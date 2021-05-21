High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central baseball tops Onalaska

ONALASKA — The Central High School baseball team took advantage of errors and used strong pitching to earn a 4-1 MVC win at Onalaska on Friday.

Dylan Lapic allowed only one run on four hits and struck out seven in six innings for the RiverHawks (6-1, 4-1), who have won six in a row since losing their season-opener. Mason Elston allowed just one hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief.

The Hilltoppers (6-7, 5-3) committed two errors in the top of the third, which helped Central grab a 2-0 lead. The RiverHawks added one in the fourth and one in the sixth before Onalaska scored its lone run in the bottom of the seventh.

Hunter Hess was 2 for 3 and scored a run to lead Central at the plate.

Mason Manglitz was 2 for 4 and drove in the Hilltoppers’ only run.

Evan Gamoke, who allowed four runs — two earned — on five hits and struck out six in 5⅔ innings, was charged with the loss.

Coulee

West Salem 7, Viroqua 6