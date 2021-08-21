High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central tennis team wins two

The Central High School girls tennis team won a pair of dual meets on its home court Friday.
The RiverHawks began their day with a 5-2 victory over Onalaska Luther and finished it with a 7-0 win over Portage. Central won every match against the Warriors in straight sets and won every doubles match it played.
Katie Johnson and Kayla Holman won twice at No. 1 doubles, Maggie Hannum and Sophie Hannum won twice at No. 2 doubles, and Sam Vandermolen and Ella Lysne did the same at No. 3 doubles.
Allison Culp and Allie Schlicht also picked up two wins apiece at No. 3 and 4 singles, respectively, for the RiverHawks.
The Knights won their matches at No. 1 and 2 singles. Emily Yehle beat Sienna Torgerud 6-0, 6-3, and Cate Bruemmer topped Odessa Barreyro 6-0, 7-6 (1).
Menomonie 7, Onalaska Luther 0
Onalaska Luther was swept by the Mustangs and lost each match in straight sets.
Yehl dropped a 6-1, 6-1 match to Kierce Hemauer at No. 1 singles, and the team of Emily Gronholz and Emma Larson lost a 6-3, 6-2 match to Anna Wheller and Jaycee Luzinski at No. 1 doubles.
Eau Claire North 4, Onalaska Luther 3
Luther's Elle Bostad and Jada Wahl picked up a hard fought 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) win over North's Autumn Tafel and Alyssa Dayton at No. 1 doubles, and Luther's Gronholz and Larson came up just short in a 6-1, 3-6, 12-10 defeat at No. 2 doubles.
Cate Bruemmer and Maddie Crabtree won at No. 2 and 3 singles, respectively, for the Knights.
Sparta 6, Black River Falls 1
SPARTA — The Spartans swept the singles matches and won all of them in straight sets.
Sparta's Nadia Tovar had her hands full with Haylie Schmidt at No. 2 singles but found a way to prevail 7-5, 7-5. Jill Roou won 6-0, 6-0 over Lauren Slosser at No. 3 singles.
Isabella Roth won No. 1 singles for Sparta by beating Ellen Janke 6-2, 6-0.
Viroqua 5, Mauston 2
The Blackhawks won all three doubles matches handily to break the tie amond singles matchups.
Cammie Leer and Anneka Cress gave Viroqua a win at No.l 1 doubles with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Brooke Braunschweig and LeAnn Vang, while Lizzy Fox and Ashlee Olson beat Mauston's Virginia Waldhart and Mykenzie Wonderly 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
Viroqua's Lanie Nemes beat Mauston's Emma Eilers 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.