High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central softball team pulls away from West Salem

WEST SALEM — The Central High School softball team scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to break away from a tie game and beat nonconference opponent West Salem 7-2 in Tuesday’s season-opener.
The teams were even at 2 entering the sixth, and RiverHawks sophomore left fielder Cadie Gray had the big hit by converting a chance with the bases loaded by hitting a two-run double.
Senior third baseman Avery Rox was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Nicole Paulson, Macy Cagle and Jess Subera also drove in a run for Central. Emily Larson was the winning pitcher in relief after striking out six and allowing no runs on two hits and no walks over 3⅔ innings.
MVC
Holmen 12, Onalaska 4
ONALASKA — Senior first baseman Sydney Jahr was 4 for 5 with a double and four RBI in a game the Vikings led throughout after scoring twice in the top of the first.
Junior catcher Ellie Kline scored three runs and had one hit for Holmen, which scored at least once in every inning but the second. Senior teammate Ashley Krueger had a hit and scored four runs.
Freshman Marci Jacobson was 2 for 4 and senior Bridgette Torud tripled for Holmen.
Ava Smith and McKenzie Seiler each had two hits for the Hilltoppers.
Tomah 10, Logan 1
The Timberwolves scored seven runs in the second inning to answer Logan’s run in the bottom of the first inning.
Ella Plueger struck out 15 and allowed the Rangers just three hits. Jazzy Davis was 2 for 3 with a double and Logan’s RBI.
Tomah was led by Amanda Lowry, who was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI, and Lexi Hagen who had one hit and drove in three.
Coulee
Arcadia 12, G-E-T 9
GALESVILLE — The Raiders started the season with a 15-hit performance to beat the Red Hawks.
Senior center fielder Chloe Halverson was 4 for 5 with four runs scored as Arcadia’s leadoff, and freshman Casidi Pehler and juniors Catherine Pehler, Kianna Suchle and Courtney Bjorge all added two hits for the Raiders.
Casidi Pehler scored three times.
Junior Kaitlyn Gunderson had three hits for G-E-T,
Westby 4, Viroqua 2
WESTBY — Macy Stellner hit a home run and scored twice for the Norsemen, who scored three runs in the fifth inning and held the Blackhawks scoreless until the sixth.
Kennedy Brueggen and Jayda Berg were both 2 for 3, and Izzy Nedland drove in two runs for Westby. Berg also pitched and struck out 16 during a five-hitter.
Zoey Clark hit a two-run triple in the sixth for Viroqua.
Black River Falls 5, Onalaska Luther 1
ONALASKA — The Tigers plated two in the first, one in the second and one in the first en route to a season-opening win.
Black River Falls’ Mckenna Reetz was 2 for 3 with two RBI, while Mayla Engebretson and Abigail Hill each had two hits.
Mady Schultz, who struck out eight in four innings, picked up the win.
Ali Werner drove in the lone run for the Knights, who committed two errors. Aubrey Palubicki, who gave up five runs on eight hits in five innings, was charged with the loss.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 11, Hillsboro 1
Bangor 11, Hillsboro 4
BANGOR — The Cardinals started the season with a sweep behind two home runs and four hits from MJ Janisch, who hit one of the team’s two grand slams.
Janisch was 2 for 3 with a grand slam in the fourth inning of the first game. Maddie England added two hits and Taylor Jacobson two RBI as Aliyah Langrehr pitched a two-hitter while striking out eight.
Nora Tucker was 2 for 3 with a fourth-inning grand slam in the second game. Janisch hit another home run, and Haley Jones was 3 for 3 with two doubles and a triple.
Dairyland
Eau Claire Immanuel 18, Melrose-Mindoro 10
MELROSE — Kaitlynn Severson was 2 for 5 with a two-run home run to lead the Mustangs.
Jayla Anderson and Kennedy Zeman were also 2 for 5 for Melrose-Mindoro, and Zeman struck out two and walked seven as the Mustangs’ pitcher.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 18, Ithaca 3
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Senior center fielder April Haakenson and junior catcher Val Osthoff had three hits apiece for the Pirates, while senior Jordan Young had two.
