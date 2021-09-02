High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas volleyball tops Central; Central, Holmen tennis teams get big wins

Allison Culp (No. 3), Allie Schlicht (No. 4) and the team of Sam Vandermolen and Ella Lysne (No. 3) also won for the RiverHawks.

Holmen 6, Aquinas 1

HOLMEN — The Vikings won five matches in straight sets to take down the Blugolds.

Holmen’s Isabel Ploessl emerged in the tightest match of the day, scoring a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory over Kate Fortney at No. 2 singles.

Delaney Gelder and Emma Goede both won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 and 4 singles, and the Vikings’ No. 1 doubles team of Chloe Lichucki and Haley Radtke did the same.

Aquinas sophomore Danica Silcox knocked off Holmen senior Natalie Stitt 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for her team’s only win. Madelynne Pehl and Adeline Miller won at No. 2 doubles and Madison Pickett and Janna Thao did the same for the Vikings at No. 3.

Logan 5, Sparta 2

The Rangers won three of four singles matches and received a one-sided 6-1, 6-0 win from Sydney Roswell over Isabella Roth at No. 1 singles. Logan’s Tatyana Roberts was pushed late in a 6-1, 7-6 (3) win over Olivia Blazek at No. 2, and Kamryann Korish won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 3.