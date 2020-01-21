High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central boys bounce back with one-sided win over Tomah

TOMAH — The Central High School boys basketball team built a 26-point halftime lead and rode it to an 88-49 MVC victory over Tomah on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders, ranked second in Division 2 by The Associated Press, recovered from a Friday loss at top-ranked Onalaska by shooting 64.3 percent from the floor (36-for-56) and getting 22 points (four 3-pointers) and seven rebounds from senior Johnny Davis.
Jordan Davis made a pair of 3-pointers and added 2-0 points and 10 rebounds for Central (8-1, 4-1), which moved to within one game of first-place Onalaska (12-1, 5-0). The Davis brothers combined to make 16 of 30 shots and shoot 60 percent (6-for-10) from the 3-point line.
Sophomore Noah Compan was 6-for-6 from the floor on his way to 16 points and added seven rebounds for Central. The Timberwolves (8-3, 2-2) were led by Dustin Derousseau’s 10 points.
Logan 54, Aquinas 40
The Rangers (3-8, 2-3) put together their first two-game winning streak of the season and used a big game from senior Jacksun Hamilton in the process.
Hamilton had 27 points and 19 rebounds for Logan, which ended a seven-game losing streak by beating Holmen on Monday. The Rangers led 24-20 after the first half, and Hamilton scored 16 points in the second half.
Chris Wilson and Quinn Miskowski scored 10 points apiece for the Blugolds (4-7, 0-4).
Holmen 74, Sparta 51
SPARTA — The Vikings (4-9, 2-3) got back on the winning track after a loss to Logan behind 25 points from Ben Olson and 16 from Cam Weber.
Olson scored 17 points in the second half and went 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. Evan Troyanek added 12 points for the Vikings, who have won two of their past three games.
The Spartans (3-9, 1-3) were led by Austin Erickson’s 12 points.
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 69, St. Charles 60
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Led by Luke Schwartzhoff’s 27 points, the Lancers stayed unbeaten in conference play.
La Crescent-Hokah (11-3, 8-0) also got double-digit points from Isaac Petersen (16) and Josh Kerska (10). Zach Todd, who scored his 1,000th career point, added nine.
Kooper Vaughn and Chase Walters led St. Charles (8-7, 5-3) with 28 and 21 points, respectively.
Caledonia 96, Southland 62
CALEDONIA — Senior Noah King scored 12 of his team-high 20 points in the first half for the top-ranked Warriors (15-0, 9-0), who scored 61 points in the first half.
Caledonia made nine 3-pointers, and junior Austin Klug had three of them on his way to 16 points. Sophomore Eli King added 17 points for the Warriors.
Ridge and Valley
Kickapoo 63, De Soto 40
VIOLA, Wis. — Josh Boardman had 12 points and Evan Pedretti 11 for the Pirates (2-8, 2-5), while Kickapoo’s Colten Sevede had 22 to lead all scorers.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 87, C-FC 47
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The fourth-ranked Wildcats (9-1, 7-0) won their third straight game but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Melrose-Mindoro 68, Gilmanton 58
GILMANTON, Wis. — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Southeast
Houston 86, Alden-Conger 51
ALDEN, Minn. — nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Nonconference
West Salem 50, Adams-Friendship 37
ADAMS, Wis. — Josh Hauser had 16 points, while David Lattos (13) and CJ McConkey (11) were also in double figures for the Panthers, who improved to 8-5.
Prairie du Chien 55, Viroqua 50 (OT)
VIROQUA — Led by Mason Kramer’s 29 points, Prairie du Chien improved to 6-6.
Clayton Slack (17 points) and Dawson Swenson (12) led Viroqua, which lost its fourth game in a row and fell to 6-6.
Mauston 64, Black River Falls 40
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MVC
Central 61, Tomah 17
Ava Parcher was 5-for-5 from the floor — all 3-pointers — and scored a game-high 17 points for the Red Raiders (12-4, 5-2), who are second in the conference standings.
Central, which led 32-10 at the half, also got double-digit points from Whitney Mislivecek, who scored 16 on 7-of-11 shooting.
The Timberwolves, who turned the ball over 26 times and fell to 2-9 (0-6), were led by Alexis Spiers’ five points.
