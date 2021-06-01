High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central softball beats Logan

The Central High School softball team scored three runs in the third inning and three more in the fifth to finish off a regular-season sweep by beating Logan 8-2 on Tuesday.
The RiverHawks (8-7, 6-4) used strong pitching and some timely hitting to drop the Rangers to 4-11 overall and 2-8 in the MVC.
Freshman Emily Larson held Logan to three hits — one a solo home run by Jazzy Davis — and struck out nine batters while walking two. Central shortstop Whitney Mislivecek was 2 for 4 with a triple, and third baseman Avery Rox 2 for 3 with a pair of singles.
Rox, Cadie Gray and Nicole Paulson all had an RBI each for the RiverHawks. Paulson also doubled.
Onalaska 7, Sparta 2
ONALASKA — A Cokie Binegar RBI triple in the first inning got the Hilltoppers (8-13, 5-5) going in a successful attempt to even their conference record.
Right fielder Lydia Schultz drove in two runs, and first baseman Sidney Fillbach was 2 for 4 with two RBI for Onalaska. Third baseman and teammate Allison Balduzzi was 2 for 3.
Kennedy Stuessel and Payton Jones each had two hits for the Spartans.
Tomah 4, Holmen 3
HOLMEN — The Timberwolves (8-7, 7-2) took over first place in the conference by beating the Vikings (12-6, 7-3). Catcher Alyssa Whaley was 3 for 4 and knocked in three runs for Tomah in its third straight conference victory.
Freshman Madison Johnson gave up seven hits, struck out one and walked none for the Timberwolves. Senior Bridgette Torud and junior Emily Szak were both 2 for 3 with a double for the Vikings.
Coulee
Westby 7, Arcadia 4
ARCADIA — The Norsemen (13-1, 9-1) rebounded from their first loss by scoring five runs after the third inning and beating the Raiders (6-8, 5-5).
Senior shortstop Macy Stellner was 4 for 5 with a home, two doubles and a single for Westby, which scored three runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth. Stellner led off the game with her home run.
Center fielder Mattie Wood was 2 for 4 with a pair of runs scored for Westby, which also received a two-hit performance from left fielder Hanna Nelson. Casidi Pehler was 3 for 4, Brynn Aspen 2 for 3 and Chloe Halverson 2 for 4 for Arcadia.
G-E-T 15, Viroqua 6
VIROQUA — The Red Hawks (11-3, 8-2) kept the pressure on the Norsemen by blasting the Blackhawks (5-11, 1-8).
Senior Anna Puent was 3 for 6 with a double, junior Lindsey Lettner 3 for 5 with three RBI and sophomore Maggie Bistodeau 2 for 3 with three RBI for G-E-T, which won its fourth straight game and remained one game behind first-place Westby.
Freshman Whitney Skrede was 2 for 4 for Viroqua.
Onalaska Luther 9, West Salem 2
ONALASKA — The Knights (6-7, 2-6) put together a two-game winning streak and scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to get started on a good note.
Mackenzie Van Loon was 3 for 3 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored for Luther, which held the Panthers (3-11, 2-7) to four hits. Ali Werner, olene Jordahl and Sarah Yonkovich all had two hits for the Knights, and Yonkovich doubled twice and drove in three runs.
Maddie Quick had a triple and was 2 for 3 for West Salem.
Scenic Bluffs
Wonewoc-Center 8, Bangor 6
WONEWOC, Wis. — The Cardinals were beaten by a conference opponent for the first time after the Wolves put together a four-run bottom of the fifth inning.
Nora Tucker was 3 for 4 with four RBI for Bangor (12-3, 11-1), which also received a 2-for-4 performance and two RBI from Jadyn Larson. The Cardinals scored all of their runs in the sixth and seventh innings after giving up the first eight.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 12, Seneca 5
SENECA, Wis. — Catcher Val Osthoff was 3 for 5, and center fielder April Haakenson drove in three runs and stole two bases for the PIrates (12-2, 10-1), who forced a tie with the Indians (11-4, 10-1) for the conference lead.
