High school sports roundup: La Crosse Logan, Central girls win; Blair-Taylor boys top 100

SPARTA — The Logan High School girls basketball team has its first winning streak in the MVC since the 2016-2017 season after beating Sparta 64-54 on Friday.

Coach Abby Wiedman's Rangers (7-1, 2-1) last won two straight conference games in early January of 2017, and the catalyst for victory against the Spartans was sophomore Jojo Davis.

Davis scored 23 points and made five 3-pointers as Logan ran its overall winning streak to three games. Davis made four of her 3s and scored 15 points in the second half.

Senior teammate Claire Borsheim had eight of her 10 in the second half for the Rangers, who led 30-27 at halftime.

Central 57, Holmen 52

The Red Raiders (8-2, 2-1) got double-digit points from junior Ava Parcher (19), senior Rachel Peterson (17) and freshman Britney Mislivecek (10) as they won their third straight game.

Central made 24 of its 29 free throws, including a 12-of-14 effort from Peterson.

Juniors Emily Porath (14 points) and Lexi Jeffers (11 points) and senior Braidyn Ruetten (11 points) were in double figures for the Vikings (5-3, 1-2), who were unable to overcome a 24-18 halftime deficit and lost their second straight game.