Holmen 64, Sparta 43
HOLMEN — The Vikings (9-4, 4-3) have won three of four games and two in a row after taking care of the Spartans (5-9, 1-6).
Sophomore Ellie Kline led Holmen with a game-high 16 points, and junior teammate Lexie Jeffers added 13 for the Vikings, who held Bradley commit Callie Ziebell to 10 points.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 54, Cashton 35
CASHTON — The third-ranked Cardinals (12-1, 7-0) took over sole possession of first place in the conference and won their 11th straight game.
Senior Karsen Kershner and junior Megan Miedema scored 11 points each for Bangor, which built a 30-18 lead during the first half. Kershner had nine points in the first half and Miedema six on the second.
The second-place Eagles (10-2, 6-1) were outscored 18-3 at the free-throw line and received a team-high 10 points from junior Adelynn Hyatt.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 71, Southland 70
ADAMS, Minn. — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Nonconference
Onalaska 66, Eau Claire Memorial 37
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Senior Kenzie Miller made two 3-pointers and scored a team-high 15 points to lead the Hilltoppers (10-3), who are ranked sixth in Division 2.
Lexi Miller and Olivia Gamoke both scored 11 for Onalska, which had a 32-16 lead by halftime against the Old Abes (7-3), who have lost three games in a row.
Onalaska Luther 38, C-FC 21
ONALASKA — The Knights (9-5) raced out to a 22-7 halftime led as they snapped a three-game losing streak.
Onalaska Luther got solid contributions from Jalen Schwictenberg (nine points) and Grace Manke (eight points).
C-FC (6-7) shot just 19 percent from the floor.
Viroqua 46, Mauston 29
MAUSTON — The Blackhawks (3-10) had three players in double figures as they snapped a nine-game losing streak.
Hallie Sherry had 11 points, while Jessica Anderson and Jessica Tryggestad added 10 apiece for Viroqua, which led 26-17 at the half.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Onalaska co-op 7, Aquinas co-op 1
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers scored four goals in the third period to put the game away. The Onalaska co-op (14-2-1) has now won nine games in a row, while the Avalanche fell to 2-14-1.
Tommy Duren and Carter Stobb each had two goals for the Hilltoppers, who got four assists from CJ Lass. Duren also had one assist.
Hardy Weiner gave the Hilltoppers the lead for good when he broke a 1-1 tie early in the second period.
Erik Voigt scored the Avalanche’s only goal, which came 2 minutes, 20 seconds into the game and put the Aquinas co-op ahead before Stobb tied the game at 1 later in the period.
Blacker River Falls co-op 3, West Salem/Bangor 2
WEST SALEM — The Tigers (7-7) scored twice in the second period to take the lead after the game was knotted at 1 after the first period. Clay Madvig and Malachi Berry scored within 1 minute of each other to put Black River Falls up 3-1.
Sam Szymanski scored in the third period for the Panthers (6-9-1), but West Salem/Bangor never found the equalizer.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Black River Falls co-op 3, Hayward co-op 2
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Both teams did all of their scoring in the third period, and a goal from the Tigers’ Savannah Holcomb was the difference.
Lexie Hagen had two goals and an assist for the Black River Falls co-op, which snapped a five-game losing streak and improved to 4-8.
WRESTLING
Nonconference
Prairie du Chien 38, Aquinas 37
The Blackhawks, ranked third in Division 2, put away the host Blugolds, who receive votes in Division 3, on pins by Traeton Saint at 160 pounds and Bradyn Saint at 170.
The consecutive falls gave Prairie du Chien a 38-31 lead with one match to go.
Traeton Saint improved to 29-2 with his pin, and Bradyn Saint to 27-5 with his.
Tate Flege (23-2) bumped up from 106 to 113and pinned Ryden Koenig (21-9) in 1:59. Aquinas also received big wins from Charlie Langeberg (15-7) over Ben Riter at 220 and Clay Berra (21-5) over Jerrod Osterkamp at 285. PdC’s Matt Rogge improved to 25-4 with a 7-2 win over Calvin Hargrove (15-6) at 138.
Coulee
Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 65, Westby 6
WESTBY — The Titans, ranked fourth in Division 2, won all but one match, and Hunter Andersen (19-8) picked up a very big win by pinning Conor Vatland (26-4) at the 5:30 mark at 170.