High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central clinches MVC dual title

The realization didn’t hit Kayla Holman until after she and Katie Johnson had battled to secure a win in their doubles match: Tuesday marked Holman’s final dual at the Central High School tennis courts.

But the RiverHawks senior still had reason to smile, as the Central girls tennis team put the finishing touches on an unbeaten MVC regular season with a 6-1 victory over Logan.

The RiverHawks, who improved to 17-9 overall and 6-0 in the conference, won three singles matches and three doubles matches while also securing the city championship after beating Aquinas 5-2 earlier this month.

“I think it's really special to be able to have this last senior year and have such a good team,” Holman said after a pause. “That’s all I can ask for.”

“I think that just really (shows) the time and effort these girls put in from basically from the end of (the last) school year until now,” RiverHawks coach Paul Holman added of his team’s conference record. “And luckily, we were able to play in the spring, so that helped.”

Central won five matches in straight sets, including Kayla Holman and Johnson, a sophomore, at No. 1 doubles despite trailing at one point in each set.

The Rangers’ Lauren Jarrett and Norah Hofland took the first game in the first set before Holman and Johnson took the next four en route to a 6-3 victory. Holman and Johnson were behind 2-1, 3-2, 4-3 and 5-4 in the second set, but strong play at the net helped them come back to win 7-5.

In the final game alone, Johnson snuck a quick shot by Jarrett, and Holman caught Logan going the other direction before the senior lofted a shot over Jarrett to the back-left corner for the match point.

“There were some clutch shots at the end,” Paul Holman said. “Doesn’t matter who you are playing, it was a clutch opportunity for them to show how they can play in a really close match.”

RiverHawks junior Allie Schlicht also earned a hardfought victory at No. 4 singles — 6-0, 7-6 (2) over Ingrid Trapp — while junior Sienna Torgerud (6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 1 singles), sophomore Allison Culp (6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 singles), seniors Maggie and Sophie Hannum (6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles) and seniors Sam Vandermolen and Ella Lysne (6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles) controlled their matches.

Tatyana Roberts had the lone win for Logan (3-3 MVC), topping Odessa Barreyro 2-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4 at No. 2 singles.

Holmen 7, Sparta 0

HOLMEN — The Vikings completed a 5-1 run through the conference season by winning all but one match in straight sets.

Isabel Ploessl (No. 2 singles) and Delaney Gelder (No. 3 singles) remained unbeaten this season with wins over Isabella Roth and Olivia Blazek, respectively. Blazek put up a good fight against Gelder before falling 6-4, 6-4.

Natalie Stitt beat Nadia Tovar 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and the team of Chloe Lichucki and Haley Radtke handled Harlee Phipps and Jill Roou 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.

Nonconference

Viroqua 5, Aquinas 2

The Blackhawks swept the doubles matches and won a pair of singles matches in straight sets.

Cammie Leer/Anneka Cress and Lizzy Fox/Ashlee Olson won in straight sets at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles, while Kaylee Swenson and Moriah Cress won in straight sets at Nos. 3 and 4 doubles.

At No. 3 doubles, Keisha Glidden and Jordan Sowle beat Grace Levere and Nora Dickinson 6-0, 4-6, 10-8.

Danica Silcox and Kate Fortney both won 6-0, 6-0 at Nos. 1 and 2 singles for the Blugolds.

VOLLEYBALL

MVC

Holmen 3, Onalaska 0

ONALASKA — The Vikings completed a regular-season sweep of the Hilltoppers with a 25-11, 25-18, 25-16 victory.

Holmen (18-1, 7-0) was led by senior Mara Schmidt’s 15 kills and 11 digs. Senior Ellie Kline had 28 digs and senior Marissa Pederson 21 assists.

Sophomore Rayna McArdle added 13 assists and eight kills for the Vikings, who received honorable mention in the Division 1 voting of the WVCA poll this week and won their sixth straight match since a loss to Luxemburg-Casco on Sept. 11.

