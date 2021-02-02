High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central girls end losing streak

The Central High School girls basketball team snapped a four-game losing skid with a 43-30 MVC win over visiting Tomah on Tuesday night.

Senior Ava Parcher had 13 points to lead Central, which improved to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in the conference, while sophomore Brittney Mislivecek added 10.

Central mustered just 13 points in the first half, seven of which came from Parcher, but held the Timberwolves (7-11, 2-7) to six.

Senior Lexi Spiers led Tomah with 11 points, but she made only three field goals. The Timberwolves, who have lost eight of their last nine games, had no other players in double figures.

Coulee

West Salem 70, Arcadia 56

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (9-1, 7-1) won their third straight game and padded their lead in the conference standings.

Senior Maddie Quick made six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 27 points for West Salem, which outscored the Raiders (7-8, 6-5) by eight points after halftime. Quick made five 3s and had 19 of her points in the first half.