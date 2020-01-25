High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central boys place fourth at Montverde

MONTVERDE, Fla. — The second-ranked Central High School boys basketball team completed a three-day run at the Montverde Invitational by losing a 69-46 third-place game to Scotlandville Magnet (La.) on Saturday.

Senior and University of Wisconsin recruit Johnny Davis scored 15 points to lead the Red Raiders (9-3), who won their first game at the tournament before losing the last two. Senior Terrance Thompson added 11 points for Central, which is ranked second to Onalaska in Division 2 by The Associated Press.

Coulee Classic

Black River Falls 53, Prairie du Chien 45

Elliot Bird scored a game-high 18 points and Trey Cowley added 14 to lead the Tigers over the Blackhawks at the La Crosse Center.

Bird was 10-of-12 from the free-throw line. As a team, Black River Falls was 14-of-22 from the charity stripe.

The Tigers (7-6) raced out to a 34-15 halftime lead before Prairie du Chien (7-7) battled back in the second half.

Mason Kramer led the Blackhawks with 13 points, while Josh Dyer, Ryan Thein and Max Amundson all added 10. Amundson, who hit two 3-pointers, scored all of his points in the second half.