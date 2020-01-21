High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central boys bounce back with one-sided win over Tomah

TOMAH — The Central High School boys basketball team built a 26-point halftime lead and rode it to an 88-49 MVC victory over Tomah on Tuesday.

The Red Raiders, ranked second in Division 2 by The Associated Press, recovered from a Friday loss at top-ranked Onalaska by shooting 64.3 percent from the floor (36-for-56) and getting 22 points (four 3-pointers) and seven rebounds from senior Johnny Davis.

Jordan Davis made a pair of 3-pointers and added 2-0 points and 10 rebounds for Central (8-1, 4-1), which moved to within one game of first-place Onalaska (12-1, 5-0). The Davis brothers combined to make 16 of 30 shots and shoot 60 percent (6-for-10) from the 3-point line.

Sophomore Noah Compan was 6-for-6 from the floor on his way to 16 points and added seven rebounds for Central. The Timberwolves (8-3, 2-2) were led by Dustin Derousseau’s 10 points.

Logan 54, Aquinas 40

The Rangers (3-8, 2-3) put together their first two-game winning streak of the season and used a big game from senior Jacksun Hamilton in the process.