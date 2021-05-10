High school sports roundup: La Crosse Logan baseball beats Central for first win of season

Aubrey Palubicki, who allowed three runs — two earned — on five hits in six innings, picked up the win.

Gracie Cronk was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Blugolds (0-6).

G-E-T 5, Logan 3

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (2-2) won their second straight game, while the Rangers (1-6) dropped their fifth in a row.

Logan grabbed an early lead with one run in the top of the first and one in the second, but G-E-T responded with two in the second and one in the third to go ahead.

The Rangers tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth, but Ryann Duffenbach had an RBI double to give the lead back to the Red Hawks.

Duffenbach was 2 for 2 with a home run and drove in two runs, and Kaitlin Gunerson was 3 for 3 with two RBI.

Genna O’Neill struck out nine and earned the win.

Logan, which committed two errors, were led by Jazzy Davis, who was 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI. Adrianna Lien had a triple and drove in a run, while Mya Kendrick was 2 for 3 with a triple.

Westby 1, C-FC 0