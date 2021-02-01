High school sports roundup: La Crosse Logan girls basketball team beats Holmen for first win of the season

HOLMEN — The Logan High School girls basketball team used a balanced attack to earn a 50-47 victory over MVC foe Holmen on Monday night, the Rangers’ first win of the season.

Junior Jojo Davis led the way with 12 points, while senior Ally Geszvain, junior Ashley Janisch, sophomore Jazzy Davis and freshman Aaliyah Hamilton all added nine points.

Jazzy Davis scored all of her points in the first half to help Logan, which trailed 25-24 at the half, stay within striking distance. Jojo Davis had 10 of her points in the second half as the Rangers improved to 1-8 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

Senior Sydney Jahr had a game-high 20 points for the Vikings, who fell to 4-7 overall and 2-6 in the conference. Senior Emily Porath made a pair of 3-pointers and added 13 points.

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 56, Black River Falls 20

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Knights had three players in double figures as they snapped their two-game skid while improving to 7-7 overall and 6-5 in the conference.

Cassie Warren led the way with 13 points, while Audrey Zittel and Aubrey Palubicki added 11 and 10 points, respectively.