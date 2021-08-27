High school sports roundup: La Crosse Logan football dropped by Eau Claire North

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- A short touchdown after a lightning delay with 5 minutes, 13 seconds left allowed the Eau Claire North High School football team to end a 51-game losing streak with a 20-14 victory over Logan Thursday night at Carson Park.

The Huskies (1-1) and Rangers (1-1) were tied at 14 when weather shut the game down just before 9 p.m.

The teams got back on the field about 90 minutes later with North in possession of the ball at the Logan 10-yard line. Remy Rassbach scored the go-ahead touchdown with 4:16 left.

The victory is the Huskies’ first since a 53-43 win over Logan -- also at Carson Park -- on Aug. 28, 2015.

Quarterback Jackson Kein rushed for a pair of early touchdowns to give North a 14-0 lead before the Rangers fought back. The first covered 14 yards and was finalized when he recovered the ball after it came loose as he crossed the goal line. The second was on a 12-yard run.

Logan’s Eli Reynolds, who rushed for 109 yards on 19 carries, brought Logan within 14-7 by halftime on a 13-yard run with 29 seconds left on the clock. Senior Martell Owens provided the tying touchdown with a 2-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter. Owens scored to cap a drive that included a fourth-and-3 conversion.