High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central tennis team wins two

The Central High School girls tennis team won a pair of dual meets on its home court Friday.

The RiverHawks began their day with a 5-2 victory over Onalaska Luther and finished it with a 7-0 win over Portage. Central won every match against the Warriors in straight sets and won every doubles match it played.

Katie Johnson and Kayla Holman won twice at No. 1 doubles, Maggie Hannum and Sophie Hannum won twice at No. 2 doubles, and Sam Vandermolen and Ella Lysne did the same at No. 3 doubles.

Allison Culp and Allie Schlicht also picked up two wins apiece at No. 3 and 4 singles, respectively, for the RiverHawks.

The Knights won their matches at No. 1 and 2 singles. Emily Yehle beat Sienna Torgerud 6-0, 6-3, and Cate Bruemmer topped Odessa Barreyro 6-0, 7-6 (1).

Menomonie 7, Onalaska Luther 0

Onalaska Luther was swept by the Mustangs and lost each match in straight sets.

Yehl dropped a 6-1, 6-1 match to Kierce Hemauer at No. 1 singles, and the team of Emily Gronholz and Emma Larson lost a 6-3, 6-2 match to Anna Wheller and Jaycee Luzinski at No. 1 doubles.