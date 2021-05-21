High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central baseball tops Onalaska

ONALASKA — The Central High School baseball team took advantage of errors and used strong pitching to earn a 4-1 MVC win at Onalaska on Friday.
Dylan Lapic allowed only one run on four hits and struck out seven in six innings for the RiverHawks (6-1, 4-1), who have won six in a row since losing their season-opener. Mason Elston allowed just one hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief.
The Hilltoppers (6-7, 5-3) committed two errors in the top of the third, which helped Central grab a 2-0 lead. The RiverHawks added one in the fourth and one in the sixth before Onalaska scored its lone run in the bottom of the seventh.
Hunter Hess was 2 for 3 and scored a run to lead Central at the plate.
Mason Manglitz was 2 for 4 and drove in the Hilltoppers’ only run.
Evan Gamoke, who allowed four runs — two earned — on five hits and struck out six in 5⅔ innings, was charged with the loss.
Coulee
West Salem 7, Viroqua 6
WEST SALEM — Chris Calico was 3 for 3 with three RBI for the Panthers (10-3, 9-1), while Zach Hutchinson also drove in three runs.
Joseph Daley, who allowed one run on three hits in one inning of relief, picked up the win.
Kamden Oliver and Braden Lendosky each drove in two runs for the Blackhawks (10-5, 6-1).
Arcadia 10, Black River Falls 0
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Raiders improved to 6-3 overall and 6-1 in the conference, while the Tigers (0-11, 0-6) remained winless.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 7, Whitehall 1
MELROSE — Zach Kastenschmidt was 2 for 3 with three RBI to lead the Mustangs (9-3, 9-2), while Bryson Gasch was 2 for 4 with two RBI.
Tucker Sbraggia, who allowed one run and struck out nine in five innings, earned the win, while Gasch pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
SWC
Platteville 5, Prairie du Chien 2
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Chase Fisher and Bradley Russell drove in the only runs for the Blackhawks (7-4, 3-2).
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 9, Lewiston-Altura 4
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Mason Bills was 4 for 4 with three RBI to lead the Lancers, who snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 5-5 overall and 5-4 in the conference.
Braden Abnet, who allowed one run on four hits and struck out five in six innings, picked up the win.
Nonconference
Caledonia 2, Holmen 0
CALEDONIA, Minn. — Devin Vonderohe was stellar on the mound for the Warriors (16-3), allowing only two hits and striking out five in seven innings.
Jake Staggemeyer and Casey Schultz drove in a run apiece for Caledonia, which scored in the first and sixth innings.
Evan Jamesson was charged with the loss for the Vikings, who fell to 6-7.
Bangor 11, C-FC 7
BANGOR — A six-run fourth helped the Cardinals (7-2) take the lead after trailing 7-5.
Will Reader drove in three runs, while Samuel Cropp drove in two.
Mathieu Oesterle had three hits, while Chase Horstman and Sam Wittmershaus both had two.
Westby 20, De Soto 3 (5)
WESTBY — The Norsemen (8-6) scored all 20 of their runs on 15 hits in the bottom of the first.
Bo Milutinovich and Cale Griffin were both 3 for 4 with three RBI, while Garrett Vatland struck out five and earned the win.
The Pirates fell to 8-3.
SOFTBALL
MVC
Aquinas 11, Logan 5
The Rangers (2-10, 1-7) grabbed an early lead with four runs in the bottom of the first, but the Blugolds (5-9, 5-4) plated the next 11 runs, including three in the second and six in the third, to earn the win.
Alexa Neumeister was 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI for Aquinas, while Elie Klar and Alaina Bagniefski also drove in three runs. Gracie Cronk struck out seven and earned the win.
Jazzy Davis led Logan by going 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBI, while Kamryann Korish was charged with the loss.
Tomah 2, Central 0
SHELBY — The Timberwolves (6-6, 6-2) scored both of their runs in the top of the fifth.
Kennedy Noth and Hope Carlson drove in a run apiece, while Madison Johnson allowed only three hits in seven innings on the mound.
