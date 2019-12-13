High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central girls post first MVC win, improve to 5-1

TOMAH -- The Central High School girls basketball team picked up its first MVC win of the season on Thursday by outscoring Tomah in both halves of a 45-26 victory.

The Red Raiders (5-1, 1-1) led 23-7 after one half and were led by senior forward Ally Athnos and her 12 points and eight rebounds.

Alexis Spiers scored 11 points for the Timberwolves (2-3, 0-1), who made six field goals in the game.

Coulee

West Salem 64, Onalaska Luther 60 (OT)

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (2-3, 1-1) got double-digit points from juniors Paige Wiedemann (15) and Kendall Gerke (14) to help erase a five-point halftime deficit and earn an overtime win.

West Salem outscored the Knights (4-2, 1-1) 8-4 in overtime and overcame double figures from three Luther players: junior Cassie Warren (14 points), sophomore Rachel Koenig (13) and senior Annabelle Koenig (12).

G-E-T 53, Viroqua 14