. — Arcadia senior Hallie Tulip shot a 40 to win medalist honors by 11 strokes at Lake Arrowhead Golf Course.
Tulip’s 40 and junior Whitney Sonsalla’s third-place 52 led the Raiders to a team score of 203 and 14-shot victory over second-place G-E-T. Black River Falls was third (227) and Nekoosa fourth (274).
Sophomore Alexis Murphy snuck between Tulip and Sonsalla to place second (51), and Black River Falls’ Kaylee Sweeno and G-E-T’s Bailey Maynard tied for fourth at 53.
Arcadia also received scoring rounds from Ithzel Cossio Sotel (sixth, 55) and senior Mackenzie Wolfe (eighth, 56).
BOYS SOCCER
MVC
Central 1, Aquinas 1
Sophomore Devin Wilkerson scored in the 43rd minute off an assist from freshman Finn Emlet to give the RiverHawks (1-1-1, 0-1-1) the lead, but junior Henry Horstman scored directly from a corner kick in the 70th minute for the Blugolds (1-1-1, 0-1-1) to tie the game at Fields for Kids.
Onalaska 5, Logan 0
ONALASKA — Griffin Schultz scored two goals and assisted on another to help the Hilltoppers improve to 4-1-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
Will Thesing, Lukas VonWeiss and Drew Symons also scored for Onalaska, while Jacob Havlik and Seth Lock combined for the clean sheet.
The Rangers fell to 1-2-1 overall and 0-2 in the conference.
West Salem 3, Sparta 1
SPARTA — The Panthers took care of the Spartans behind a pair of goals from Brennan Holst and another from Landon Brothen.
Nick Zeigler, Kyle Lee and Cole Trochinski all had assists for West Salem.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 2, P-E-M 0
PLAINVIEW, Minn. — Austin Myer and Lyle Myhre scored for the Warriors, who received five saves and the shutout from August Allen.
La Crescent-Hokah 2, Winona Cotter 0
WINONA, Minn. — Wyatt Farrell and Evan Pechacek both scored in the second half to help the Lancers (1-1, 1-0) earn their first win of the season.
Joey Schreier assisted on Farrell’s goal, which came in the 59th minute and was the first of the game, while Cooper Johnson made six saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Three Rivers
Caledonia 3, P-E-M 1
CALEDONIA — The Warriors beat the Bulldogs behind two goals from Hailey Alfson and another from Cameryn Kruse. Josie Foster had 15 saves for Caledonia.
Winona Cotter 8, La Crescent-Hokah 2
LA CRESCENT — A goal from the Lancers’ Kate Crosby tied the game at 1 in the third minute, but the Ramblers scored the game’s next five goals.
Mya Herman scored in the second half for La Crescent-Hokah (1-2, 0-1).
GIRLS TENNIS
MVC
Central 7, Onalaska 0
The RiverHawks won every match in straight sets.
Sienna Torgerud beat Alex Drazkowski 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Odessa Barreyro took care of Jane Fabian 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
Central’s No. 1 doubles team of Katie Johnson and Kayla Holman was a 6-1, 6-0 winner over Ashley Dale and Abigail Strain, and its No. 2 team of Maggie Hannum and Sophie Hannum beat Summer Nicolai and Campbell Nitti 6-0, 6-1.
Allison Culp (No. 3), Allie Schlicht (No. 4) and the team of Sam Vandermolen and Ella Lysne (No. 3) also won for the RiverHawks.
Holmen 6, Aquinas 1
HOLMEN — The Vikings won five matches in straight sets to take down the Blugolds.
Holmen’s Isabel Ploessl emerged in the tightest match of the day, scoring a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory over Kate Fortney at No. 2 singles.
Delaney Gelder and Emma Goede both won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 and 4 singles, and the Vikings’ No. 1 doubles team of Chloe Lichucki and Haley Radtke did the same.
Aquinas sophomore Danica Silcox knocked off Holmen senior Natalie Stitt 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for her team’s only win. Madelynne Pehl and Adeline Miller won at No. 2 doubles and Madison Pickett and Janna Thao did the same for the Vikings at No. 3.
Logan 5, Sparta 2
The Rangers won three of four singles matches and received a one-sided 6-1, 6-0 win from Sydney Roswell over Isabella Roth at No. 1 singles. Logan’s Tatyana Roberts was pushed late in a 6-1, 7-6 (3) win over Olivia Blazek at No. 2, and Kamryann Korish won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 3.
Lauren Jarrett and Martha Franke teamed up for a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Jill Roou and Harlee Phipps at No. 1 doubles. Grace Pepin and Audrey Endrizzi won at No. 2 doubles for Logan, while Sparta got its wins from Mya Von Rudne (No. 4 singles) and the No. 3 doubles team of Libby Oswald and Kira Markuson.
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 5, Viroqua 2
VIROQUA — The Knights won each of the doubles matches in straight sets en route to victory.
Jada Wahl and Elle Bolstad beat Ashlee Olson and Anika Nemes 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, Emily Gronholz and Emma Larson handled Keisha Glidden and Allison Zube 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2, and Makayla Boldt and Rileight Olson topped Abi Wileman and Nevaeh Hubbard 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3.
Luther’s Cate Bruemmer picked up a straight set win over Lizzy Fox at No. 3 singles, while the Knights’ Maddie Crabtree edged Lanie Nemes 7-6 (8), 4-6, 10-5 at No. 4 singles.
Anneka Cress and Cammie Leer had the Blackhawks’ lone victories at Nos. 1 and 2 singles.
CROSS COUNTRY
Nonconference
Viroqua Invitational
VIROQUA — The Westby boys finished second with 64 points with two runners, seniors Taylor Thunstedt and Eli Larrington, in the top six overall.
Thunstedt finished fifth in 18 minutes, 10.7 seconds, while Larrington was close behind in sixth (18:11.4).
Viroqua finished third (75) with junior Miles Daniels taking eighth (18:17.8) and classmate Cooper Gelhuas taking ninth (18:25.2).
Central junior Wesley Barnhart won the invite in 17:38.1, but the RiverHawks finished fourth (108).
Brookwood junior Dylan Powell finished third individually in 17:49.3.
Sparta was fifth (121), while De Soto (199) was eighth.
The Brookwood girls finished second (67) with top-10 finishers in senior Kimberlee Downing (seventh, 21:43.5) and junior Margarita Silva (eighth, 21:51.8).
Junior Audra Johnson finished fourth (21:14.6) to help Westby take third (70), while classmate Denali Huebner was ninth (22:00.4).
Central finished fourth (88), Sparta was fifth (102) and Viroqua was sixth (159).
Stewartville Invitational
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah girls finished ninth with 264 points, led by a sixth-place finish from Lydia Rosendahl (20:54).
The Lancers’ boys finished 17th (376) behind a 56th-place finish from Tyler Groth (20:05).