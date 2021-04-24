High school sports roundup: La Crosse Logan soccer team closes season with win

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Logan High School boys soccer team finished its season the same way it began — with a victory.
Logan (2-7) brought an end to a seven-game losing streak that followed the season-opening win by unleashing an offense that scored five goals in the first half and three more in the second in an 8-1 victory over Prairie du Chien on Saturday.
Junior Wyatt Restel scored a hat trick and gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead with an unassisted goal in the fifth minute and added two more goals after halftime.
Freshmen Solomon Szymnski, Gabe Weber and Eston Eberlein added first-half goals for the Rangers. Eberline assisted on Szymanski’s goal, and senior Aedan Higgins assisted on Weber’s.
Freshman Tai Lee converted a corner kick from sophomore Dominic Kreiling, and sophomore Xavier Moseti assisted on a Restel goal and then scored off a Restel assist in the second half.
Logan senior Eli Carr held the Blackhawks scoreless in the first half, and freshman teammate Gabe Sanders allowed one goal in the second half.
CROSS COUNTRY
Husky Invitational
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Logan boys placed third out of five teams, and the Central girls were fourth out of five to lead local teams.
The Rangers were led by senior Tracy Bye, who was sixth individually with a time of 16 minutes, 19 seconds. Junior Jamison Jones was 12th (17:23.8), sophomore Daniel Wilson 16th (17:40.4), sophomore Andrew Hackbarth 19th (17:53.4) and freshman Isaac Trohkimoinen 23rd (18:07.4) during a 76-point performance.
Stevens Point won the meet with a score of 15, and Bangor was fifth while being led by sophomore Gavin Benzing (20th, 18:02.9). Sophomore Ben Lockman (26th, 18:51), freshman Sam Crenshaw (28th, 19:27.5), freshman Nolan Langrehr (32nd, 20:27.6) and freshman Arturo Acosta (33rd, 21:41.9) also scored for the Cardinals.
Central didn’t enter a complete team and was led by sophomore Gabriel Wood (25th, 18:35).Central’s girls posted a tema score of 98, and Logan followed them in fifth place at 113.
The RiverHawks were led by sophomore Katie Christensen (12th, 20:54.9) and the Rangers by junior Ashley Janisch (15th, 21:28.7).
Sophomore Jenna Hutschenreuter (17th, 21:33.2), sophomore Taryn Winga (22nd, 22:24), sophomore Emilia Veum (23rd, 22:31.4) and junior Jada Johnson (24th, 23:04.7) also scored for Central.
Junior Ellie Haverland (19th, 21:38.4), senior Brooke Thurman (21, 22:01.6), junior Trista Szafran (28th, 24:24.1) and sophomore Savannah Vaughn (30th, 25:00.4) also scored for Logan.
Bangor didn’t enter as a team and was led by junior Molly Bachmann (31st, 25:01.9).
BOYS GOLF
Dodge Point Invitational
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Aquinas placed fourth out of 15 teams with a score of 366.
Sam Dobbins was second among players at the No.l 1 position with a 78, and Walter Berns was third among those at No. 3 with a 93.
Ben Swift added a round of 92 and Gavin Reinhart a 103 to round out the Blugolds’ scoring.