High school sports roundup: La Crosse Aquinas wins eighth straight

Chris Wilson, Lucas Ellingson and Kahler Key combined on a one-hitter, and Jack Christenson and Eddie Peters recorded two hits apiece as the Aquinas High School baseball team beat La Crescent-Hokah 4-0 on Saturday.

The Blugolds (19-1), who are ranked third in Division 3 by state coaches, scored three runs in the fourth inning and another in the fifth to win their eighth game in a row. First-place Aquinas sits at 8-1 in the MVC and holds a one-game lead on second-place Central (8-6, 6-1) with those teams scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Copeland Park.

Peters, Riley Klar, Calvin Hargrove and Jack Gagermeier each drove in a run for the Blugolds, who had eight hits and made one error.

Wilson started and pitched three hitless innings with two strikeouts and two walks. Ellingson struck out one and allowed one hit over the next two, and Key struck out three and walked two in the sixth and seventh innings.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stevens Point 11, Central 8

Stevens Point 9, Central 1

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The RiverHawks (8-6) fell behind quickly in both games as a six-game winning streak came to an end with a sweep.