 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central girls basketball picks up first win of season

EAU CLAIRE — The Central High School girls basketball team bounced back from a season-opening loss by defeating nonconference foe Eau Claire North 57-49 on Friday night.

Brittney Mislivecek had a game-high 29 points to go with four rebounds and five steals for the RiverHawks (1-1), while Lily Wehrs added 18 points and four boards.

Prairie du Chien 76, South Milwaukee 46

BEAVER DAM — The Blackhawks led 37-23 at the half and rode that advantage to a season-opening win at the Beaver Dam Invitational.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Appleton Xavier 7, Onalaska co-op 3

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (0-1) trailed 3-0 before McKenna LaFleur found the back of the net off an assist from Tessa Deal in the second period.

Kiya Bronston and LaFleur assisted on goals by Jaden Hammes and Anna Szymanski, respectively, early in the third period to bring the Onalaska co-op within 4-3, but the Stars responded with the game’s final three goals.

People are also reading…

Eau Claire North 2, Black River Falls co-op 1

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Courtney Magnuson scored the lone goal for the Tigers (0-1) in the third period off an assist by Lexie Hagen.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski wraps up the Badgers' loss at Michigan State on Friday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News