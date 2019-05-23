The Aquinas High School softball team scored on its final at-bat for the second day in a row when an error allowed Megan Scheidt to cross home plate for a 6-5 win over Platteville in a WIAA Division 3 regional final at Pammel Creek field on Thursday.
Senior Sydney Schamberger tied the game at 5 with an effective grounder in the bottom of the seventh and walked three times for the second-seeded Blugolds (14-8), who beat Prairie du Chien 6-5 with a run in the seventh on Wednesday.
Scheidt, who later helped Aquinas qualify for the WIAA state track and field meet by anchoring for the second-place 1,600-meter relay team, had a double and two RBI. Kayla bahr also had a double and an RBI among her two hits.
Annie Balduzzi pitched and kept Platteville (13-7) scoreless after the third inning. The Blugolds will play a sectional semifinal at top-seeded Dodgeville on Tuesday.
Division 1
Onalaska 3, Middleton 0
ONALASKA — Sarah Kraus never let Middleton put together a rally, striking out 10 batters over a four-hitter and lifting the Hilltoppers (24-2) to a sectional semifinal.
Kraus also had a two-run homer in the third inning, while Maria Wick went 3-for-4. Cokie Binegar had an RBI double in the third.
DeForest 4, Holmen 3
DEFOREST, Wis. — After tying the game in the fifth inning and then taking the lead in the sixth, the Vikings (20-6) couldn’t hold off DeForest in the bottom of the seventh.
Kylee Jansen hit a single through the left side with the bases loaded to score the tying and winning runs for DeForest.
Kenzie Winker tied the game at 2 for Holmen with a two-run homer in the fifth inning, and Hannah Lazarescu’s single in the sixth with a runner on second gave Holmen its lead.
Division 4
Onalaska Luther 12, Necedah 3
NECEDAH, Wis. — The Knights (11-11) smashed 15 hits — five of which went for extra bases — to run past the Cardinals in the regional final.
Jenna Wahl went 3-for-4 with a triple, four RBI, and three runs scored while Megan Yonkovich and Lydia Levendoski each had three hits and drove in a combined six runs pace the offense. Cynda Protsman had two hits to give her a career total of 141, tying her school’s career hit record owned by Mariah Schultz.
Division 5
Blair-Taylor 6, Independence/Gilmanton 4
BLAIR — Lauren Steien pitched a complete game and added two doubles and an RBI to help the Wildcats stay unbeaten and claim a third consecutive regional championship.
Blair-Taylor (25-0) was led offensively by Danyelle Waldera, who went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI. All four I/G runs were unearned.
Cashton 15, Bangor 14
BANGOR — The Cardinals had the tying run gunned down at the plate to end the game.
With the Cardinals trailing by two, Hannah Crenshaw hit a single that scored one run, but a strong relay cut down the game-tying run. Bangor trailed 9-2 before scoring six runs in the bottom of the fourth to cut into the deficit.
The Eagles were helped out by six Bangor errors that resulted in seven unearned runs. They were led by Katelyn Schmitz’s three hits while Hailey Huntzicker and Natalie Kramer each tallied two. Madeline Jansich was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, and three RBI for Bangor (12-9).
BASEBALL
WIAA regional quarterfinals
Division 2
Tomah 8, Black River Falls 0
TOMAH — Senior Connor Prielipp tossed a shutout to open the postseason and the Timberwolves cruised to a win.
Prielipp struck out 13 Tigers and allowed four hits and one walk. He also had two doubles and an RBI. Ryan Bernhardt had two hits and two RBI, and Ethan Pederson drove in two runs.
G-E-T 8, Onalaska 5
ONALASKA — The Red Hawks capitalized on five Onalaska errors to advance.
With the bases loaded, Isaac Marley delivered a two-run single before coming around to score thanks to two throwing errors.
Dylan Johnson went 2-for-2 to lead G-E-T (9-10), while Nick Pica had a double for Onalaska (11-14).
Division 3
Aquinas 11, Necedah 0 (5)
The Blugolds (16-11) scored all their runs in the first two innings, which included a home run by Brandon Merfeld.
Merfeld, a senior, had four RBI, while Justin Bausch had two and Jake Savoldelli had two. Aquinas drew eight walks.
Bausch pitched the first three innings, struck out four, and got the win.
Division 4
Bangor 13, Alma Center Lincoln 0 (5)
BANGOR — The Cardinals didn’t have to be perfect, just patient.
They took advantage of seven errors, four walks drawn and a hit-by-pitch to keep runners on the bases and score all of their runs in the first three innings.
Ashton Michek was 2-for-3 with a double, and pitched the first three innings for Bangor (14-4).
Nonconference
Viroqua 7, Hillsboro 6
HILLSBORO, Wis. — The Blackhawks scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win their regular season finale.
Hunter Vikemyr went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while Evan Hubatch finished 2-for-3 for Viroqua (23-4).
GIRLS SOCCER
MVC
Aquinas 10, Sparta 0
Aquinas scored six second-half goals to run away with it at Fields for Kids.
Senior Katie Joslyn had a hat trick, freshman Finley Harkness scored four goals, and Amelia Topolski scored twice for the Blugolds.
Onalaska 2, Holmen 1
HOLMEN — Andrea Wink’s penalty kick for Holmen broke a scoreless tie early in the second half, but Onalaska responded with two goals later in the half to finish off its conference championship.
Kaley Manglitz scored in the 59th minute, and Jaidyn Groshek connected in the 77th.
Onalaska’s Emma Kujawa had 12 saves, and Holmen’s Alexis Treadway had 10.
Tomah 10, Logan 0
TOMAH — Hannah Drinkman had four goals and an assist, Maleah Fowler scored twice and an assist, and the Timberwolves finished the regular season with a big win.
Lexi Spiers added a goal and an assist for Tomah.