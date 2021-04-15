high school sports roundup: La Crosse Central, Logan play girls tennis sectional

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Central and Logan high school girls tennis teams had three qualifiers apiece for Thursday's WIAA Division 1 sectional at the Menards Tennis Center, but none was able to earn an automatic qualifying spot for the state tournament.

Central's No. 3 doubles team of Ella Lysne and Maddie Masewicz won its first match of the sectional by beating Appleton North's Audrey Vanderloop and Anna Vechart 6-4, 6-2, but a straight-set loss to Neenah's Bradyn Gentile and Alise VanDyke followed.

Central's Rachel Jones lost in straight sets at No. 1 singles, and Logan's Jordi Pasch (No. 2), Sydney Roswall (No. 3) and Tatyana Roberts (No. 4) all lost twice in straight sets.

Central's Kayla Holman and Katie Johnson (No. 1) were also eliminated in their first match on Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Sparta 3, Logan 0

Senior Brian Sanchez scored two goals for the Spartans, who also benefited from a Logan own goal.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}