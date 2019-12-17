High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central, Logan girls basketball teams post victories

The Central High School girls basketball team had three scorers reach double figures in a 59-42 nonconference win over Osseo-Fairchild on Tuesday.
Freshman Brittney Mislivecek had 12 points, while junior Ava Parcher and sophomore Lily Wehrs added 10 each as the Red Raiders (7-2) won for the fourth time in their past five games..
Mislivecek and Parcher each hit two 3-pointers for Central, which made 13 of 14 attempts at the free-throw line and held Osseo-Fairchild to 34.8-percent shooting.
Melrose-Mindoro 71, Durand 30
MELROSE — The Mustangs (6-0) held the Panthers (4-2) to 10 points in the first half.
Senior Mesa Byom had 22 points, and senior Emily Herzberg added 20 for Melrose-Mindoro, which also received 10 points from senior Calette Lockington.
Byom scored 14 points in the first half and Herzberg 15 in the second for Melrose-Mindoro.
MVC
Logan 51, Tomah 40
The Rangers (6-1, 1-1) broke a 26-game conference losing streak by slipping by the Timberwolves.
Jenna Davis scored 17 points, and Claire Borsheim added 13 for Logan, which has won two straight games since its only loss of the season to first-place Aquinas.
Coulee
West Salem 66, Black River Falls 58
WEST SALEM — The Panthers (3-3, 2-1) built their winning margin in the first half, which they ended with a 33-24 advantage.
Junior Maddie Quick hit five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 16 points for West Salem, which also received 11 points from Kendall Gerke and 10 from Ella Jordan.
The Tigers (1-7, 0-2) leaned heavily on Makayla Nortman, who made five 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 31.
Westby 55, G-E-T 47
GALESVILLE — The Norsemen (5-2, 2-1) won for the fifth time in six games behind a 16-point performance from junior Macy Stellner.
Junior Grace Hebel added 12 points and senior McKenna Manske 11 for Westby.
The Red Hawks (3-5, 1-2) made eight 3-pointers to hang in the game, and senior Cassy Schmitz made two of them on her way to a team-high 13 points. Rachel Amoth and Lindsey Lettner had eight each.
Arcadia 74, Viroqua 25
ARCADIA — The Raiders (5-1, 3-0) are alone in first place but reported nothing on this game to the Tribune.
Scenic Bluffs
Cashton 65, Hillsboro 51
CASHTON — Junior Adelynn Hyatt scored 11 points in the first half and 12 in the second for the Eagles (5-1, 3-0), who are tied for first place.
Hyatt made a 3-pointer in the first half and went 4-for-5 from the free-throw line. Freshman Braylee Hyatt made two 3-pointers and added 18 points for Cashton, which led 37-19 at halftime.
Bangor 89, New Lisbon 34
BANGOR — The Cardinals (5-1, 3-0) won their fourth straight game, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Three Rivers-East
Caledonia 61, Rushford-Peterson 29
CALEDONIA — The Warriors (2-6, 1-3) ended a five-game losing streak by dominating the Trojans.
Caledonia put together a 33-14 run through the first half and were led by Paige Klug’s three 3-pointers and 11 points. Haley Jennings added 10 with a pair of 3-pointers.
Scenic Bluffs
Necedah 47, Brookwood 25
ONTARIO — The Cardinals (4-3, 1-2) received nine points apiece from Danielle Becker and Miah Hansen for their first conference win, while the Falcons (1-6, 0-3) were led by Shelly Powell’s game-high 14.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Three Rivers-East
La Crescent-Hokah 88, Winona Cotter 40
WINONA — Seniors Zach Todd and Luke Schwartzhoff combined for 57 points as the Lancers (3-3, 3-0) remained unbeaten in the conference.
Todd scored a game-high 29 points, and Schwartzhoff added 28 in a game La Crescent-Hokah led 52-14 by halftime.