Ava Smith had eight kills, Janny Garves 10 assists and Sanjana Xiong 12 digs to lead the Hilltoppers (4-2, MVC).

Aquinas 3, Tomah 0

TOMAH — The second-place Blugolds (21-4, 6-1) had little trouble with the Timberwolves in a 25-12, 25-14, 25-10 victory.

Junior Shea Bahr had 13 kills and 13 digs for Aquinas, which is ranked eighth in Division 3 by state coaches. Senior Jacy Weisbrod tied Bahr’s 13 kills, and junior Macy Donarski had 37 assists to go with seven digs, three blocks and three aces. Bahr also had three aces and Sydney Emineth eight kills and three blocks.

Lauren Noth had 12 kills and four blocks and Hannah Walters 12 digs for Tomah (2-5 MVC).

Logan 3, Sparta 1

The Rangers (2-5 MVC) beat the Spartans (1-6) 23-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-12.

Jazzy Davis led Logan with 14 kills, 18 digs and two aces, while Jojo Davis contributed 10 kills and two aces. Ava Dettwiler had 27 assists and 15 digs to go with seven kills, and Ella Boge had 12 digs and a team-high four aces.

Kayla Fabry’s 11 kills led Sparta, which also received 29 assists and 16 digs from Abby Schell, 22 digs from Macey Oswald and seven kills from Josie Edwards.

Coulee

West Salem 3, Viroqua 0

VIROQUA — The first-place Panthers took care of the Blackhawks 25-10, 25-16, 25-20 and improved their conference record to 6-0.

Junior Jaden Hammes had 10 kills, and junior Gen Norman added 13 assists and 11 digs for West Salem. Junior Morgan Kammel had 10 digs, five aces and five kills, and junior Kendall Burkhammer registered six blocks.

Viroqua (7-11, 2-4) was led by Kami DeLap’s 17 digs, Trixie Koppa’s eight blocks and Aaliyah Fox’s four kills.

Westby 3, Onalaska Luther 2

WESTBY — The Norsemen held on after losing the second and third sets for a 26-24, 25-15, 11-25, 20-25, 16-14 victory over the Knights.

Westby (15-5, 4-2) was led by junior Jayda Berg’s 17 kills and four blocks, while senior Ella Johnson added 22 assists and junior Kennedy Brueggen 15 digs.

Luther (3-3 Coulee) was led by senior Jenna Bertolotti’s 14 kills, senior Halle Schwartz’s 44 assists, sophomore Isalynn Hagedorn’s 22 digs and senior Rachel Koenig’s five blocks.

Arcadia 3, G-E-T 1

GALESVILLE — The Raiders received 17 kills and 27 digs from Sky Reit and beat the Red Hawks 25-18, 29-27, 19-25, 25-23.

Autumn Passehl had 29 assists and 16 digs and Sammy Berg 23 digs for Arcadia (2-9, 1-5) in its first conference win.

Lindsey Lettner had 15 digs, Shayna Kirkey 15 assists and Ryan Duffenbach nine kills for G-E-T (1-13, 0-6). Kayla Schultz added 13 assists and Kayli Bratberg seven kills.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 3, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

CALEDONIA — The Warriors (9-2, 5-0) remained unbeaten in the conference with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 win over the Falcons.

Logan Koepke had nine kills and 10 digs for Caledonia, which also received seven kills and five blocks from Sadie Treptow, eight kills and seven digs from Grace Myhre and seven kills and three blocks from Paige Klug.

BOYS SOCCER

MVC

Central 5, West Salem 0

WEST SALEM — The RiverHawks (8-1-1, 5-1-1) pushed their winning streak to six games and shut out their seventh opponent.

Sophomore Devin Wilkerson had three goals and two assists to lead Central, which also received one goal apiece from Cooper VanZee and Adam Scholtes. Jack Olson needed just one save to record the shutout.

Tyler Leren had three saves in goal for the Panthers (1-6-1, 1-4-1).

