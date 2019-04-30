The Central High School baseball team officially started another winning streak Tuesday at Copeland Park.
The Red Raiders scored at least once in five of the first six innings to beat West Salem 6-4 in a nonconference matchup for their second straight victory.
Both teams scored three runs in the second inning, and Central (8-2) broke away from a 4-4 tie with one run in the fourth and another in the fifth to back up the pitching of Zach Fellenz and Ty Deml, who combined on a five-hitter and allowed no earned runs.
Cole Denzer had an RBI single that was followed by a two-run double from Trevon Van Egtern that gave the Red Raiders a 4-3 lead after two innings.
Van Egtern was 3-for-4 and Deml and Fellenz both 2-for-4. Deml had two RBI.
Trenton Foreman was 3-for-4 for the Panthers (5-8), who also received a two-run double from Justin Barney.
Aquinas 7, Arcadia 3
The Blugolds (10-6) put together a four-run first inning and three-run second to take an early lead against Arcadia.
Jared Everson had a triple and two RBI for Aquinas, which had four hits.
Evan Kujak tossed the first two innings with one hit, two strikeouts and three walks before being relieved by Gavin Wetzel. Wetzel pitched the next five innings with three strikeouts, three walks and three hits.
MVC
Logan 5, Holmen 4
The Rangers (4-9, 3-4) scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to knock off the Vikings (9-4, 5-2), who saw their conference lead over Central cut to a half-game.
Caleb Trussoni doubled and drove in two runs for Logan, which also received an RBI from Alex Gavrilos and two runs scored by Ethan Hanewall.
Brandon Flury was 2-for-3 for Holmen, which scored three runs in the second inning and took a 4-2 lead to the bottom of the fifth.
Tomah 11, Sparta 0
SPARTA — The Timberwolves were silent until they scored seven runs in the fifth inning followed by a four-run sixth.
Connor Prielipp was 3-for-5 and pitched six innings with five hits allowed and 12 strikeouts for the shutout. Tyler Torkelson (2-for-2, two RBI) tacked on a pair of hits.
Ethan Krueger led Sparta with two hits.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 7, St. Charles 0
CALEDONIA — Payton Schott had a double and a triple in his 2-for-3 plate performance to help boost Caledonia to victory.
Kyle Cavanaugh doubled in the win, and Eric Denstad tossed five shutout innings with two hits allowed and six strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
MVC
Aquinas 16, Sparta 3
SPARTA — Megan Scheidt was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI for the Blugolds (10-4, 6-2).
Teammate and shortstop Gracie Malin was 3-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBI and three runs scored, while Sydney Schamberger added a 3-for-4 performance with two RBI.
Logan 10, Tomah 3
TOMAH — The Rangers had 11 hits to record 10 runs and defeat Tomah by seven.
Clara Havlik led Logan by going 3-for-4 with a double as Claire Borsheim (2-for-5), Emily Sagen (2-for-3) and Emily Sagen (2-for-4) had two hits apiece.
Tomah was led by Alyssa Whaley’s solo home run in the second and Josie Mathison’s two-run homer in the third. Journey Smith was 2-for-2 with a double.
Havlik threw seven innings with four strikeouts, six walks and five hits allowed to earn the win.
Coulee
West Salem 3, Arcadia 1
ARCADIA — Sam Thompson recorded 14 strikeouts while allowing five hits in seven innings to earn the win for West Salem (14-3, 9-0).
The Panthers were led by Mya Jacobson (2-for-3) who had a solo home run in the sixth inning. Kendall Gerke was able to get to runners home with a two-run single in the third.
Arcadia (5-3, 5-3) got on the board thanks to a solo shot from Hannah Suchla in the second.
G-E-T 10, Onalaska Luther 8
GALESVILLE — G-E-T had a trio of players with multiple hits to keep a steady lead over the Knights (3-8, 1-7).
Ciera Gunderson was 3-for-3 with two RBI to lead the Red Hawks (8-7, 6-3) as Amy Gappa (2-for-3, two doubles) and Genna O’Neill (2-for-3) each had a pair of hits.
Luther was led by Cynda Protsman (2-for-5, two doubles), Jenna Wahl (3-for-3, double, two RBI) and Megan Yankovich (3-for-4, two RBI).
Gappa tossed seven innings with six strikeouts and four walks to record the win.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 15, Melrose-Mindoro 0 (4)
BLAIR — Lauren Kidd was 3-for-3 with two triples and five RBI for second-ranked Blair-Taylor (13-0,10-0).
The Wildcats grabbed an early lead after scoring four runs in the first inning followed up by eight in the second. Marlee Nehring and Elaine Rogstad each had a double.
Lauren Steien pitched three innings with two hits allowed and seven strikeouts.
Three Rivers
St. Charles 10, Caledonia/Spring Grove 7
ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Warriors could not get Emilee Buringa out.
Buringa was 4-for-4 with a double and a home run while scoring three runs and stealing two bases. She helped lead a Saints attack that recorded 10 hits and scored eight runs in the bottom of the third. Mia Pierre and Eva Disbrow also homered for the Saints.
GIRLS SOCCER
MVC
Aquinas 7, Sparta 0
SPARTA — Freshman Finley Harkness had a hat trick for Aquinas as it shut out Sparta on the road.
Harkness got one goal in the first half — which Aquinas finished with a 4-0 lead — and netted two more in the second. Sophomore Natalie Warren initially put Aquinas on the board with an unassisted goal in the 12th minute.
West Salem 4, Central 1
Sam Olson had a hat trick for West Salem (7-3) with on goal in the first half and two in the second at Felids for Kids.
Olson netted 35th, 87th and 88th minute goals as Marina Thompson netted one in the 89th minute. Kara Gavaghan assisted all four of the Panthers’ goals.
Natalie Linebarger recorded Central’s (5-3-1) goal in the 61st minute with an assist from Lexi Paulus.
Onalaska 1, Holmen 0
ONALASKA — Kaley Manglitz scored on a penalty kick in the 84th minute to give Onalaska (7-2-2, 7-0) the lead.
Alexis Treadway was in goal with 11 saves for Holmen (6-4-1, 3-2-1).