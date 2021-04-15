high school sports roundup: La Crosse Central, Logan play girls tennis sectional

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Central and Logan high school girls tennis teams had three qualifiers apiece for Thursday's WIAA Division 1 sectional at the Menards Tennis Center, but none was able to earn an automatic qualifying spot for the state tournament.
Central's No. 3 doubles team of Ella Lysne and Maddie Masewicz won its first match of the sectional by beating Appleton North's Audrey Vanderloop and Anna Vechart 6-4, 6-2, but a straight-set loss to Neenah's Bradyn Gentile and Alise VanDyke followed.
Central's Rachel Jones lost in straight sets at No. 1 singles, and Logan's Jordi Pasch (No. 2), Sydney Roswall (No. 3) and Tatyana Roberts (No. 4) all lost twice in straight sets.
Central's Kayla Holman and Katie Johnson (No. 1) were also eliminated in their first match on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Sparta 3, Logan 0
Senior Brian Sanchez scored two goals for the Spartans, who also benefited from a Logan own goal.
Eli Carr had six saves for the Rangers, and Sparta’s Matthew Richards matched him in recording the shutout.
Holmen 1, Central 0
HOLMEN — Spencer Malone scored the game’s lone goal in the 65th minute to give the Vikings the victory.
BASEBALL
Three Rivers
Chatfield 3, La Crescent-Hokah 1
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers dropped their conference opener at Horihan Field and fell to 0-2 overall after allowing three runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Logan DeBoer was 2 for 3 and drove in the Lancers’ run in the bottom of the fifth. Will Thompson was also 2 for 3, and Sam Erpenbach doubled for La Crescent-Hokah.
Braden Abnet pitched six innings and allowed no runs on two hits with seven strikeouts for the Lancers.