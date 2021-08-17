High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central tennis team sweeps a pair

The Central High School girls tennis team pulled out a couple of nonconference victories by beating Reedsburg 4-3 and Baraboo 6-1 on Tuesday.

Sienna Torgerud, Allie Schlicht and the doubles team of Maggie Hannum and Sophie Hannum all won twice for the RiverHawks, who won four of six doubles matches and six of eight singles matchups.

Torgerud beat Baraboo's Maggie Cleary 6-0, 6-2 and Reedsburg's 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Schlicht posted a 6-2, 6-2 win over Baraboo's Eva Huffaker and a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Reedsburg's Hailey Campbell at No. 4.

The Hannums also won twice in straight sets, beating Baraboo's Eryn Benson and Annie Langkamp 6-0, 6-4 and Reedsburg's Ashley Crary and Yerly Rothwell 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2.

Baraboo's No. 1 doubles team of Lanie Koppie and Paige Lewison beat Central's Kayla Holman and Katie Johnson 6-4, 6-7 (1), 10-5, but Holman and Johnson rebounded to beat Reedsburg's Emily Wood and Sophie Tourdot 6-4, 6-2.

Logan 4, Reedsburg 3

Baraboo 5, Logan 2