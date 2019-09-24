The Central High School volleyball team didn’t get going until the second set, but that performance was good enough to propel it to a 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17 MVC victory over Holmen on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders (2-5, who had lost six straight matches to the Vikings (3-5), were led by junior Izabella Pigorsch and freshman Lauren Buley, who had 11 kills each. Junior Elle Shuda (17) and freshman Avery Veenendall (15) split the duties of setter for the night, and junior Cleo Tillman kept the defense going with 26 digs.
Holmen was led by junior Raegan Boe’s nine kills and senior Braidyn Ruetten’s eight. Sophomore Marissa Pederson (20) led the team in assists, and sophomore Ellie Kline led in digs (21).
Coulee
Westby 3, Onalaska Luther 0
ONALASKA — The Norsemen (3-3) posted a three-set 25-20, 25-12, 25-19 win against Onalaska Luther (3-4).
Eva Lee led the winning efforts with 11 kills, partially thanks to Ella Johnson’s 17 sets. Macy Stellner led the back row with four digs.
West Salem 3, Viroqua 0
VIROQUA — The Panthers (7-0) pulled off a 25-14, 25-18, 25-6 victory against Viroqua to remain on top of the Coulee with their 43rd straight conference win.
Junior Natalie Jeranek led the fight with 13 kills, seven aces and three blocks as classmate Ally Priebe led with 17 digs. Grace Waldenberger (16) finished in double-figure assists.
Saige Zitzner led Viroqua (1-14, 0-6) with eight digs, and Jessica Tryggestad had three blocks.
Arcadia 3, G-E-T 0
GALESVILLE — Arcadia (13-2, 6-1) had three players with double-figure digs as it defeated G-E-T 25-22, 25-19, 25-18.
Abby Suchla led the Raiders with 24 digs, followed by Ali Pronschinske and Hannah Suchla with 15 and 14, respectively. Ellie Hoesley led the offense with eight kills as Hoesley added three aces and Pronschinske 11 assists.
Jordan Hein led the Red Hawks (5-5, 3-4) with eight kills, and Kayla Schultz had 16 assists.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 3, Augusta 2
BLAIR — Marlee Nehring had 33 assists as the Wildcats recorded a 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 20-25, 17-15 victory.
Carly Nelson led Blair-Taylor with 11 kills, while teammates Lauren Kidd added nine, Macy Lien seven and Kaelyn Lejcher six.
SWC
Richland Center 3, Prairie du Chien 1
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Lily Krahn had 14 kills and five aces for the Blackhawks, who lost 25-14, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20.
Macey Banasik had 10 digs and Maggie Dobbs and Abby Frye 12 assists for Prairie du Chien.
BOYS SOCCER
MVC
Onalaska 7, Aquinas 0
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (7-0-1) used six different goal scorers in their shutout win over Aquinas (0-8-0).
Will Thesing got the first score of the game with an Everett Jones assist, which was followed by an unassisted goal from Zack Mathias. Travis Hoffman was able to net a goal before the first half ended to bring the score to 3-0. Mathias finished the game with two goals as Jones and Matti Sysimaki had two assists apiece.
Sparta 3, Logan 2
An own goal in the 86th minute was the difference for the Spartans (3-5), who clipped the Rangers (4-7, 2-6).
Jack Knothe scored two first-half goals for Logan, but Sparta answered both of them. Alex Ihrke assisted on the first goal in the 15th minute, but Juan Sanchez tied the game with an assist from Ivan Hurtado 41 seconds later.
Knothe’s second goal was unassisted in the 19th minute, and Sparta tied things again when Pierce Squyres scored in the 30th. Thomas Flottmeyer had seven saves for Logan, and Thomas Treu had six for Sparta.
Holmen 4, Central 3
The Vikings (6-0-2) remained unbeaten in the conference by winning at Fields for Kids, but no other details were reported.
Three Rivers
La Crescent 10, Winona Cotter 0
WINONA, Minn. — Isaac Petersen recorded four goals to help the Lancers (8-1-1, 6-0-1) soar past Winona Cotter. The four goals put Petersen at 97 career goals — fourth all-time in Minnesota — and 26 goals this year, which is a state high.
Joey Schreier also added two goals and two assists as Mitch Dryden was in goal with his eighth shutout of the season and the 25th of his career.
GIRLS SOCCER
Three Rivers
Winona Cotter 4, La Crescent 0
LA CRESCENT — The Ramblers scored two goals in each half to defeat La Crescent 4-0.
GIRLS TENNIS
MVC
Onalaska 6, Aquinas 1
ONALASKA — Onalaska (12-8, 5-1) swept the doubles competition against Aquinas (3-3) to earn another MVC victory.
Sarah Hitcher and Grace Hoskin went 6-2, 6-1 against Aquinas’ Kenzie Caya and Kenzie Helfrich at No. 2 doubles. Cierra Butler and Ashley Dale posted a 6-1, 6-0 No. 3 doubles win by defeating Elsa Benson and Ceci Skemp.
Amelia Topolski had the Blugolds lone victory with a straight-set win at No. 2 singles.
Nonconference
Tomah 5, West Salem 2
WEST SALEM — Tomah won all but one singles match to come ahead of West Salem.
Cadence Thomson won at No. 1 singles by defeating Josie Lajuenesse 6-1, 6-0. No. 2 singles Olivia Czarnecki won a lengthy 6-1, 3-6, 10-2 match against West Salem’s Alyssa Szewczyk.
Jenna Carns and Madigan Freng posted a No. 1 doubles victory for Tomah by going 6-2, 6-2 against Morgan Arch and Deirdre Martin.
CROSS COUNTRY
Nonconference
Westby Invitational
WESTBY — Onalaska Luther’s boys won with a score of 88 and had four top-20 finishes. Viroqua (137) came in third followed by Westby (138) in fourth and Sparta (148) in fifth.
Logan sophomore Victor Katchee was the top local finisher with a time of 17 minutes, 50.5 second to come in fourth. Viroqua freshman Cooper Gelhaus (18:05.9) finished seventh and teammate Andrew Quackenbush (18:07.6) came in eighth.
Prairie du Chien (95) led the girls side with a second-place finish, while Westby (115) came in third.
Junior Meg Katzung (20:54.9) led Prairie du Chien with a fourth-place finish as teammate Karly Jaynes (21:12.5) followed in fifth. Viroqua senior Caitlin Fox (21:36.4) finished in seventh, and Onalaska Luther senior Lizzie Stuebs (21:46.0) came in ninth.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Nonconference
Central/Logan/West Salem 108, Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor 54
Central/Logan/West Salem won eight events to defeat Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor
La Crosse’s Priya Oshan won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 30.9 seconds to finish 17 seconds ahead of teammate Ava Scholl (2:47.45), who came in second. Oshan (1:10.92) also won the 100 backstroke.
Lauren Steien (1:01.3) won the 100 butterfly (1:01.3) and the 100 breaststroke (1:13.59) for BRF/B-T.