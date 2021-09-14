High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central girls tennis team stops Holmen; West Salem girls snap Luther win streak

HOLMEN — The Central High School girls tennis team picked up the first major MVC victory of the season Tuesday by beating Holmen 4-3 at Viking Elementary.
The RiverHawks improved their conference dual record to 5-0 and dropped the Vikings to 3-1 by winning two singles matches and two doubles matches.
Central junior Sienna Torgerud beat senior Natalie Stitt 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, and classmate Allie Schlicht pulled out a tough 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory over Emma Goede at No. 4 singles.
The RiverHawks also recorded wins at No. 2 and 3 doubles, with Maggie and Sophie Hannum downing Madelynne Pehl and Adeline Miller 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 and Ella Lysne and Sam Vandermolen taking care of Madison Pickett and Hanna Thao 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3.
Holmen picked up wins from junior Isabel Ploessl, senior Delaney Gelder and the doubles team of Chloe Lichucki and Haley Radtke.
Lichucki and Radtke (8-1) beat Central’s Kayla Holman and Katie Johnson 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.
Ploessl and Gelder remained unbeaten this season and ran their records to 9-0. Ploessl beat Odessa Barreyro 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2, and Gelder beat Allison Culp 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3.
Coulee
West Salem 4, Onalaska Luther 3
WEST SALEM — The Panthers won a pair of singles and doubles matches to end the Knights’ run of 64 straight conference victories
Megan Johnson beat Emily Yehle 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, while Gracie Miller beat Maddy Olson in three sets — 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 — at No. 2 singles. Tessa Deal and Calista Robaczewski topped Elle Bolstad and Jada Wahl in straight sets at No. 1 doubles, and Rebekah Knudson and Grace Waldhart earned a 4-6, 6-0, 6-0 comeback victory over Makayla Boldt and Rileigh Olson at No. 3 doubles.
Cate Bruemmer (No. 3 singles), Maddie Crabtree (No. 4 singles) and Emily Gronholz/Emma Larson (No. 2 doubles) picked up wins for Onalaska Luther (3-1 Coulee).
Viroqua 5, Black River Falls 2
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Blackhawks swept the doubles matches, with Cammie Leer/Anneka Cress, Lizzy Fox/Ashlee Olson and Jordan Sowle/Abi Wileman all earning straight set wins.
Allison Zube and Nevaeh Hubbard also won in straight sets at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, respectively, for Viroqua.
Ellen Janke and Haylie Schmidt won in straight sets at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, for the Tigers.
VOLLEYBALL
MVC
Holmen 3, Logan 0
Senior Harley Bartels had a team-high eight kills for the Vikings (17-1, 6-0) — who won 25-10, 25-14, 25-15 — while sophomore Ryna McArdle had a team-high 14 assists to go with 11 digs.
Junior Grace Eickhoff added 10 assists and eight aces, and senior Ellie Kline had a team-high 16 digs and two aces for Holmen, which received honorable mention to this week’s Division 1 rankings by state coaches.
Aquinas 3, Onalaska 0
ONALASKA — Senior Jacy Weisbrod (20) and junior Shea Bahr (16) each had double-digit kills while junior Macy Donarski totaled 40 assists to help the Blugolds (4-1 MVC), ranked eighth in Division 3 by state coaches, earn a 25-20, 25-19, 25-14 victory.
Bahr added 10 digs and eight aces, while Weisbrod and Donarski had nine and seven digs, respectively.
Ava Smith led the Hilltoppers (13-6, 3-2) with seven kills, while Halie Kapelke had five kills and four blocks and Jayden Hobson had six digs.
Central 3, Sparta 0
SPARTA — Behind 20 digs and 13 kills from Lauren Buley, the RiverHawks earned their first conference victory by beating the Spartans 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21.
Avery Beenendall added 34 assists and nine digs for Central (1-4 MVC), while Nola Bantle-Felt had nine kills.
Abby Schell led Sparta (1-4) with 28 assists, 13 digs and 10 kills, while Macey Oswald had 30 digs and Josie Edwards had 11 kills.
Coulee
West Salem 3, G-E-T 0
WEST SALEM — Jaden Hammes had a game-high 11 kills, and Morgan Kammel added four for the Panthers (4-0 Coulee), who won 25-12, 25-19, 25-16 to stay unbeaten in conference play.
Hammes also had seven digs, while Gen Norman had 16 assists and eight digs.
