 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central blanks Logan in boys soccer
alert top story
PREP ROUNDUP

High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central blanks Logan in boys soccer

{{featured_button_text}}

The Central High School boys soccer team got back on the winning track and beat Logan 1-0 at Swanson Field.

The RiverHawks (4-2-1) were coming off a loss to Holmen, but senior Joseph Lee scored off a pass from Alejandro Tofstad in the 48th minute to break a scoreless tie and give Central control for good.

The RiverHawks won by shutout for the second time, and Jack Olson only needed to stop one shot sent his way by the Rangers (1-6), who have lost six straight since opening with a win over Sparta. Eli Carr stopped eight shots for Logan.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Central hosts Eau Claire North at Logan at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Eau Claire Memorial 11, Holmen 1

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Easton Bertoni scored the first three goals and five times for the Old Abes (9-2) in a rout of the Vikings (4-3).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers CBs Alexander Smith and Dean Engram describe their growth

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News