High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central boys place fourth at Montverde

MONTVERDE, Fla. — The second-ranked Central High School boys basketball team completed a three-day run at the Montverde Invitational by losing a 69-46 third-place game to Scotlandville Magnet (La.) on Saturday.
Senior and University of Wisconsin recruit Johnny Davis scored 15 points to lead the Red Raiders (9-3), who won their first game at the tournament before losing the last two. Senior Terrance Thompson added 11 points for Central, which is ranked second to Onalaska in Division 2 by The Associated Press.
Coulee Classic
Black River Falls 53, Prairie du Chien 45
Elliot Bird scored a game-high 18 points and Trey Cowley added 14 to lead the Tigers over the Blackhawks at the La Crosse Center.
Bird was 10-of-12 from the free-throw line. As a team, Black River Falls was 14-of-22 from the charity stripe.
The Tigers (7-6) raced out to a 34-15 halftime lead before Prairie du Chien (7-7) battled back in the second half.
Mason Kramer led the Blackhawks with 13 points, while Josh Dyer, Ryan Thein and Max Amundson all added 10. Amundson, who hit two 3-pointers, scored all of his points in the second half.
G-E-T 66, Viroqua 44
The Red Hawks used 27 points from senior Grant Beirne to take out the Blackhawks.
Sawyer Schmidt added 17 points for G-E-T (6-6, 4-2), which has now won five of the past six games.
Viroqua (6-7, 3-3) was led by 13 points from junior Clayton Slack and 10 from junior Jacob Lutz.
Nonconference
Caledonia 91, Rochester Lourdes 70
CALEDONIA — Sophomore Jackson Koepke scored 11 of his 20 points in the second half to lead the top-ranked Warriors (17-0) to another victory. Senior Noah King added 18 points and had 15 of them while Caledonia built a 54-31 lead.
Casey Schultz added a pair of 3-pointers and eight points for the Warriors, who have a big week ahead with games against La Crescent-Hokah and Minnehaha Academy.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coulee Classic
La Crescent-Hokah 46, Black River Falls 36
Freshman Cali Esser scored a game-high 15 points for the Lancers, who snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 5-12.
La Crescent-Hokah also got double-digit points from junior Kiley McQuin, who scored 14 on 6-of-10 shooting. McQuin was 2-of-2 from beyond the arc.
Makayla Nortman and McKenna Dutton had eight points apiece to lead the Tigers, who lost their fifth game in a row and fell to 2-13. Black River Falls shot just 28 percent from the floor and was outrebounded 34-23.
Nonconference
Bangor 64, Blair-Taylor 55
BLAIR — The Cardinals, who are tied for third in Division 5 in The Associated Press rankings, were led by Karsen Kershner’s game-high 23 points and won their 13th game in a row as they improved to 14-1.
Bangor also got double-digit points from Megan Miedema, who added 12 points and hit two 3s.
Abby Thompson (13 points), Lindsay Steien (12) and Marlee Nehring (11) were in double figures for the Wildcats, who fell to 8-3. Thompson hit three 3s.
WRESTLING
Sparta Invitational
SPARTA -- Holmen won the 15-team competition with a score of 209½ and crowned champions in Parker Kratochvill (25-5, 106 pounds), Sam Smith (24-3, 113), Alex Pellowski (21-4, 120), Carter Vetsch (30-5, 152) and Drake Schams (24-4, 195).
Vetsch beat Viroqua’s Aaron Dobbs (26-6) by technical fall in their championship bout, and Pellowski had four pins.
Kratochvill beat Neillsville’s Luke Dux (24-3) 8-5 for the 106 title.
Cale Anderson (31-3) won at 132 for Viroqua, pinning two opponents along the way. The Blackhawks were seventh with 99 points.
Raider Challenge
ARCADIA -- Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T placed second to Cadott with a score of 487 with championships from Tanner Andersen (26-8, 120), Sam Johnson (26-8, 138) and a handful of runner-up performances.
Terry Kramer Open
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. -- Prairie du Chien finished second with 369½ in a nine-team meet won by Slinger (383½).
The Blackhawks were paced by titles won by Matt Rogge (31-4, 132), Traeton Saint (35-2, 160), Bradyn Saint (33-5, 170) and Truck Hannah (37-0, 195). Rhett Koenig (35-5, 106) was second.
St. Croix Falls Classic
ST. CROIX FALLS, Wis. -- West Salem/Bangor was ninth out of 10 teams with 86 points.
Evan Wolfe (26-6, 126) was second to lead West Salem/Bangor after losing the championship bout to Princeton’s Landen Parent (26-1) by an 8-3 score.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Amery 5, Black River Falls co-op 3
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers had a three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 8-8.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Hayward 2, Onalaska co-op 1
HAYWARD, Wis. -- The Hilltoppers had their record fall to 9-8 after a four-game winning streak was snapped.