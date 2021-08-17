High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central tennis team sweeps a pair

The Central High School girls tennis team pulled out a couple of nonconference victories by beating Reedsburg 4-3 and Baraboo 6-1 on Tuesday.
Sienna Torgerud, Allie Schlicht and the doubles team of Maggie Hannum and Sophie Hannum all won twice for the RiverHawks, who won four of six doubles matches and six of eight singles matchups.
Torgerud beat Baraboo's Maggie Cleary 6-0, 6-2 and Reedsburg's 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Schlicht posted a 6-2, 6-2 win over Baraboo's Eva Huffaker and a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Reedsburg's Hailey Campbell at No. 4.
The Hannums also won twice in straight sets, beating Baraboo's Eryn Benson and Annie Langkamp 6-0, 6-4 and Reedsburg's Ashley Crary and Yerly Rothwell 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2.
Baraboo's No. 1 doubles team of Lanie Koppie and Paige Lewison beat Central's Kayla Holman and Katie Johnson 6-4, 6-7 (1), 10-5, but Holman and Johnson rebounded to beat Reedsburg's Emily Wood and Sophie Tourdot 6-4, 6-2.
Logan 4, Reedsburg 3
Baraboo 5, Logan 2
The Rangers split two nonconference matches, and singles players Tatyana Roberts and Sydney Roswell improved their records to 4-1 and 3-2, respectively.
Appleton West Invitational
APPLETON, Wis. — Onalaska Luther split two duals with a 7-0 win over Kaukauna and a 7-1 loss to Kimberly.
The Knights' No. 2 doubles team of juniors Emily Gronholz and Emma Larson won twice and helped their team avoid a sweep against the Papermakers with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 win over Sonja Mau and Abigail Kallio. Gronholz and Larson (5-0) also beat Kaukauna's Kiarra Thon and Ella Taddy 6-1, 6-1.
Cate Bruemmer (4-1, No. 3 singles), Maddie Crabtree (4-1, No. 4 singles) and the teams of Elle Bostad and Jada Wahl (4-1, No. 1) and Makayla Boldt and Rileigh Olson (4-1, No. 3) all lost for the first time this season in matches to Kimberly.