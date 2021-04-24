High school sports roundup: La Crosse Logan soccer team closes season with win

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Logan High School boys soccer team finished its season the same way it began — with a victory.

Logan (2-7) brought an end to a seven-game losing streak that followed the season-opening win by unleashing an offense that scored five goals in the first half and three more in the second in an 8-1 victory over Prairie du Chien on Saturday.

Junior Wyatt Restel scored a hat trick and gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead with an unassisted goal in the fifth minute and added two more goals after halftime.

Freshmen Solomon Szymnski, Gabe Weber and Eston Eberlein added first-half goals for the Rangers. Eberline assisted on Szymanski’s goal, and senior Aedan Higgins assisted on Weber’s.

Freshman Tai Lee converted a corner kick from sophomore Dominic Kreiling, and sophomore Xavier Moseti assisted on a Restel goal and then scored off a Restel assist in the second half.

Logan senior Eli Carr held the Blackhawks scoreless in the first half, and freshman teammate Gabe Sanders allowed one goal in the second half.

