High school sports roundup: La Crosse Logan girls basketball team tops Holmen for first MVC win

HOLMEN — Sophomore Aaliyah Hamilton made two free throws with 2.5 seconds left to push the Logan High School girls basketball team to a 54-51 MVC victory over Holmen on Thursday.

The Rangers (5-6, 1-3) won their first conference game of the season and stopped a four-game losing streak in the process behind 21 points from junior Jazzy Davis and 17 from Hamilton.

The Vikings (4-11, 2-4) were led by sophomore Sydney Valiska’s 15 points and trailed 52-50 when they took possession of the ball looking for a tie or lead. Holmen missed two shots before sophomore Olivia Schneider was fouled and made 1 of 2 free throws with 5 seconds left.

Hamilton scored 10 of her points in the first half, and Davis scored 11 in the second half. Valiska made two 3-pointers.

Coulee

West Salem 67, Arcadia 28

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (13-2, 6-0), who are ranked fifth in Division 3 by The Associated Press, had two players in double figures as they won their second in a row after a two-game skid.

Anna McConkey scored a game-high 17 points, 13 of which came in the second half, while Ella Jordan added 12 points for West Salem, which led 37-12 at the half.

Casidi Pehler scored 10 points to lead the Raiders (3-11, 3-2), who have lost seven in a row.

G-E-T 46, Onalaska Luther 43

ONALASKA — Lindsey Lettner posted 22 points to go with five steals to lead the Red Hawks (6-8, 4-1) to their second straight win.

Rachel Koenig registered a double-double with 16 points and 17 rebounds, but the Knights (9-4, 3-2) had their eight-game winning streak snapped.

Koenig added seven blocks, while Brianna Zenke was also in double figures for Onalaska Luther with 11 points.

Scenic Bluffs

Royall 78, Brookwood 27

ELROY, Wis. — The Falcons dropped to 3-11 overall and 1-6 in the conference.

Nonconference

Caledonia 64, Kingsland 28

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. — The Warriors (10-5, 6-2) won their sixth in a row.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coulee

Black River Falls 69, Westby 55

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Sophomore Evan Anderson scored a game-high 30 points as the Tigers (5-6, 3-2) came back from a 33-29 halftime deficit.

Trey Cowley added 23 points for Black River Falls, which has won three of its last four games.

Hudson Lipski led the Norsemen with 16 points, while Rhett Stenslien and Brett Crume added 15 and 11 points, respectively.

With the loss, Westby (6-6, 2-3) has dropped five in a row.

Dairyland

Eau Claire Immanuel 58, Blair-Taylor 52

EAU CLAIRE — The Wildcats, who have lost five of their last six, fell to 5-5 overall and 2-3 in the conference.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 55, Kickapoo 33

VIOLA, Wis. — The Pirates (5-5, 2-2) had three players in double figures and used a strong second half to win their second in a row.

Tanner Pedretti and Josh Boardman had 14 points apiece, while Jimmy Dammon added 12 for De Soto, which outscored Kickapoo 24-9 after the break.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 58, River Valley 43

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (2-10, 1-2) led 27-12 at the half and won their second straight.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Tomah/Sparta 2, DeForest 1 (OT)

SPARTA — Parker Holloway scored the decisive goal in overtime as Tomah/Sparta snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Joe Venner also had a goal for Tomah/Sparta (4-11), while Jake Berry made 38 saves.

WRESTLING

MVC

Aquinas 51, Logan/Central 24

The Blugolds, who are ranked second in Division 3, won three of the first four matches and five of the first seven to pick up a win in the city dual at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

Aquinas junior Tate Flege (18-6) bumped up from 145 to 152, but Logan/Central’s Dylan Ellefson (22-2) handed him a 9-5 defeat in a big individual matchup. Aquinas junior Calvin Hargrove (21-2) also beat Sam Veenstra (14-4) via technical fall 18-3 160.

Jake Fitzpatrick (22-1, 106), Jackson Massa (113), Jesse Penchi (11-7, 138), David Malin (17-4, 170) and Preston Horihan (285) all won by pin for the Blugolds. Riley Klar (16-7) beat Eli Graewin by technical fall for Aquinas at 182, and Zach Malin did the same at 126, while Daylin Haney (17-5, 132) pulled out a 6-4 decision over Trevor Paulson (10-8) at 132 for Logan/Central.

Logan/Central’s Aesop Lorenz (13-5) beat Will Hansen (7-7) by pin at 220, and Brody Deal pinned Nolan Hargrove at 182.

Holmen 55, Tomah 21

TOMAH — The Vikings, who are ranked fourth in Division 1, won the first five matches — three by pin — to pull away from the Timberwolves in a dual that had a number of good individual matchups.

Holmen’s Turner Campbell (2-3) pinned Cameron Finch (16-6) in 5 minutes, 12 seconds at 113 pounds in the first of those bouts. Tomah’s Gavin Finch (23-5) then posted a 9-5 decision over Andrew Weiss (19-5) at 132.

Holmen’s Preston Kratochvill (22-7) pinned Benny Bemis (17-6) in 3:11 at 138, and Holmen’s Tyler Jahn (19-6) pinned Logan Boulton (14-8) in 5:40 at 145.

Sparta 68, Onalaska/Luther 12

SPARTA — The Spartans took advantage of nine forfeit wins on their way to victory.

Sparta’s Austin Walters also earned a win via pin at 195 pounds, while Hayden Brueggeman won via technical fall at 220.

Onalaska/Luther got pins from Bryce Buchanan (152) and Brady Kuhn (170).

Sparta triangular

Sparta 51, Westby 29

SPARTA — The Spartans had five wins via forfeit and three via pin.

Devon Lietzau pinned Westby’s Jayden Geier at 120 pounds, Carter Erickson pinned Noah Klum at 126, and Hayden Brueggeman pinned Ty Harbaugh at 220.

The Norsemen got pins from Dominick Hansen (138), Garrett Vatland (152), Ty Nottestad (195) and Dylan Nottestad (285).

