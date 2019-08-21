The La Crosse Central High School girls tennis team took a 5-2 victory over Baraboo and defeated Reedsburg 7-0 to win both matches on its home courts on Tuesday.
No. 1 singles player Kayla Holman fought for a 4-6, 8-6, 10-8 win against Baraboo’s Rachel Walters.
Holman flew to a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Reedsburg’s Hayden Stovey while Central’s’ No. 2 doubles duo of Maggie Hannum and Sophie Hannum went 6-2, 6-1 against Gabby Weis and Emily Wood (Reedsburg).
Mondovi 6, Black River Falls 1
MONDOVI, Wis. — Black River Falls fell in the Mondovi Triangular as Mondovi nearly blanked the Tigers.
No. 1 singles Danielle Johnson had the team’s lone win with a 7-5, 6-3 finish over Mondovi’s Marissa Pax.
Onalaska Luther 8, Kauauna 0
Kimberly 6, Onalaska Luther 2
APPLETON, Wis. Onalaska Luther didn’t suffer a single loss, as the Knights won all eight matches against Kaukauna.
Sarah Hoffe took the No. 1 singles match with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Auden Pearson, and Cassie Warren won the No. 2 singles match 6-0, 6-0 against Katie Frank.
The Knights fell in their second match of the day after being defeated 6-2 by Kimberly.
Phoebe Christenson and Jenna Wahl earned a victory at No. 1 doubles, defeating Kimberly’s Tina Nahn and Kennedy Ziesemer 6-4, 6-4.