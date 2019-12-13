High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central girls post first MVC win, improve to 5-1

TOMAH -- The Central High School girls basketball team picked up its first MVC win of the season on Thursday by outscoring Tomah in both halves of a 45-26 victory.
The Red Raiders (5-1, 1-1) led 23-7 after one half and were led by senior forward Ally Athnos and her 12 points and eight rebounds.
Alexis Spiers scored 11 points for the Timberwolves (2-3, 0-1), who made six field goals in the game.
Coulee
West Salem 64, Onalaska Luther 60 (OT)
WEST SALEM — The Panthers (2-3, 1-1) got double-digit points from juniors Paige Wiedemann (15) and Kendall Gerke (14) to help erase a five-point halftime deficit and earn an overtime win.
West Salem outscored the Knights (4-2, 1-1) 8-4 in overtime and overcame double figures from three Luther players: junior Cassie Warren (14 points), sophomore Rachel Koenig (13) and senior Annabelle Koenig (12).
G-E-T 53, Viroqua 14
VIROQUA — The Red Hawks (3-4, 1-1) made quick work of the Blackhawks (2-4, 0-1), holding Viroqua to just six points in the first half while racing out to a 20-point lead.
G-E-T senior Cassy Schmitz led all scorers with 11 points, while sophomores Aleah Hunter and Kayli Bratberg added nine and eight points, respectively.
Scenic Bluffs
Cashton 64, Wonewoc-Center 23
CASHTON — Led by junior Adelynn Hyatt’s 21 points, five steals and four assists, the Eagles (4-1, 2-0) handled the Wolves (1-3, 1-1). Freshman Braylee Hyatt added 17 points and six steals for Cashton, which led 38-17 at half.
Ridge and Valley
Wauzeka-Steuben 44, De Soto 37
DE SOTO -- Brooke Lockington and Janna Gianoli scored 11 points apiece for the Pirates.
Nonconference
Sparta 61, Black River Falls 30
SPARTA -- The Spartans (4-2) won their third game in a row behind 25 points and eight rebounds from junior Callie Ziebell, who has verbally committed to play at Bradley University. Ziebell made 11 of 14 shots and have five of her rebounds on the offensive end.
Sparta had a 32-14 lead by the end of the first half.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 75, Gilmanton 26
GILMANTON, Wis. -- The Wildcats (3-0) recorded their third consecutive rout and had a 42-10 lead by halftime.
Senior Issac Nerby scored a team-high 16 points, and junior Matt Waldera added 13 for Blair-Taylor, which has won all of its games by at least 41 points. Senior Logan Smith and junior Kyle Steien added 11 points apiece for the Wildcats.
Southeast
Schaeffer Academy 76, Houston 61
HOUSTON, Minn. -- The Hurricanes found themselves in a deep hole by halftime and didn’t cut into the deficit by much in the second half.
Mikel Schutte had 24 points and Alex Van Gundy 23 for Houston, which also received 10 from Noah Kingsley.
Nonconference
Black River Falls 64, Sparta 62
SPARTA -- Senior Elliot Bird scored a game-high 27 points for the Tigers (2-2), who also received 11 from Mike Roou and 10 from Evan Voss.
Senior Haydn Guns scored 22 points for the Spartans (1-3), who trailed 28-25 at halftime. Sparta’s Kadon Milne added 10 points.
WRESTLING
MVC
Tomah 76, Onalaska/Luther 4
ONALASKA -- The Timberwolves dominated by winning all but one match and had Gavin Finch (106 pounds), Benny Bemis (126), Braden Bemis (132), Nate Boulton (140), Connor Perry (195) and Hayden Larson (285) win by pin.
Coulee
Mel.-Min./G-E-T 47, Viroqua 27
MELROSE — Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T got pins from Daniel Slattery (160 pounds) and Hunter Andersen (182) in its win. Carson Koss (106), Ryder Lefler (126), Byrce Burns (220) and Justin Gappa (heavyweight) all won via forfeit.
GYMNASTICS
Nonconference
Viroqua co-op 117.175, Reedsburg 109.125
VIROQUA — The Viroqua co-op bested Reedsburg in all four events in its win. A 32.15-26.975 edge in floor sealed the victory.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Black River Falls co-op 7, Aquinas co-op 2
ONALASKA -- Karsten Hunter had two goals and one assist, and teammate Jonah Zoschke had one goal and two assists for Black River Falls (4-3).
Charlie Koscianski assisted on both goals for the Avalanche (0-5-1).
GIRLS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Black River Falls co-op 3, Onalaska co-op 1
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Despite striking first with a first-period goal from Chloe Strain, the Hilltoppers fell on the road.
Black River Falls scored twice in the second period, both from Reghan Yourell, and once in the third period, via Skylar Pierce, to seal the win.