High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central softball team pulls away from West Salem

WEST SALEM — The Central High School softball team scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to break away from a tie game and beat nonconference opponent West Salem 7-2 in Tuesday’s season-opener.

The teams were even at 2 entering the sixth, and RiverHawks sophomore left fielder Cadie Gray had the big hit by converting a chance with the bases loaded by hitting a two-run double.

Senior third baseman Avery Rox was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Nicole Paulson, Macy Cagle and Jess Subera also drove in a run for Central. Emily Larson was the winning pitcher in relief after striking out six and allowing no runs on two hits and no walks over 3⅔ innings.

MVC

Holmen 12, Onalaska 4

ONALASKA — Senior first baseman Sydney Jahr was 4 for 5 with a double and four RBI in a game the Vikings led throughout after scoring twice in the top of the first.

Junior catcher Ellie Kline scored three runs and had one hit for Holmen, which scored at least once in every inning but the second. Senior teammate Ashley Krueger had a hit and scored four runs.