Young also pitched a complete game and earned the win.
Three Rivers
St. Charles 11, Caledonia/Spring Grove 5
ST. CHARLES, Minn. — Emily Ideker and Grace Privet were both 2 for 4 for the Warriors, but the Saints scored six runs in the sixth inning to break the 5-5 tie.
BASEBALL
Nonconference
Aquinas 11, Wisconsin Dells 2
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Blugolds scored twice in the top of the first and added four in the fourth and five in the fifth to beat the Chiefs.
Minnesota recruit and first baseman Jared Everson was 2 for 5 with a double and RBI for Aquinas, which also received two hits — one a double — and three runs scored from third baseman Riley Klar.
Right fielder and pitcher Michael Lium drove in two runs, and Calvin Hargrove doubled and drove in a run. Four pitchers combined on a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 5, Eau Claire Immanuel 1
MELROSE — Bryson Gasch was 2 for 3 with an RBI and allowed two hits with 10 strikeouts over five innings for the Mustangs.
Tucker Sbraggia picked up the save with five strikeouts over the final two innings and was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Blair-Taylor 10, Augusta 1
AUGUSTA, Wis. — Tyler Thompson pitched a complete game with two hits allowed and struck out five for the Wildcats.
Isaiah Washington was 2 for 3 with two singles and a walk and scored for times for Blair-Taylor.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 16, St. Charles 3 (5)
CALEDONIA — The Warriors (5-1) won their fifth straight game and scored at least 10 runs for the fifth straight game.
Second baseman Jacob Staggemeyer doubled twice and drove in three runs, and shortstop Austin Klug doubled once during a 3-for-4 performance that also included flour RBI. Pitcher and third baseman Tate Meiners walked three times, scored three times and drove in four runs.
Caledonia’s Andrew Kunelius and Devin Vonderhoe added two hits, and Brady Augedahl walked twice and drove in two runs.
Nonconference
Prairie du Chien 13, West Salem 4
WEST SALEM — The Blackhawks scored nine runs in the top of the first, taking advantage of five walks and an error.
Colton Thompson, Chase Fisher and Bradley Russell led Prairie du Chien at the plate with two RBI each.
Garrett Young picked up the win.
TRACK AND FIELD
Onalaska Open
ONALASKA — Aquinas senior Lilly Gyllander was part of three victories in a meet that didn’t have team scores.
Gyllander won the 100 hurdles (17.2) and 300 hurdles (50.61) and helped the Blugolds win the 800 relay in 1:54.66.
Onalaska sophomore Taylor Molling won the 100 (13.31) and 200 (28.0) and senior teammates Amalia Malecek and Kora malecek won the 400 (1:00.72) and 800 (2:13.3), respectively. The Maleceks also teamed up in Onalaska’s win in the 1,600 relay (4:05.05).
West Salem senior Adam Gorski and Tomah senior Baily Hyatt had strong starts with a pair of individual victories apiece in the boys meet.
Goirski won the shot put (42 feet) and discus (143 feet) by comfortable margins in a meet with no team scores. Hyatt won the 100 (11.36 seconds) and 200 (23.33) for the Timberwolves.
Onalaska senior Landon Peterson won the 110 hurdles (15.11) and helped the Hilltoppers win the 1,600 relay (3:38.72). Aquinas’ Andrew Skemp won the 3,200 (10:07.16) and helped the Blugolds win the 3,200 relay (8:33.53).
BOYS GOLF
Southeast
HOUSTON, Minn. — Houston beat Glenville-Emmons at Valley High Golf Course, as the Wolverines did not have enough golfers to compete as a team.
The Hurricanes, who shot 239, were led by Owen Gaustad, who shot a 50 and finished second individually.
Ethan Knutson followed with a 52, while Noah Kingsley (68) and Preston Peterson (69) rounded out the scoring.