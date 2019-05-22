EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Logan High School boys tennis team played better than anyone else on Wednesday and turned a two-day performance into its first trip to the WIAA team state tournament next month.
The Rangers not only advanced as a team to play in a Division 2 semifinal at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison on June 8, they will have two singles players and two doubles teams in the individual state tournament at Nielsen on May 30.
Senior Ben Fowler (14-2) won the No. 1 singles championship, and junior Ian Hofland (17-2) won at No. 2 singles in a sectional hosted by Eau Claire Regis. The No. 1 doubles team of seniors Garrett Simmons and Avery Schams (15-3) placed second, and the No. 2 team of seniors Jonathan Marcou and Sam Novak (14-0) advanced as a champion.
Black River Falls senior Paul Barbe (second place, 18-3) and West Salem freshman Jack Hehli (third, 12-4) also advanced from the No. 1 singles bracket.
Division 1
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — No local players advanced to state after they lost their first matches of the day.
Central’s Michael Emerich finished his season 13-10 at No. 1 singles, while Ryan Emerich finished 16-6 at No. 2 singles.
Onalaska’s Cal Schmit finished his season at No. 4 singles with a 14-3 record.
SOFTBALL
Division 4
Cashton 9, Spencer 4
WESTBY — The Eagles popped for four runs to pull away in a game that was moved to Westby after being rained out after two innings on Tuesday.
Cashton’s Brianna Wanek and Allison Brownell had 3-for-3 performances, with Brownell tallying three RBI. Katelyn Schmitz was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Cashton (13-7), and Wanek struck out eight in a complete game.
BOYS GOLF
WIAA regionals
Division 2
SPRING GREEN, Wis. — West Salem qualified for sectional competition with a fourth-place finish and team score of 383. Platteville won with a 328.
Jake Krause and Zach Harris are individual qualifiers for Westby after Krause finished seventh (87) and Harris tied for 13th (93).
The Panthers were led by third-place Ryan Schlimgen (83) and fifth-place Maxwell Goetz (86).
Division 3
HOLMEN — Aquinas freshman Sam Dobbins shot at 83 to hold off the field by three shots and become medalist at Drugan’s Castle Mound.
Onalaska Luther advanced to a sectional at Cottage Grove, Wis., on Tuesday by placing fourth with a score of 383. Aquinas (420) was fifth in a meet won by Osseo-Fairchild (357).
Dobbins and Ben Swift, who tied for 14th with a 96, are individual qualifiers — along with Coulee Christian’s Joshua Stoa — for the sectional. The Knights were led by second-place Joey McNamara, who tied Stoa for second place with an 86, and Riley Matzke, who tied for ninth (90).
BASEBALL
MSHSL 1AA subsectionals
La Crescent 6, Lake City 1
LA CRESCENT — A slow start at the plate saw the Lancers trailing for four innings, but they finally broke through in the fifth on Bryce Weymiller’s two-run double to take the lead. Sam Weiser’s bases-clearing double in the sixth widened the gap for the Lancers (15-4).
Wemiller had three hits on the day, and pitched the first six innings to earn the win. He struck out four, and Weiser tossed a perfect seventh to shut the door.
Caledonia 10, Winona Cotter 0 (5)
CALEDONIA — Five pitchers combined to toss a two-hitter for the Warriors (16-3), while the offense scored eight runs in the fourth inning to secure the victory.
Payton Schott had a double and two RBI form the leadoff spot, while Casey Storlie and Eric Augedahl had two hits apiece. Augedahl had two RBI, as did Cole Folsom after he came off the bench.