The RiverHawks fell to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the conference.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 17, Whitehall 2 (5)
MELROSE — The Mustangs (5-7, 5-7) used a seven-run third inning to break a tie game and added eight in the fourth.
Kaitlynn Severson was 3 for 4 with six RBI to lead Melrose-Mindoro at the plate, while Ella Tracey, Rachel Barney and Kennedy Zeman drove in two runs apiece.
Zeman also earned the win; she allowed two runs — neither earned — on one hit and struck out six in five innings.
Three Rivers
Caledonia/Spring Grove 5, Rushford-Peterson 2
RUSHFORD, Minn. — With the game tied at 2 heading into the seventh, the Warriors (5-11-1, 4-9-1) scored three in the top of the inning to earn the win.
Brianna Stemper and Lydia Jennings each drove in a run for Caledonia, while Grace Privet had two hits.
Privet, who pitched in relief of Paige Klug, earned the win. She struck out two in 1⅓ scoreless innings.
Nonconference
Onalaska 4, G-E-T 2
GALESVILLE — Ava Smith had a double at the plate and also picked up the win for the Hilltoppers (7-10).
Shayna Kirkey was charged with the loss for the Red Hawks, who had their seven-game winning streak snapped and fell to 7-3.
Prairie du Chien 20, Ithaca 1
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (8-6) scored 15 runs in the bottom of the first to take control.
BOYS GOLF
MVC
SPARTA — Holmen shot a 156 and edged Tomah by one stroke to earn Friday’s conference meet at River Run Golf Course.
The Vikings were led by Sam Evenson, who shot a 1-over-par 37 and was the medalist. Teammate Luke Taebel shot a 38 and tied for second, while Brennan Dirks shot a 39 and tied for fifth and Jackson Rhoades shot a 42 and tied for ninth.
The Timberwolves were led by Hunter Neumann and Boone Mathison, who both shot a 38 and tied for second. Kade Gnewikow shot a 40 and was seventh, while Kale Gnewikow shot a 41 and Jack Christen shot a 42.
Central/Logan’s Kaleb Lycke shot a 39 and tied for fifth, while Aquinas’ Sam Dobbins and Onalaska’s Nic Hubbard and Carter Hayes all shot a 42 and tied for ninth.
Onalaska (171) finished third, Sparta (183) was fourth, Central/Logan (194) was fifth and Aquinas (198) was sixth.
BOYS TENNIS
MVC
Onalaska 7, Central 0
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers moved to 3-0 in the conference, while the RiverHawks fell to 2-2.
Cal Schmit, Aiden Somerfield, Max Klein and Micah Bornitz won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 singles, respectively, while Chase Podurgiel/Tony Nguyen, Alvin Hsieh/Austin Noble and Matt Hinitt/Calyn Ngeth won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles, respectively.
Nonconference
Tomah 6, Baraboo 1
TOMAH — The Timberwolves won every match except No. 1 doubles.
Joe Venner, Anthony Lord, Jonah Nick and Greg Klouda won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 singles, respectively, while pairings of Boulton Logan/Gavin Richer and Collin Dowson/Nick Schaitel won in straight sets at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles, respectively.
TRACK AND FIELD
Nonconference
Logan A-B-C Invitational
The Logan and Arcadia boys finished fourth and sixth, respectively, with 210 and 116 points.
The Logan and Arcadia girls finished fifth and sixth, respectively, with 200 and 87 points.
Wausau West won the boys team championship with 330 points, while DeForest won the girls with 287 points.
The Logan boys got victories in the A portion of the meet from Ryan Bye (high jump, 6 feet, 2 inches), Martell Owens (shot put, 47-10½) and Caden Korn (discus, 129-6), while the girls got victories from Avery Trohkimoinen (200-meter dash, 26.70 seconds; 400, 1:00.46), Ashley Janisch (800, 2:32.34) and Kalli Knoble (high jump, 5-2).
In the B portion, Bye won the long jump (20-1), Owens won the discus (128-3) and Korn won the shot put (43-2½). Knoble won the long jump (16-6½), and Julie Yang won the 200 (27.65).
In the C portion, Colby Olson won the 110 hurdles (18.96), and Aaliyah Hamilton won the long jump (14-7¼).