Caledonia 92, Rushford-Peterson 73
RUSHFORD, Minn. — The Warriors (6-0, 3-0), who are ranked first in Class AA, built a 15-point lead in the first half and held on in the second against the Trojans.
Junior Austin Klug made six 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead Caledonia, while senior Noah King added 22 points, sophomore Eli King 13 points and junior Andrew Kunelius 12 points.
Nonconference
Menomonie 64, Logan 58
MENOMONIE, Wis. — Jack McHugh-Sake and Jhakai Funches had 17 points each to lead the Rangers (1-3), who lost their second straight game.
Jacksun Hamilton added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Logan, which battled back from a 30-14 halftime deficit. Funches had all of his points in the second half.
Mauston 64, Sparta 56
SPARTA — Haydn Guns had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead the Spartans (1-4), who also received 11 points from Brian Sanchez and nine from Brett Steussel.
Westby 70, Hillsboro 47
WESTBY — Hudson Lipski led four double-figure scorers for the Norsemen with 21 points.
Joe Armbruster added 14 and Davontae Spears and Devin Nelson had 12 apiece for Westby (3-1) in its second straight victory.
WRESTLING
Nonconference
Viroqua 43, Logan/Central 33
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks won six of the final seven matches take care of Logan/Central.
Josh Frye (113), Presotn Buroker (126), Cale Anderson (132) and Austin Winker (138) all posted wins — Winker by pin — before Logan/Central broke the string on Dylan Ellefson’s 4-2 win over Ethan Dobbs at 145.
Viroqua broke 33-33 tie after Ellefson’s win with a major decision from Case Mayberry and a pin from Aaron Dobbs to finish the dual.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
La Crescent-Hokah 9, Viroqua co-op 4
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Eighth-grader Wyatt Farrell scored four goals — one in the first period, one in the second and two in the third — for the Lancers, who improved to 3-4-1.
Farrell’s first goal put La Crescent-Hokah, which saw sophomore Cooper Hollon leave for the game because of a head injury less than 3 minutes into the game, up 2-0 with 9 minutes, 2 seconds left in the first period, but the Blackhawks (1-4) responded with goals from sophomore Brayden Dahl and senior Jake Krause to make it 2-2 at the end of the first period.
Farrell and Krause traded goals in the second period before the Lancers took the lead for good on a goal from junior Owen Davison with 6:23 left in the second period.
Junior Reid Haffner scored twice and senior Drew Wieser also found the back of the net for La Crescent-Hokah, which led 6-3 at the end of the second period.
Senior Jacob Ellefson also scored for the Blackhawks.
West Salem/Bangor 7, Black River Falls co-op 5
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Panthers scored three goals in the third period after the teams were tied at 4 after two.
Noah LaFleur had a hat trick and scored once in each period for West Salem/Bangor (3-2). Nathan Gribble and Sam Szymanski also scored for the Panthers in the third, and LaFleur assisted on both goals.
Jack Sandvig assisted on four West Salem/Bangor goals, and Nathan Johnson had two goals and two assists for the Tigers (4-4).
Onalaska co-op 9, Tomah/Sparta 2
ONALASKA -- Carter Stobb scored three goals and had one assist to lead the Hilltoppers (5-1-1), who got multiple assists from CJ Lass (four), Tommy Duren (three), Mason Manglitz (two) and Charlie Keane (two).
Duren and Manglitz scored a goal apiece.
The Hilltoppers, who led 3-1 at the end of the first period and 7-1 at the end of the second, put 43 shots on goal.
Danny Amberg and Garrett Pederson each scored for Tomah/Sparta (3-4-1)
GIRLS HOCKEY
Onalaska co-op 9, Baraboo 3
ONALASKA -- The Hilltoppers (4-5) scored four times in the first period and five in the second to take a commanding 9-1 lead into the third period.
Kiya Bronston scored five goals and added an assist to lead Onalaska, which also got goals from Taylor Fox (two), Chloe Strain (one) and Anna Szymanski (one). The Hilltoppers’ Jaidyn Groshek had a game-high two assists.