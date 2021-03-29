High school sports roundup: La Crosse Central volleyball snaps four-game skid

The Central High School volleyball team snapped a four-game losing streak by beating nonconference foe Eau Claire Memorial in straight sets on Monday night.
The RiverHawks (6-4), who won 25-22, 25-18, 25-10, avenged a straight set loss to the Old Abes on March 23.
Sophomore Lauren Buley (11) and senior Izabella Pigorsch (10) had double-digit kills for Central, which got 20 assists from sophomore Avery Veenendall.
Seniors Cleo Tillman and Abby Ziegelbein had 11 digs apiece, while senior Libby Mickelson added six blocks.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
Eau Claire Memorial 6, Central 1
EAU CLAIRE — Sienna Torgerud won in straight sets at No. 4 singles for the RiverHawks’ lone victory.