Logan 5, Sparta 0

SPARTA — The Rangers picked up their first conference of the season behind two goals apiece from junior Xavier Moseti and sophomore Solomon Szymanski.

Sophomore Gabe Sanders posted his third shutout of the season and stopped five shots along the way as Logan improved to 1-5 in the conference and dropped the Spartans to 0-5-1.

Eston Eberlein scored the Rangers’ final goal and assisted on both of Szymanski’s goals. Antony Garcia assisted on Moseti’s second goal, which came in the 29th minute and gave the Rangers a 3-0 lead.

Matthew Richards stopped four shots in goal for Sparta.

Onalaska 3, Holmen 1

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (11-2-2, 6-0-1) maintained their conference lead by beating the Vikings (6-5, 3-3).

Junior James Borene scored two goals and David Werwinski one for Onalaska, and Will Thesing assisted on all three. Nic Hubbard won the game in goal for the Hilltoppers, and Matteo Tarricko scored on a penalty kick for Holmen.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 2, P-E-M 0

CALEDONIA — Austin Meyer scored both goals for the Warriors (4-4-1, 3-2-1), who had lost two straight.

La Crescent-Hokah 1, Winona Cotter 1

LA CRESCENT — Carter Hogan assisted on a Wyatt Farrell goal in the 73rd minute to help the lancers tie the Ramblers, who scored in the 45th.

First-place La Crescent-Hokah (5-1-2, 4-0-2), which is 5-0-2 in its past seven games, hit the crossbar with a shot in the closing seconds of the second overtime, and Cooper Johnson stopped three shots in goal.

GIRLS SOCCER

Three Rivers

P-E-M 4, Caledonia 0

PLAINVIEW, Minn. — The Warriors (1-6, 1-5) were shut out for a fourth time.

Winona Cotter 6, La Crescent-Hokah 0

WINONA — The Ramblers scored four goals in the first half and two in the second to hand the Lancers (2-6-1, 1-4-1) their second loss in a row.

CROSS COUNTRY

Westby Invitational

WESTBY — Westby’s boys placed second, its girls third, and Brookwood’s Dylan Powell won an individual championship.

Westby’s boys were led by third-place junior Taylor Thunstedt (17:36.8) and fourth-place senior Eli Larrington (17:37.6) on their way to a team score of 58, which was only beaten by champion Boscobel (54). Viroqua was fourth and led by seventh-place junior Miles Daniels (17:55.4). Prairie du Chien was fifth (153) and Onalaska Luther sixth (162) as other local teams finishing in the top half.

Powell’s winning time was 17:08.2.

Westby’s girls had a team score of 87 and finished behind Kickapoo/La Farge (46) and Boscobel (65).

Junior Audra Johnson led the Norsemen with a ninth-place finish and time of 21:21.7. Brookwood senior Kimberlee Downing was seventh (21;13.3) and the top finisher for her fourth-place team (99). Melrose-Mindoro sophomore Claire Becker placed third as the top local finisher with a time of 20:32.4.

Cadott Invitational

CADOTT, Wis. — The Black River Falls boys placed seventh out of eight teams and were led by freshman Leander Cornelius (25th, 19:56.2), junior Ryder Brown (28th, 20:09) and sophomore Brad Wensel (29th, 20;12.7). The Tigers had a team score of 150 in a meet won by Chippewa Falls McDonell (47).

Black River Falls did not have a full girls team, but senior Jordyn Briggs was 19th (24:57.1) and freshman Lily Miller 21st (25:14.9).

Lake City Invitational

LAKE CITY, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah boys and girls both placed ninth, the girls with a score of 198 and the boys with a 234.

Senior Lydia Rosendahl was eighth overall for the Lancers with a time of 20:26.7. Junior Emma Stavenau was 43rd (23:23) and freshman Jazmine Cline 45th (23:27.2)

Senior Tyler Grothe was the fast finisher with the boys with his time of 19:04.6, which was good for 33rd place. Sophomore Austin Smith was 39th (19:22.1)

