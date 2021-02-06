High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central boys complete sweep of Tomah

TOMAH — The Central High School boys basketball team won its fifth game in a row by going overtime to beat Tomah 73-68 in an MVC game on Saturday.

The teams were tied at 61 after regulation, and Central managed to score 12 overtime points to complete a season sweep of the Timberwolves.

Junior Noah Compan had 18 points and seven rebounds while classmate Devon Fielding scored 16 points and grabbed 13 boards to help Central (7-1, 5-0) win.

Central made both of its attempts from the floor — one a 3-pointer — and made 7 of 10 free throws in overtime.

Porter Pretasky and Colin Adams each added 12 points for Central, which trailed by two at halftime before outsourcing Tomah (13-9, 5-5) by a bucket in the second half. Sophomore Bennett Fried made the overtime 3 and added 10 points and four assists.

The Timberwolves were led by a 23-point performance from junior Dusty Derousseau. He made two 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the first half. Kade Gnewikow had 11 points, hitting four free throws in overtime for Tomah.

Holmen 43, Marshfield 42

HOLMEN — The Vikings won by one point for the second night in a row and improved their record to 6-3.