Jordan Young recorded 13 strikeouts and allowed six hits in pitching a complete game for De Soto, which ran its winning streak to seven games.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 13, Independence/Gilmanton 3 (5)
BLAIR — The Wildcats (21-0, 15-0), who are ranked first in Division 4 by state coaches, continued their unbeaten season by scoring in every inning.
Sophomore center fielder Lindsay Steien was 3 for 4 with a triple, two RBI, four runs scored and three stolen bases in a game the Wildcats led 8-0 after two innings and 12-0 after three. Abby Thompaon was also 3 for 4 with two RBI and scored twice for Blair-Taylor. Teammate Chloe Wagner had three RBI.
Pepin/Alma 17, Melrose-Mindoro 7
ALMA, Wis. — The Mustangs (5-9, 5-9) lost their second game in a row.
MSHSL sections
1AA first round
P-E-M 11, La Crescent-Hokah 1
PLAINVIEW, Minn. — The Lancers (8-6) finished their season on a three-game losing streak.
St. Charles 12, Caledonia/Spring Grove 2
ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Warriors (5-13) lost five of the final six games of the season.
GIRLS SOCCER
MVC Tournament
Holmen 2, Aquinas 2
The Vikings (3-3-3, 3-2-2) earned another tie with a conference team behind goals from sophomore Ella Lachecki and senior Andrea Wink. Wink’s goal was a header off a corner kick from Kayla Allen. Sophomore Hannah Rieck had six saves for Holmen.
Finley Harkness scored an unassisted goal and assisted on a goal by Danica Silcox for the Blugolds (9-1-1, 6-1-1).
BOYS TENNIS
MVC
Onalaska 5, Aquinas 2
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers swept through the singles matches to top the Blugolds in a battle between conference unbeatens. Onalaska (12-1 overall) improved to 6-0 in the MVC and dropped Aquinas (6-2) to 4-1 in the conference.
Onalaska’s Cal Schmit beat Joe O’Flaherty 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, and the Aquinas duo of Garrett Butler and Seth Capelli beat Chase Podurgiel and Tony Nguyen 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.
Onalaska’s Aiden Sommerfield beat Joey Endrizzi 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, and Onalaska’s Alvin Hsieh and Austin Noble took down Ethan Schaumberger and Nathan Koch 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Logan 6, Sparta 1
SPARTA — The Rangers swept the Spartans in doubles matches and recorded all six of their victories in straight sets.
Logan’s William Coffey beat Tobin Mohr 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and teammate Danil Roberts won a 6-4, 7-5 match over Lucas Johnson at No. 2.
Logan’s Wyatt Restel and Elliot Larson handed Alexander Andros and Alex Kress a 6-1, 6-1 loss at No. 1 doubles, and Logan’s Carson Markussen and Aedan Higgins topped Brodie Ehlinger and Jordan Johnson 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Coulee
Viroqua 5, Black River Falls 2
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks won all three doubles matches.
Ben Gillen and Eric Jerdee beat Kobe Nichols and Kyle Gilbertson 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles, and Garry Mishler and Blaine Conway beat Bradley Wensel and Jeremy Bailey 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
The Tigers received wins from Michael Roou and Chase Severson at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. Roou won in straight sets.
Nonconference
Central 4, West Salem 3
WEST SALEM — The RiverHawks made the difference by winning three of four singles matches against the Panthers.
West Salem’s Jack Hehli was the lone singles player from his team to win, and he beat Cole Lapp 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Central’s Cameron Elwers and Nic Williams won a 6-1, 6-1 match from Breezy Hofmeister and Brady Siegersma at No. 1 doubles.
Peter Thompson (No. 2), Robby McMahon (No. 3) and Nolan Heath (No. 4) all won singles matches for Central.