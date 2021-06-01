High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central softball beats Logan

Senior Anna Puent was 3 for 6 with a double, junior Lindsey Lettner 3 for 5 with three RBI and sophomore Maggie Bistodeau 2 for 3 with three RBI for G-E-T, which won its fourth straight game and remained one game behind first-place Westby.

Freshman Whitney Skrede was 2 for 4 for Viroqua.

Onalaska Luther 9, West Salem 2

ONALASKA — The Knights (6-7, 2-6) put together a two-game winning streak and scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to get started on a good note.

Mackenzie Van Loon was 3 for 3 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored for Luther, which held the Panthers (3-11, 2-7) to four hits. Ali Werner, olene Jordahl and Sarah Yonkovich all had two hits for the Knights, and Yonkovich doubled twice and drove in three runs.

Maddie Quick had a triple and was 2 for 3 for West Salem.

Scenic Bluffs

Wonewoc-Center 8, Bangor 6

WONEWOC, Wis. — The Cardinals were beaten by a conference opponent for the first time after the Wolves put together a four-run bottom of the fifth inning.