High school sports roundup; La Crosse Central baseball team earns share of MVC title

Junior Nick Gavrilos was 2 for 2 with a double and RBI, and senior Eli Forer went 2 for 3 with a double, RBI and scored twice. Senior Jonah Gruen was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI for the Rangers.

George Luckner pitched three innings and struck out three for Logan.

Sparta was led by Nick Kent, who was 2 for 2, and Brett Stuessel, who doubled.

Coulee

Arcadia 11, Onalaska Luther 1 (5)

ARCADIA — Connor Weltzien drove in three runs and Alex Madden two for the Raiders (7-7, 7-5), who scored at least once in every inning and led 3-0 after the bottom of the first. Madden also pitched all five innings and struck out seven while allowing five hits.

Hunter Kasten had two hits for the Knights (1-14, 0-12).

Nonconference

Viroqua 4, Prairie du Chien 2

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Viroqua (20-5) won its 10th game in a row by scoring once in the fifth and once in the sixth to break a tie with Prairie du Chien.