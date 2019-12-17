High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central, Logan girls basketball teams post victories

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks won six of the final seven matches take care of Logan/Central.

Josh Frye (113), Presotn Buroker (126), Cale Anderson (132) and Austin Winker (138) all posted wins — Winker by pin — before Logan/Central broke the string on Dylan Ellefson’s 4-2 win over Ethan Dobbs at 145.

Viroqua broke 33-33 tie after Ellefson’s win with a major decision from Case Mayberry and a pin from Aaron Dobbs to finish the dual.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 9, Viroqua co-op 4

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Eighth-grader Wyatt Farrell scored four goals — one in the first period, one in the second and two in the third — for the Lancers, who improved to 3-4-1.

Farrell’s first goal put La Crescent-Hokah, which saw sophomore Cooper Hollon leave for the game because of a head injury less than 3 minutes into the game, up 2-0 with 9 minutes, 2 seconds left in the first period, but the Blackhawks (1-4) responded with goals from sophomore Brayden Dahl and senior Jake Krause to make it 2-2 at the end of the first period.