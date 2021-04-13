High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central, Holmen soccer teams win by shutout

The Central High School boys soccer team rebounded on Tuesday from its first loss of the season by beating Sparta 8-0 at Swanson Field.

The RiverHawks (3-1-1) were led by senior Joseph Lee, who scored four goals and assisted on two others.

Holmen 2, Eau Claire North 0

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Junior Matt Levandoski scored in the 16th minute and again in the 76th to spark the Vikings to victory.

Joey Zimmerman stopped three shots and Derek Russell two to record Holmen’s shutout.

Eau Claire Memorial 10, Logan 0

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Old Abes scored four goals in the first half and six in the second to take care of the Rangers. Eli Carr had eight saves for Logan.

BOYS GOLF

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 180, Wabasha-Kellogg 200