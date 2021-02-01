High school sports roundup: La Crosse Logan girls basketball team beats Holmen for first win of the season

HOLMEN — The Logan High School girls basketball team used a balanced attack to earn a 50-47 victory over MVC foe Holmen on Monday night, the Rangers’ first win of the season.
Junior Jojo Davis led the way with 12 points, while senior Ally Geszvain, junior Ashley Janisch, sophomore Jazzy Davis and freshman Aaliyah Hamilton all added nine points.
Jazzy Davis scored all of her points in the first half to help Logan, which trailed 25-24 at the half, stay within striking distance. Jojo Davis had 10 of her points in the second half as the Rangers improved to 1-8 overall and 1-4 in the conference.
Senior Sydney Jahr had a game-high 20 points for the Vikings, who fell to 4-7 overall and 2-6 in the conference. Senior Emily Porath made a pair of 3-pointers and added 13 points.
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 56, Black River Falls 20
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Knights had three players in double figures as they snapped their two-game skid while improving to 7-7 overall and 6-5 in the conference.
Cassie Warren led the way with 13 points, while Audrey Zittel and Aubrey Palubicki added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Onalaska Luther, which led 29-8 at the half, totaled 19 steals.
The Tigers fell to 0-6 both overall and in the conference.
Westby 74, Viroqua 34
VIROQUA — Senior guard Macy Stellner scored a game-high 18 points as the Norsemen improved to 9-4 overall and 6-2 in the conference
Westby, which led 35-22 at the half, also got double-digit points from sophomore Jayda Berg (12 points) and senior Grace Hebel (11 points).
The Blackhawks (4-13, 1-9), who dropped their third straight game, were led by senior Hallie Sherry’s 12 points.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 52, Cashton 44
BANGOR — The Cardinals won their 11th straight game while improving to 14-1 overall and 10-0 in the conference.
The Eagles, who dropped their second straight game, both to Bangor, fell to 11-5 overall and 7-3 in the conference.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 80, Whitehall 43
BLAIR — Sophomore Lindsay Steien had a game-high 24 points and classmate Abby Thompson added 21 to help the Wildcats (14-2, 11-1) win their fifth in a row.
Steien also registered eight assists and six rebounds, while Thompson had eight steals, five assists and five rebounds.
Sophomore Kierstyn Kindschy and junior Chloe Wagner had nine points apiece for Blair-Taylor, which led 41-18 at the half.
Melrose-Mindoro 56, Augusta 45
AUGUSTA, Wis. — The Mustangs, who improved to 9-6 overall and 8-4 in the conference, have won five of their past six games.
Nonconference
Verona 45, Central 37
Sophomore Brittney Mislivecek made two 3-pointers and scored 14 points, but Central lost its fourth straight game after starting the season 3-0.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 60, Royall 37
ELROY, Wis. — Senior Hank Reader had a game-high 17 points and classmate Zane Langrehr added 14 as the Cardinals won their ninth game in a row.
Langrehr had 12 of his points in the second half and Reader 11 as Bangor (14-2, 10-0) expanded on its 22-14 halftime lead.
Cashton 73, New Lisbon 61
CASHTON — The Eagles had four players in double figures as they won fifth straight.
Senior Jarret Carpenter had 18 points to lead Cashton (16-1, 9-1), while junior Jack Hilden added 15, junior Presley Brueggen had 14 and senior Aiden Cook had 10.
Carpenter had 12 of his points in the first half as the Eagles built a 42-21 lead.
Hillsboro 48, Brookwood 41
ONTARIO, Wis. — Junior Franklin Wildes (15 points) and freshman Brady Hansen (12 points) were in double figures, but the Falcons fell to 2-13 overall and 1-10 in the conference.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 73, Augusta 68
AUGUSTA, Wis. — The Mustangs bounced back from Saturday’s loss to Blair-Taylor and improved to 9-4 overall and 6-2 in the conference.
Ridge and Valley
Seneca 58, De Soto 34
SENECA, Wis. — The Pirates fell to 8-8 overall and 7-5 in the conference.
Nonconference
West Salem 85, Mauston 77
MAUSTON — Junior CJ McConkey had 29 points to lead the Panthers to a bounce-back win after Friday’s loss to Onalaska Luther.
Junior Jack Hehli (13 points) and sophomore Peter Lattos (12 points) were also in double figures for West Salem, which improved to 8-2.