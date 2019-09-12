The Logan High School volleyball team enjoyed a roller-coaster ride that led to a significant five-set victory over visiting Holmen on Thursday.
The Rangers’ ride started with as climb, dropped down and came back up again and finally came to a halt with an exciting 25-20, 19-25, 16-25, 25-18, 15-7 win.
Senior Marissa Kleman, a UW-Milwaukee commit, led the winning effort from each spot on the court with 20 digs, 16 kills, five blocks and two aces. Anna Koblitz helped control the offense with 15 assists and four digs, while Lauren Boge led the defense with 25 digs. Jenna Davis controlled the the net to the tune of nine blocks and added five kills for Logan (6-4, 3-1).
The Vikings (6-5, 1-3), who tied for the conference title last season, received help from Sydney Jahr, who finished with 10 kills, six digs and three blocks. Ellie Kline led from the back with 27 digs and had a trio of aces, while Marissa Pederson finished with 18 assists and seven digs. Lexie Jeffers finished the night with five kills, four digs and five blocks.
Onalaska 3, Central 0
ONALASKA — The Hiltoppers kept Central in the teens all night as they cruised to a 25-15, 25-16, 25-15 win.
Molly Garrity and Ava Smith each had six kills apiece, while Olivia Gamoke contributed with 20 digs. Caitlin Zlabek (13) and Cailie Kowal (11) combined for 24 assists, and Kowal kept her serves on point with eight aces. Onalaska (11-4, 4-1) had 18 aces in total.
Cleo Tillman led Central with 12 digs, and Abby Ziggelbein had six kills.
Aquinas 3, Tomah 0
TOMAH — The Blugolds (15-1, 4-0), ranked third in Division 3 by state coaches, posted a 25-16, 25-23, 25-15 win to remain undefeated in the conference.
Natalie Warren led the attack with nine kills for Aquinas, and Kayla Bahr and Lexi Donarski had seven apiece. Donarski was busy in the back row with 21 digs and piled on a trio of aces. Tori Nolte finished with 16 digs, and Bahr had six.
Savannah Murphy led the Timberwolves (9-11, 1-3) with eight kills followed by Lauren Noth with six. Ella Plueger set up the hitters with 10 kills, and Lily Redcloud carried the defense with 13 digs.
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 3, Black River Falls 0
ONALASKA — The Knights prevailed 25-8, 25-10, 25-20 for a three-set win over the Tigers (5-10, 1-3).
Annabelle Koenig led Luther with eight kills, and Rachel Koenig finished with six. Emily Wintrone turned in 18 assists, and Leah Wintrone led the defense with 16 digs.
The Tigers were led by 12 digs from Bailey Backaus, seven assists from Summer Rufsholm and four kills from Ellie Wirtz.
West Salem 3, Westby 1
You have free articles remaining.
WESTBY — The Panthers came back after an extended second set and third-set loss to defeat the Norsemen 25-19, 26-24, 21-25, 25-14.
Jaden Hammes had 19 kills and 13 digs to help lead West Salem. Natalie Jeranek was dominant on offense and defense with 18 kills, 20 digs and three blocks. Kendall Gerke had 20 assists and 22 digs.
Macy Stellner led the Norsemen (10-8, 1-2) with 20 digs and 10 kills, and Finley Konrad had 11 assists.
Scenic Bluffs
Cashton 3, Wonewoc-Center 0
WONEWOC, Wis. — Braylee Hyatt had 20 assists to help boost the Eagles to a 25-16, 25-18, 25-14 victory.
The Eagles also received 14 kills from Hailey Huntzicker and nine kills from Adelynn Hyatt.
Hillsboro 3, Bangor 0
HILLSBORO, Wis. — The Cardinals fell in a three-set, 25-23, 25-6, 25-18 loss to Hillsboro.
SWC
Platteville 3, Prairie du Chien 0
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Prairie du Chien fell 25-5, 25-11, 25-14 to Platteville on the road.
Lily Krahn finished the night with five kills, and Gabby Lee and Emma Konichek each had three. Abby Frey helped the offense with five assists.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 3, Dover-Eyota 0
DOVER, Minn. — Lydia Lange had 10 kills and 18 digs for the Warriors, who won 25-6, 25-6, 25-12.
Alexis Simpson added six kills and 11 digs, Haley Jennings 20 assists and Lyza Hoscheit five kills for Caledonia (7-2, 3-0).
Fillmore Central 3, La Crescent 0
HARMONY, Minn. — The Lancers were defeated 25-13, 25-15, 25-14 by Fillmore Central on the road.