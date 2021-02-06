High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central boys complete sweep of Tomah

TOMAH — The Central High School boys basketball team won its fifth game in a row by going overtime to beat Tomah 73-68 in an MVC game on Saturday.
The teams were tied at 61 after regulation, and Central managed to score 12 overtime points to complete a season sweep of the Timberwolves.
Junior Noah Compan had 18 points and seven rebounds while classmate Devon Fielding scored 16 points and grabbed 13 boards to help Central (7-1, 5-0) win.
Central made both of its attempts from the floor — one a 3-pointer — and made 7 of 10 free throws in overtime.
Porter Pretasky and Colin Adams each added 12 points for Central, which trailed by two at halftime before outsourcing Tomah (13-9, 5-5) by a bucket in the second half. Sophomore Bennett Fried made the overtime 3 and added 10 points and four assists.
The Timberwolves were led by a 23-point performance from junior Dusty Derousseau. He made two 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the first half. Kade Gnewikow had 11 points, hitting four free throws in overtime for Tomah.
Holmen 43, Marshfield 42
HOLMEN — The Vikings won by one point for the second night in a row and improved their record to 6-3.
Cole Kalander scored 13 points and Ryland Wall 11 for Holmen, which has won four games in a row and two straight since a return from quarantine.
Coulee
West Salem 75, Black River Falls 54
WEST SALEM — Junior CJ McConkey scored 18 points, and the Panthers had a 38-21 lead by halftime as they crept back to within a half-game of first-place Onalaska Luther (13-1, 8-1) in the standings.
West Salem (9-2, 7-1) also received 11 points from junior Jack Hehli.
Black River Falls (6-4, 3-4) was led by freshman Evan Pederson. Sophomore Evan Voss added 12 for the Tigers.
Nonconference
Blair-Taylor 62, Royall 34
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Blair-Taylor coach Randy Storlie won again a day after picking up his 600th victory, and the fourth-ranked Wildcats improved to 18-1.
Senior Kyle Steien scored 16 points to lead Blair-Taylor, which has won 14 straight games. Matt Waldera added 15 and Cain Fremstad 11 for the Wildcats.
Bangor 61, Melrose-Mindoro 37
MELROSE — The Cardinals (15-2) won their 10th straight game and have won five consecutive by at least 23 points.
Hank Reader scored 14 points and Zane Langrehr nine for Bangor, which puts a 67-game conference winning streak on the line at at Cashton on Monday.
Seneca 45, Cashton 40
CASHTON — The Eagles (17-2) had a six-game winning streak snapped.
Senior Jarret Carpenter scored 12 points and junior Presley Brueggen 10 for Cashton, which led 22-12 after one half.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coulee
West Salem 76, G-E-T 22
WEST SALEM — The Panthers (10-1, 8-1) won their fourth straight game and dropped the Red Hawks to 4-4 overall and 4-2 in the Coulee after a big overtime win Friday night over Westby.
Senior Maddie Quick made three 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead West Salem, while junior teammate Ella Jordan added 18 points. The Panthers led 47-9 at halftime and held Lindsey Lettner, who scored 32 points against the Norsemen, to six.
Black River Falls 65, Viroqua 52
VIROQUA — The Tigers (1-6, 1-6) picked up their first win of the season, and junior Makayla Nortman led the way with a 25-point performance.
Senior Jessica Tryggestad scored 13 for the Blackhawks (4-14, 1-10).
Nonconference
Onalaska 66, McFarland 46
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (13-3) pulled off another impressive victory by outscoring the Spartans in each half.
Senior Olivia Gamoke made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 26 points for Onalaska, which had its eight 3-pointers made by five players. Junior Ava Smith added 12 points and freshman Claire Pedretti nine for the Hilltoppers, who have a No. 1 regional seed for the upcoming Division 2 tournament.
BOYS SWIMMING
WIAA Division 1 state meet
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Junior Jude Thrush represented the Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas tri-op in two events and tied for 20th place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 49.09 seconds. He also placed 23rd in the 50 freestyle (22.1).