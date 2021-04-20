High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central blanks Logan in boys soccer

The Central High School boys soccer team got back on the winning track and beat Logan 1-0 at Swanson Field.

The RiverHawks (4-2-1) were coming off a loss to Holmen, but senior Joseph Lee scored off a pass from Alejandro Tofstad in the 48th minute to break a scoreless tie and give Central control for good.

The RiverHawks won by shutout for the second time, and Jack Olson only needed to stop one shot sent his way by the Rangers (1-6), who have lost six straight since opening with a win over Sparta. Eli Carr stopped eight shots for Logan.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Central hosts Eau Claire North at Logan at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Eau Claire Memorial 11, Holmen 1

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Easton Bertoni scored the first three goals and five times for the Old Abes (9-2) in a rout of the Vikings (4-3).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0