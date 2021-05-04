High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central softball holds off Aquinas

A big inning early and a few runs late helped the Central High School softball team hold off Aquinas for a 6-5 MVC win on Tuesday.

The RiverHawks capitalized on multiple dropped third strikes to score four runs in the bottom of the second inning, but the Blugolds responded with four of their own in the fifth.

Sophomore Santanna Carranza had an RBI double in the bottom of the inning — her first hit of the year — to break the tie, and Central added one more in the sixth.

Aquinas, which committed two errors, plated one in the seventh but couldn’t find the equalizer.

Carranza finished with two RBI, while junior Macy Cagle and freshman Emily Larson drove in one run apiece.

Larson also picked up the win; she allowed five runs — four earned — on 10 hits and struck out seven in seven innings.

Junior Alaina Bagniefski had two runs, two hits and two RBI to lead the Blugolds.

Junior Gracie Cronk, who also drove in a run, was charged with the loss. Cronk allowed six runs — five earned — on seven hits in six innings; she also walked five and struck out five.

Onalaska 11, Logan 1 (6)