High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central girls end losing streak

The Central High School girls basketball team snapped a four-game losing skid with a 43-30 MVC win over visiting Tomah on Tuesday night.
Senior Ava Parcher had 13 points to lead Central, which improved to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in the conference, while sophomore Brittney Mislivecek added 10.
Central mustered just 13 points in the first half, seven of which came from Parcher, but held the Timberwolves (7-11, 2-7) to six.
Senior Lexi Spiers led Tomah with 11 points, but she made only three field goals. The Timberwolves, who have lost eight of their last nine games, had no other players in double figures.
Coulee
West Salem 70, Arcadia 56
WEST SALEM — The Panthers (9-1, 7-1) won their third straight game and padded their lead in the conference standings.
Senior Maddie Quick made six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 27 points for West Salem, which outscored the Raiders (7-8, 6-5) by eight points after halftime. Quick made five 3s and had 19 of her points in the first half.
Junior Ella Jordan scored 15 for the Panthers with nine of them in the second half, while senior teammate Kendall Gerke added 10 points.
Arcadia was led by sophomore Breah Golden, who matched Quick’s six 3-pointers and scored 8 points. Chloe Halverson added 14 points and Hailey Sonsalla 11 for the Raiders.
Scenic Bluffs
Hillsboro 57, Cashton 55
CASHTON — The Eagles (11-6, 7-4), ranked 10th in Division 4, lost their third game in a row.
Sophomore Braylee Hyatt scored a team-high 14 points for Cashton. Senior teammate Annie Schreier added 10.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 60, Melrose-Mindoro 43
MELROSE — Behind 21 points from sophomore Abby Thompson and 15 from classmate Lindsay Steien, the Wildcats (15-2, 12-1) clinched a share of the conference title.
Junior Chloe Wagner added 10 points for Blair-Taylor, which won its sixth game in a row.
Senior Teagan Frey led the Mustangs (9-7, 8-5) with 20 points, while sophomore Lilly Radcliffe added 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MVC
Tomah 72, Logan 32
The Timberwolves (13-7, 5-3) had a 44-20 halftime lead, then held the Rangers (1-6, 0-5) to 12 second-half points.
Twelve players scored for Tomah, which put an end to a three-game losing streak. Junior Dusty Derousseau’s 18 points led the Timberwolves. Zander Williams added nine and Carson Lindauer eight for Tomah.
Logan was led by junior Keenan Hass, who scored nine points.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 72, Independence 35
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — The Wildcats won their 12th straight game as they improved to 16-1 overall and 8-0 in the conference.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 73, Winona Cotter 38
WINONA — Senior Sam Privet scored 18 points to lead the Warriors (5-1, 4-0) to their second win in a row.
Senior Austin Klug added 15 points for Caledonia, which held a 52-22 halftime lead. Privet scored 13 of his points in the first half and Klug 12 of his.
Andrew Kunelius and Jackson Koepke each added eight points for the Warriors, while senior Connor Yocum scored 14 to lead the Ramblers.
Nonconference
Onalaska Luther 73, Mauston 46
ONALASKA — The Knights (12-1) shot 53 percent from the floor in the first half and took a 14-point lead to the second half.
Sophomore Isaiah Schwichtenberg had 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Luther, which made 11 of 19 attempts from the 3-point line. Schwichtenberg was 7-for-8 to dramatically help that performance.
Senior James Biedenbender was 3-for-4 on 3s and scored 17 points for the Knights, who also received 16 points from Gavin Proudfoot and 10 rebounds from Isaiah Loersch in their third straight win.
La Crescent-Hokah 54, Arcadia 43
ARCADIA — Parker McQuin scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the second half to help the Lancers (4-1) outscore Arcadia 37-24 after halftime for the nonconference victory.
Mason Bills added 10 points for the Lancers, while Carson Pehler and Austin Zastrow each finished with 11 points to lead Arcadia (7-6).
Weston 67, Brookwood 33
CAZENOVIA, Wis. — The Falcons lost their third straight game and fell to 2-14.
GYMNASTICS
Coulee
West Salem co-op 129.95, Westby 107.25
WEST SALEM — The Panthers won in their season debut.
Sydney Hammes won the vault (8.75) and balance beam (8.3) and was second on the uneven bars (7.9). Teammate Taliya Michlig won the bars with an 8.6 but other events were not reported.
G-E-T co-op 129.875, Viroqua co-op 125.175
GALESVILLE — The G-E-T co-op’s Paris Lambert won the vault (8.625) and the floor exercise (8.9) while teammate Sophie White won the balance beam (8.925).
Lambert, who also finished second on the uneven bars (8.125), was second in the all-around (33.45).
The Viroqua co-op’s Morgan Siekert won the uneven bars (8.575) and the all-around (33.8). Siekert also finished second on the vault (8.4), the floor exercise (8.675) and the balance beam (8.15).
BOYS HOCKEY
WIAA regional quarterfinal
Division 1
Tomah/Sparta 7, Aquinas co-op 2
TOMAH — The teams were tied at 2 after one period before Tomah/Sparta pulled away and advanced to a semifinal at Verona on Friday.
John Christen had a hat trick for Tomah/Sparta (10-5), which scored four goals in the third period. Christen had one in the first period and two in the third.
Danny Amberg broke the 2-2 tie with a second-period goal and added another in the third for Tomah/Sparta, which received 14 saves from goaltender Gavin Hammer.
Erik Voigt and Evan Johnson scored for the Avalanche (4-10).
GIRLS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Black River Falls 5, Baraboo co-op 3
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers (4-5) won their third straight behind a pair of goals from Skylar Pierce.
Lexie Hagen, Hannah Lane and Zowie Hunter also scored for Black River Falls, which led 3-2 at the end of the first period and 5-3 at the end of the second.