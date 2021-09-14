High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central girls tennis team stops Holmen; West Salem girls snap Luther win streak

TREMPEALEAU — Arcadia and Tomah each had three of the top 10 individual performers, but the Raiders won the team championship with a score of 394.

The Timberwolves didn’t use their top golfers and placed second with a 399 after the Raiders had two of the top four individuals and three of the top 10.

Arcadia senior Hallie Tulip won the meet with an 88 and finished four shots ahead of Osseo-Fairchild’s Trinity Knudtson and Tomah senior Hannah Zhu. Arcadia junior Whitney Sonsalla was fourth (93) and Tomah sophomore Justice Brooner fifth (98).

G-E-T finished fourth with a 421, and Black River Falls was fifth (442). The Red Hawks were led by sixth-place Emily Nelson (99) and ninth-place Maggie Bistodeau (101), while the Tigers were led by 10th-place Kaylee Sweno (103).

BOYS SOCCER

MVC

Central 8, Sparta 0

SPARTA — Devin Wilkerson had a hat trick for the RiverHawks, who improved to 4-1-1 overall and 3-1-1 in the conference.