Kayli Bratberg and Ryann Duffenbach had four kills apiece for the Red Hawks (0-4 Coulee), while Lindsey Lettner had 11 digs and Kayla Schutz added eight digs, five assists and two aces.
Black River Falls 3, Westby 1
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers (12-9, 5-0) set up a showdown against the Panthers in West Salem on Thursday by beating the Norsemen 25-18, 23-25, 27-25, 25-17.
Makayla Nortman had 12 kills and five aces to lead Black River Falls, which received 13 digs and 13 assists from Summer Rufsholm and 12 digs and six kills from Becca Hudson.
Avery Yaeger also had 13 assists, Sienna Campbell 11 digs and Gabbi Pardoe seven kills for the Tigers.
Bethany Roethel had 14 kills and 19 digs, Ella Johnson 24 assists and Jayda Berg five blocks for Westby (13-5, 2-2).
Onalaska Luther 3, Viroqua 0
ONALASKA — Isalynn Hagedorn had four kills for the Knights — who won 25-18, 25-19, 25-16 to move to 3-2 in the conference — while Rachel Koenig and Jenna Bertolotti added three apiece.
Koenig also had six blocks, while Halle Swartz had nine assists and three aces and Adelayde Hagedorn had eight digs.
Kami Delap led the Blackhawks (6-10, 1-3) with 18 digs, while Aaliyah Fox had five kills and Mara Anderson had seven assists.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 3, New Lisbon 0
NEW LISBON — The Cardinals, who are ranked eighth in Division 4, earned a 25-13, 25-15, 25-17 victory behind 12 kills and six aces from Madisyn Herman, 20 assists from Aliyah Langrehr and 15 digs from Taylor Jacobson.
GIRLS GOLF
G-E-T Invitational
TREMPEALEAU — Arcadia and Tomah each had three of the top 10 individual performers, but the Raiders won the team championship with a score of 394.
The Timberwolves didn’t use their top golfers and placed second with a 399 after the Raiders had two of the top four individuals and three of the top 10.
Arcadia senior Hallie Tulip won the meet with an 88 and finished four shots ahead of Osseo-Fairchild’s Trinity Knudtson and Tomah senior Hannah Zhu. Arcadia junior Whitney Sonsalla was fourth (93) and Tomah sophomore Justice Brooner fifth (98).
G-E-T finished fourth with a 421, and Black River Falls was fifth (442). The Red Hawks were led by sixth-place Emily Nelson (99) and ninth-place Maggie Bistodeau (101), while the Tigers were led by 10th-place Kaylee Sweno (103).
BOYS SOCCER
MVC
Central 8, Sparta 0
SPARTA — Devin Wilkerson had a hat trick for the RiverHawks, who improved to 4-1-1 overall and 3-1-1 in the conference.
Riordan Staffaroni, Cooper VanZee, Finn Emlet, Simone Ansermin and Colin Adams each added a goal apiece, while Jack Olson made one save for Central.
The Spartans fell to 0-7 overall and 0-5 in the conference.
Onalaska 5, Aquinas 1
ONALASKA — Will Thesing, Griffin Schultz, James Borene and Arman Kiani all scored for the Hilltoppers, who improved to 5-0 in the conference.
Henry Hortsman scored the lone goal for the Blugolds, who fell to 2-2-1 in the conference.
Holmen 2, Logan 0
The Vikings (3-2 MVC) scored twice in the second half while Joseph Zimmerman made three total saves to preserve the clean sheet.
Gabe Sanders made five saves for the Rangers, who dropped to 0-5 in the conference.
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 3, P-E-M 0
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Wyatt Farrell scored a goal and added an assist for the Lancers, who won their third in a row to improve to 4-1-1 overall and 3-0-1 in the conference.
Nolan Schreier and Elliott Bauer also found the back of the net, while Carter Hogan and Joe Schreier each had an assist.
Caledonia 4, St. Charles/L-A 2
CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors improved to 3-2-1 overall and 2-1-1 overall.
GIRLS SOCCER
Three Rivers
St. Charles/L-A 4, Caledonia 0
ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Warriors dropped their third straight and fell to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the conference.
CROSS COUNTRY
Nonconference
North Crawford Invitational
SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — Freshman Seth Greeno finished 18th overall in 20 minutes, 41.6 seconds to lead the De Soto boys, who finished sixth out of seven teams with 136 points.
Junior Cadence Thompson finished 26th in 27:46.4 for the Pirates’ girls, who were not part of the team competition.