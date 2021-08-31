High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central girls tennis team wins two of three

MARSHFIELD, Wis. -- The Central High School girls tennis team won two of three matches it played at the Marshfield Quadrangular on Monday.
The RiverHawks beat D.C. Everest 7-0 and Marshfield 4-3, but lost a 5-2 dual to New Richmond.
Sienna Torgerud, Odessa Barreyro and Allie Schlicht all swept singles matches in the dual victories over D.C. Everest and Marshfield.
Schlicht won both of her No. 4 matches 6-0, 6-1, while Torgerud beat Everest’s Kyra Loomans 6-0, 6-0 and Marshfield’s Sydney Newmeier 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1. Barrayro defeated Everest’s Nina Allen 6-2, 6-2 and Marshfield’s Allison Kloos 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
Central’s No. 1 doubles team of Kayla Holman and Katie Johnson also won both of their matches in those duals with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Everest’s Madison Sazama and Makenna Kampmann and a 6-1, 6-0 win over Marshfield’s Emma Tucker and Isabel Krueger
New Richmond 6, Holmen 1
The Vikings claimed their lone victory when Natalie Stitt beat Izzy Brinkman 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles.
Tomah 4, Onalaska Luther 3
The Timberwolves won all four singles matches to emerge victorious in a dual played at Logan.
Cadence Thomson (No. 1), Olivia Czarnecki (No. 2), Sabin Steinhoff (No. 3) and Moriah Murray (No. 4) all won in straight sets. Thomson beat Emily Yehle 6-1, 6-0.
The Knights won all three doubles matches, and Elle Bolstad and Jada Wahl teamed up to beat Macy Arch and Emma Larson 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1.
Tomah’s Makenzie Kohn and Ella Haskamp pushed Emma Larson and Emily Gronholz before losing 6-3, 7-6 (8) at No. 2, and Makayla Boldt and Rileigh Olson won in straight sets at No. 3.
Reedsburg 5, Viroqua 2
REEDSBURG, Wis. -- The Blackhawks received victories from Lizzy Folk at No. 2 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Cammie Leer and Anneka Cress.
Fox beat Katelyn Wilhelm 6-2, 6-4, and Leer and Cress won a 6-4, 6-4 match from Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood.
FOOTBALL
Nonconference
Blair-Taylor 28, Elmwood/Plum City 14
BLAIR -- The Wildcats (1-1) picked up their first win of the season and used four Cain Fremstad touchdown passes to get it.
Fremstad, a senior, passed for 226 yards and completed two TD passes to Colton Lejcher in a game that was suspended on Friday night. Lejcher finished with six catches for 89 yards.
Fremstad also completed one touchdown pass apiece to Jackson Shramek and Evan Nehring.
Zack Nitek had three catches for 52 yards and Nehring five for 51. Fremstad also led the Wildcats with 46 rushing yards.
CROSS COUNTRY
Wabasha-Kellogg Invitational
WABASHA, Minn. -- Arcadia’s boys placed third and its girls fourth in a six-team field.
Arcadia senior Jose Monroy won the two-mile boys race with a time of 10 minutes, 46.3 seconds, and that helped the Raiders to a team score of 78. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson won (38) and was followed by Pine Island (73).
Junior Cole Lockington was 12th (12:06.2), sophomore Nestler Radillo16th (12:15.4), reshman Andy Monroy 22nd (12:50.6) and sophomore Peyton Nelson 31st (13:43.7) for Arcadia’s boys.
Arcadia’s girls were led by fourth-place junior Tegan Michalak (13:41.1) and ran to a team score of 88. Pine Island won with a 46, and P-E-M followed in second at 54.
Sophomore Cassidi Pehler was seventh (14:25.4), junior Jacy Boberg 24th (17:46.5), sophomore Josee Pehler 26th (18:06.3) and freshman Olivia Kujak 30th (18:37.4).
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Onalaska 2, Arcadia 0
ARCADIA -- Jacob Havlik recorded the shutout in goal for the Hilltoppers (2-1-1), who received goals from James Borene and Griffin Schultz.
Will Thesing assisted on Borene’s goal, and Schultz scored unassisted.
Rochester Lourdes 5, La Crescent-Hokah 2
LA CRESCENT -- Senior Joey Schreier and sophomore Wyatt Farrell scored goals for the Lancers, who allowed two goals in the first half and three in the second.
Carter Hogan and Payton Rodeberg had assists for La Crescent-Hokah (0-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
Nonconference
Rochester Lourdes 3, La Crescent-Hokah 0
LA CRESCENT -- The Lancers (1-1) were shut out and gave up two goals in the first half.
Sophomore goalkeeper Payton Phillips had 13 saves for La Crescent-Hokah.