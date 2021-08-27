High school sports roundup: La Crosse Logan football dropped by Eau Claire North

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- A short touchdown after a lightning delay with 5 minutes, 13 seconds left allowed the Eau Claire North High School football team to end a 51-game losing streak with a 20-14 victory over Logan Thursday night at Carson Park.
The Huskies (1-1) and Rangers (1-1) were tied at 14 when weather shut the game down just before 9 p.m.
The teams got back on the field about 90 minutes later with North in possession of the ball at the Logan 10-yard line. Remy Rassbach scored the go-ahead touchdown with 4:16 left.
The victory is the Huskies’ first since a 53-43 win over Logan -- also at Carson Park -- on Aug. 28, 2015.
Quarterback Jackson Kein rushed for a pair of early touchdowns to give North a 14-0 lead before the Rangers fought back. The first covered 14 yards and was finalized when he recovered the ball after it came loose as he crossed the goal line. The second was on a 12-yard run.
Logan’s Eli Reynolds, who rushed for 109 yards on 19 carries, brought Logan within 14-7 by halftime on a 13-yard run with 29 seconds left on the clock. Senior Martell Owens provided the tying touchdown with a 2-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter. Owens scored to cap a drive that included a fourth-and-3 conversion.
VOLLEYBALL
La Farge Triangular
Cashton 2, Onalaska Luther 0
Onalaska Luther 2, La Farge 0
LA FARGE, Wis. — Halle Schwartz had 13 assists, Leah Wintrone had seven kills and Adelayde Hagedorn had nine digs, but the Knights fell to the Eagles 25-19, 25-19 to open their season.
But Luther responded by beating the Wildcats 25-6, 25-17. Schwartz again had 13 assists while adding five aces. Hagedorn had eight digs, while Wintrone had six kills and Rachel Koenig had five kills and three blocks.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Central 3, Arcadia 0
ARCADIA — The RiverHawks opened their season with a win behind two goals from Finn Emlet and one from sophomore Devin Wilkerson.
Wilkerson also had an assist, while senior Jack Olson made 15 saves for Central.
The Raiders fell to 1-1 after beating Holmen on Tuesday.
Logan 3, Prairie du Chien 0
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Rangers (1-0-1) won their first game of the season by recording its second shutout behind Gabe Sanders’ five saves.
After a scoreless first period, Chuye Yang scored on an assist from Eston Eberlein before Yang assisted on a goal from Xavier Moseti.
Eberlein finished an unassisted goal to bring the game to its final score.
Aquinas 3, Driftless United 2
The Blugolds opened their season with a win for the first time since 2009.
Freshman Vincent Bahr scored in the 12th and 24th minutes off assists from freshman Simon Wieser and junior Andrew Sutton to give Aquinas a 2-0 advantage. But Driftless (1-1) senior Luca Cains-Hilliker responded in the 32nd and 34th minutes to tie the game.
Blugolds sophomore Samuel Dickinson scored the decisive goal off an assist from sophomore Joey Hirschboeck in the 56th minute.
Onalaska 2, Eau Claire North 1
EAU CLAIRE — The Hilltoppers (1-0-1) earned their first win after tying with Chippewa Falls on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Nonconference
La Crescent-Hokah 14, Triton 0
DODGE CENTER, Minn. — Junior Cali Esser, freshman Lexi Kiesau and eighth-grader Kaitlyn Ingram scored two goals apiece for the Lancers, who led 8-0 at the half.
Junior Mya Herman had three assists and a goal, while sophomore Myla Baudek had two assists.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
Altoona 5, Aquinas 2
ALTOONA, Wis. — Danica Silcox and Kate Fortney won at Nos. 1 and 2 singles for the Blugolds’ lone victories.
Green Bay Preble Invitational
Central 7, Green Bay Preble 0
Kimberly 5, Central 2
Green Bay Notre Dame 5, Central 2
GREEN BAY -- Central’s No. 2 doubles team of Maggie and Sophie Hannum went 3-0 and won all three of its matches in straight sets, including a 6-0, 6-0 win over Preble.
Central’s No. 1 doubles team of Katie Johnson and Kayla Holman was 2-1 with the highlight being a 6-7 (1), 6-4, 10-5 victory over Green Bay Notre Dame’s Rae Wied and Lucia Bosco. Johnson and Holmen came back from a 3-0 deficit to win the second set.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Nonconference
Logan/Central/West Salem 91, Eau Claire North 75
Logan/Central/West Salem won Thursday’s meet behind eight first-place finishes.
Shefali Ramakrishan won the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly, Ava Scholl won the 200-yard freestyle, Camille Johnson won the 50 free, and Priya Oshan won the 500 free.
Ramakrishan, Johnson, Oshan and Ali Lambert Cruz teamed up to win the 200 medley relay; Ramakrishan, Johnson, Sholl and Lauren Zarecki won the 200 free relay; and Oshan, Scholl, Zarecki and Lambert Cruz won the 400 free relay.