High school sports roundup: La Crosse Logan baseball beats Central for first win of season

Despite committing five errors, the Logan High School baseball team picked up its first win of the season by beating MVC foe Central 5-3 on Monday at Copeland Park.
Dayne Hoff drove in two runs to lead the Rangers (1-2, 1-1), who scored three runs in the top of the second and added two in the fourth. Nick Gavrilos and Gabe Kattchee added an RBI apiece for Logan.
Pierce Nelson allowed three runs — only one earned — on five hits in 5⅔ innings to earn the win.
Andrew Johnson and Gunnar Wilcox each drove in a run for Central (0-1, 0-1), which made two errors. Johnson, who allowed five runs — three earned — on seven hits and struck out seven in five innings, was charged with the loss.
MVC
Onalaska 10, Sparta 0 (6)
ONALASKA — Mason Manglitz, Maddox Hoff and Ben Faas combined to throw a one-hitter for the Hilltoppers (5-4, 4-0), who won their fourth in a row.
Hoff, who allowed one hit and struck out three in two innings, earned the win.
Onalaska sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the first and scored four runs while getting help from an error. The Hilltoppers added two in the second and three in the third to take a comfortable lead.
Bryce Hoeft was 2 for 3 with three RBI for Onalaska, which got two RBI from Wade Fox. Griffin Schultz, August Brandt, Kyler Frey and Brock Herczeg drove in one run apiece.
Chris Jacobs had the lone hit for the Spartans (1-2, 0-2).
Holmen 11, Tomah 10
HOLMEN — After falling behind 10-9 in the top of the eighth, Xavier Palmer drove in two runs in the bottom of the inning to give the Vikings (1-5, 1-2) the walk-off win, their first of the season.
Palmer finished with three RBI, while Hayden Goodell and Evan Jamesson drove in two apiece.
Evan Long drove in three runs and Josh Georgeson two for the Timberwolves (3-3, 1-2).
Coulee
Viroqua 11, Westby 5
COON VALLEY — The Blackhawks (7-2, 5-0), who have won six of their last seven games, scored two in the first and four in the second to take an early lead.
The Norsemen (4-4, 0-4) got on the board in the third, but Viroqua responded with five in the fourth.
Clayton Slack and Braden Lendosky drove in two runs apiece for the Blackhawks.
Evan Hubatch, who allowed three runs on six hits and struck out six in five innings, earned the win.
Trevor Lemke, Bo Milutinovich, Cale Griffin, Garrison Korn and Jack Nelson each had an RBI for Westby.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 12, Necedah 0 (5)
BANGOR — Sam Wittmershaus threw a no-hitter and struck out three while also going 2 for 3 at the plate.
The Cardinals (2-1, 1-0), who took advantage of four errors, scored a run in the first and six more in the second to break open the game.
Cashton 3, Royall 2
CASHTON — The Eagles (1-0, 1-0) won their season opener.
New Lisbon 7, Brookwood 0
ONTARIO, Wis — The Falcons (0-1, 0-1) dropped their season opener.
Ridge and Valley
Seneca 6, De Soto 0
STODDARD — The Pirates (4-1, 4-1) managed only three hits and committed one error as they suffered their first loss of the season.
Alex Scoville, who allowed six runs — four earned — on 10 hits while striking out 12 in 5⅔ innings, was charged with the loss.
Nonconference
Aquinas 5, Prairie du Chien 2
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blugolds (9-0) took advantage of two errors and used a three-run third to stay unbeaten and hand the Blackhawks (5-1) their first loss.
Jack Christenson had two hits for Aquinas, while Jared Everson, Riley Klar, Calvin Hargrove and Kyle Keppel each drove in a run.
Piersen Feehan, who allowed two runs — one earned — on four hits while striking out six in six innings, earned the win.
John Nicholson had an RBI for Prairie du Chien, which led 1-0 before the Blugolds’ three-run third.
SOFTBALL
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 9, Wonewoc-Center 5
BANGOR — Haley Jones drove in two runs and Jadyn Larson and Nora Tucker one apiece in the bottom of the first to give the Cardinals (6-0, 6-0) a 4-0 lead.
The Wolves scored three in the third, but Bangor responded with two in the fourth.
Jones and Larson finished with three RBI each, while Taylor Jacobson had three hits and one of the Cardinals’ seven stolen bases.
Aliyah Langrehr struck out nine while picking up her fifth win of the season.
Cashton 10, New Lisbon 0
CASHTON — A seven-run second inning helped the Eagles improve to 3-2 overall and in the conference.
Nat Kramer and Faith Butzler each had two RBI, while Teagan Hundt, Keona Mickleson and Hailey Brownell drove in a run apiece.
Royall 18, Brookwood 6
ONTARIO, Wis. — The Falcons fell to 2-4 overall and in the conference.
Nonconference
Onalaska Luther 11, Aquinas 4
ONALASKA — Megan Yonkovich and Mackenzie Van Loon each hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Knights, who won their second game in a row and improved to 3-3.
Sydney Rowan also hit a home run and had two RBI.
Aubrey Palubicki, who allowed three runs — two earned — on five hits in six innings, picked up the win.
Gracie Cronk was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Blugolds (0-6).
G-E-T 5, Logan 3
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (2-2) won their second straight game, while the Rangers (1-6) dropped their fifth in a row.
Logan grabbed an early lead with one run in the top of the first and one in the second, but G-E-T responded with two in the second and one in the third to go ahead.
The Rangers tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth, but Ryann Duffenbach had an RBI double to give the lead back to the Red Hawks.
Duffenbach was 2 for 2 with a home run and drove in two runs, and Kaitlin Gunerson was 3 for 3 with two RBI.
