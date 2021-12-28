High school sports roundup: LaFleur's four goals lead West Salem boys hockey team to win

WEST SALEM — After trailing by one early in the second period, Noah LaFleur scored four unanswered goals — two in the second period and two in the third — to lift the West Salem High School boys hockey team to a 5-2 victory over Northland Pines on Tuesday in the tournament it’s hosting.

Connor Brown added a goal and an assist for the Panthers (5-5), while Weston Gerke made 20 saves to send the team to Wednesday’s championship.

Waunakee 5, Amery 1

WEST SALEM — West Salem will play the Warriors at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Onalaska/La Crosse 6, McFarland 0

BARABOO, Wis. — Gavin Schuster scored four goals as the Hilltoppers (4-4) won their fourth in a row.

Noah Gillette and Carter Hayes also scored for Onalaska/La Crosse, which led 3-0 after the first period, while Gillette added an assist and Alec Browning had three assists.

Kenosha 2, Tomah/Sparta 1

BARABOO, Wis. — Joe Venner brought Tomah/Sparta (3-6) within one goal in the third period, but the team ultimately dropped its third straight.

Wisconsin Rapids 10, La Crescent-Hokah 4

BARABOO, Wis. — The Lancers (4-3) had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Menomonie Tournament

Black River Falls 5, Menomonie 1

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Tigers, who won their third straight and have won six of their last seven, improved to 7-2.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aquinas Tournament

Poynette 71, G-E-T 57

The Red Hawks (4-3) lost their second straight game for the third time in four.

Sophomore Cody Schmitz scored 23 points, and teammates Brady Seiling and Will Mack added 16 and 11, respectively.

West Salem Tournament

Maple Northwestern 103, Sparta 68

WEST SALEM – The Tigers (3-2) scored 56 points in the first half to fly past the Spartans.

Sparta (1-6) was led by sophomore Thomas Laufenberg’s 15 points. Teammate Breyden Trey added 14.

Menomonie Showcase

River Falls 64, Tomah 49

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Senior guard Dusty Derousseau scored 25 points to eclipse 1,000 for his career, but the Timberwolves had their two-game winning streak snapped and fell to 3-5.

Derousseau, who made three 3-pointers, had 13 points in the first half, but Tomah trailed 30-19 at the break.

Tom Hesse made a pair of 3s and added 12 points for the Timberwolves, including 10 in the second half.

Lewiston Auto Classic

Caledonia 77, Waseca 49

WINONA, Minn. — The Warriors had four players in double figures as they improved to 7-0.

Iowa State commit Eli King led the way with 18 points, while Jackson Koepke had 13 and Thane Meiners and Ben Stemper added 12 apiece.

Koepke, who made three 3-pointers, had all of his points in the first half, while Meiners had nine to help Caledonia take a 47-18 lead into the break.

Meiners and King each made two 3s.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Watertown Holiday Shootout

Germantown 69, Aquinas 67

WATERTOWN, Wis. – Junior Macey Donarski scored a team-high 27 points, and senior teammate Jacy Weisbrod added 22, but UConn commit KK Arnold scored with 6 seconds left to propel the Division 1 Winhawks to victory.

Junior Shea Bahr added 12 points for Aquinas, which led 37-32 at halftime and held Arnold to five first-half points. She finished with a team-high 25 with a 20-point second half.

Lewiston Auto Classic

Caledonia 47, Waseca 38

WINONA, Minn. — The Warriors (4-4) snapped a two-game skid behind 10 points from both Paige Klug and Ava Privet, who made two 3-pointers apiece.

Josie Foster and Jovial King each added seven points for Caledonia, which led 20-16 at the half.

Waunakee Holiday Tournament

Prairie du Chien 52, Waunakee 36

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — The Blackhawks won their sixth in a row and improved to 7-1.