Genna O’Neill struck out nine and earned the win.
Logan, which committed two errors, were led by Jazzy Davis, who was 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI. Adrianna Lien had a triple and drove in a run, while Mya Kendrick was 2 for 3 with a triple.
Westby 1, C-FC 0
WESTBY — Ella Johnson, who was 2 for 3, drove in the game’s lone run in the bottom of the first.
Jayda Berg allowed only two hits and struck out 11 in seven innings to earn the win.
BOYS GOLF
MVC meet
TOMAH — Tomah narrowly won the conference meet at Hiawatha Golf Club by shooting a 306, just three strokes ahead of second-place Onalaska.
The Timberwolves were led by Hunter Neumann, who shot a 1-over-par 73 and was the medalist. Teammate Jack Christen shot a 76 and tied for fourth, while Boone Mathison (77) tied for sixth and Kade Gnewikow (80) was eighth.
The Hilltoppers were led by Max Breiling and Ethan Kramer, who both shot a 75 and tied for second. Thomas Breit (77) tied for sixth and Jordan Degataeno (82) tied for 11th.
Holmen, which finished third as a team by shooting a 328, was led by Sam Evenson, who shot a 76 and tied for fourth.
Sparta (370) was fourth, and Central/Logan (426) was fifth.
GIRLS GOLF
Nonconference
Caledonia 191, Decorah (Iowa) 242
CALEDONIA, Minn. — Jenna Wiebke shot a 42 and was the medalist at Ma Cal Grove Country Club.
The Warriors also had the next four individual finishers in Libby Jilek (48), Ally Jilek (50), Lexie Hoscheit (51) and Miranda Schroeder (53).
GIRLS SOCCER
Nonconference
Sparta 6, Mauston 1
MAUSTON — Malory Russ had three goals, while Maddi Schauf added two goals and Ellie Kowitz one for the Spartans, who improved to 2-3.
BOYS TENNIS
Nonconference
Onalaska 6, Decorah (Iowa) 1
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (4-0) won every match except at No. 2 doubles.
Cal Schmit, Aiden Sommerfield, Max Klein and Micah Bornitz won singles matches in straight sets, while Alvin Hsieh/Austin Noble and Matt Hinitt/Calyn Ngeth won at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles.
Viroqua 7, Sparta 0
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks won five matches in straight sets via Dustin Kenyon and Dalton Buros at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, and Ben Gillen/Eric Jerdee, Ethan Tubbin/Henry Roels and Garry Mishler/Blaine Conaway at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles.
Ben Kane won at No. 3 singles, and Harry Devine won at No. 4 singles.
Holmen 6, West Salem 1
HOLMEN — No details were reported.
TRACK AND FIELD
Viroqua Invitational
VIROQUA — West Salem won the boys meet with 174 points, comfortably ahead of second-place Westby (114). Westby, meanwhile, won the girls meet with 144 points.
The Panthers had eight victories in the boys meet: Nathan Gribble won the shot put (52 feet, 9 inches) and the discus (162-8); Brady Niemeier won the 1,600-meter run (4 minutes, 54.76 seconds); Brennan Garbers won the 3,200 (10:32.12); Noah LaFleur won the 110 hurdles (18.75); Abram Lassen won the triple jump (37-11½); the 400 relay team of Lassen, Carter Walter, Orin Schwier and Adam Gorski won the event in 46.83; and the 3,200 relay team of Niemeier, Garbers, Max Wolf and Vincent Schwarz won the event in 8:57.67.
Norsemen senior Brett Jorgenson won the 100 (11.38), 200 (23.33) and 400 (53.57). Westby’s 800 relay team of Jay Dodge, Grant McCauley, Clay Nottestad and Lukas Hanson won the event in 1:43.43, while junior Evan Gluch won the pole vault (12-0).
Brookwood’s Cristian Barrientos won the 800 (2:09.64); De Soto’s Cezar Garcia won the high jump (6-0); and Viroqua’s 1,600 relay team of Isaac Porter, Jackson Rott, Max Thew and Miles Daniels won the event in 3:45.14.
Viroqua (84) finished third in the boys meet, Cashton (51.5) was fourth, Bangor (48) was sixth, Brookwood (23) was eighth, and De Soto (18.5) was ninth.
Westby won five events in the girls meet: Grace Hebel won the 100 (13.19), 200 (27.23) and long jump (16-3); Audra Johnson won the 3,200 (13:00); and 1,600 relay team of Meghan Nelson, Montana Lindahl, Natalie Benish and Bethan Roethel won the event in 4:40.55.
Cashton’s Adelynn Hyatt won the 100 hurdles (15.84) and 300 hurdles (48.59); Annie Schreier won the shot put (34-3); and its 400 relay team of Hyatt, Braylee Hyatt, Jaiden Hansberry and Annie Schreier won the event in 52.12.
Brookwood’s Cora Brandau won the discus (91-½), and its 3,200 relay team of Margarita Silva, Kimberlee Downing, Lainey Teynor and Katie Gruen won the event in 11:01.
Viroqua’s Anna Dlugi won the 800 (2:37.07), and Jessica Anderson won the pole vault (9-0).
West Salem’s 800 relay team of Emma Clements, Machaela Antony, Kyla Mooney and Genevieve Merkel-Sprain won the event in 2:02.41.
De Soto’s Trinity Vento won the 400 (1:05.32).
West Salem (93.5) was third, Cashton (89) was fourth, Viroqua (86.5) was fifth, Brookwood (60.5) was sixth, De Soto (29) was seventh and Bangor (25) was eighth.