The Aquinas High School volleyball team started its pursuit of a fourth straight MVC championship with a 25-23, 25-21, 25-13 victory over Onalaska on Tuesday.
Senior Lexi Donarski had 17 kills, and sophomore Jacy Weisbrod added 10 for the Blugolds, who tied Holmen for the last two conference championships after winning the MVC outright in 2016.
Aquinas senior Taylor Theusch, one day after committing to play basketball and Division II Minnesota-Mankato, had 31 assists and four blocks. Tori Nolte led the team with 15 digs.
Onalaska received six kills apiece from Sam Plantz and Cailie Kowal. Kowal added 11 assists and Olivia Gamoke 15 digs for the Hilltoppers.
Logan 3, Sparta 0
UW-Milwaukee commit Marissa Kleman had 11 kills, to go with seven digs and five blocks for the Rangers, who won 26-24, 25-23, 25-18.
Avery Warner added nine assists and Lauren Boge eight digs for Logan (1-0), while Sparta received a team-high nine kills from Nadia Nielsen. Teammates Laney Schnell and Katelyn Hamphrey added 14 and 11 assists, respectively, for the Spartans.
Holmen 3, Central 1
HOLMEN — The Vikings, who have tied for the last two conference titles, beat the Red Raiders 25-9, 25-21, 14-25, 25-17.
Braidyn Ruetten had nine kills, and teammate Raegan Boe had eight. Kassie Mueller and Ellie Kline had 11 and 10 digs, respectively, while Lynsey Anderson and Marissa Pederson had 10 assists each.
Central was led by Elle Shuda’s 16 assists, Izzy Pigorsch’s 12 kills and Cleo Tillman’s 16 digs.
Southeast
Houston 3, Glenville-Emmons 0
GLENVILLE, Minn. — The Hurricanes won 25-14, 25-14, 25-10 behind 13 kills and six blocks from Jennifer Albrecht.
Emma Geiwitz had 10 kills and nine blocks, Casey Porter had 25 assists, and Becca Rostad had eight digs.
Nonconference
Decorah 3, Prairie du Chien 0
DECORAH, Iowa — Gabby Toberman led the Blackhawks with five kills and five assists , while Lily Krahn had eight digs in a 25-15, 25-18, 25-18 loss.
GIRLS GOLF
Viking Classic
HOLMEN — Tomah won a 10-team competition with a program-record 324 that was 17 shots better than second-place Onalaska (341) and 25 better then third-place Wisconsin Dells (349).
The Timberwolves, who received votes in Division 1 for this week’s coaches’ poll, were led by Brin Neumann’s 6-over-par 77. That was good for second place overall, three shots behind Osseo-Fairchild’s Ariel Heuer (74).
Onalaska, which also received votes in Division 1, was led by third-place Amber Nguyen (81). Tomah’s Amelia Zingler also shot an 81, and teammate Sophie Pokela followed at 82.
Arcadia, which is ranked second in Division 2, was fourth with a team score of 375 and led by eighth-place Rylee Haines (84).
GIRLS TENNIS
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 7, Black River Falls 0
ONALASKA — The Knights (9-3-1, 1-0) swept the Tigers with all of the matches lasting two sets to run their conference win streak to 55 consecutive duals.
Cassie Warren won 6-0, 6-2 to improve her record to 11-2. The team of Phoebe Christenson and Jenna Wahl are 10-1 at No. 1 doubles, and the team of Katie Kutz and Hannah Larson are 11-2 at No. 3 after victories.
West Salem 5, Mauston 2
WEST SALEM — Madigan Freng won a 7-5, 6-0 match at No. 1 singles for the Panthers, who swept the doubles matches.
The No. 1 team of Julia Krien and Jenna carns and the No. 2 team of Bailee Peterson and Maddie Quick both won 6-0, 6-0 matches. West Salem’s Anabel Cruz fought hard for a 7-6, 2-6, 7-6 victory at No. 3 singles.
Nonconference
Marshfield Invitational
MARSHFIELD, Wis. — Central beat Marshfield 6-1 and D.C. Everest 7-0 but lost to River Falls 5-2.
The No. 1 doubles team of Maggie Hannum and Sophie Hannum won two of three matches but was it most impressive in a win against Marshfield. The Hannums lost the first set 6-0 and were down 3-2 in the second before rallying to win it 6-2, then outlast Emily Weis and Lauren Weigel 14-12 in a super tiebreaker to win the match.
Camille Blake was 3-0 for Central at No. 3 singles, and teammate Odessa Barreyro was 3-0 at No. 4 singles.
Green Bay Southwest Invitational
GREEN BAY — Onalaska lost to Brookfield East 5-2 and Wausau West 5-2. Alli Laux beat Brookfield East’s Maggie Krill in three sets to improve her No. 1 singles record to 9-2. Chloe and Faith Leithold beat their counterparts from Wausau West in straight sets to improve to 5-2.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ken Trott Invitational
WESTBY — The Logan boys won, and the Logan girls placed second after both crowned individual champions.
Senior Zach Slevin was the boys champion with a time of 12:38.9 to lead the Rangers to a team score of 31, which beat second-place Aquinas (39). Logan junior Tracy Bye was second (13:08.2), and senior teammate Dylan Mitchell fourth (13:28.8).
The Blugolds were led by senior Andrew Skemp (third, 13:19.3) and junior Mitch Ellis (fifth, 13:29.3). Onalaska Luther, led by Michael Schibbelhut (12th, 14:23.9) was third (97).
Logan’s girls posted a score of 64, which was only beaten by Wisconsin Dells (54). Senior Greta Trapp won the race in 15:48.4, and junior teammate Brooke Thurman joined her (ninth, 17:05.6) in the top 10. Brookwood’s Shelly Powell (16:16.1) was fourth individually.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Logan 10, Black River Falls 0
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Rangers had eight players score in a season-opening romp.
Alex Tafoya netted a hat track for Logan (1-0), while TK Xiong had two assists.
Goalie Jackson Harkner had 22 saves for Black River Falls (0-1).
Central 5, Arcadia 4
Joseph Lee had three goals and Adian Roth two goals and two assists for the Red Raiders (1-0) at Fields for Kids.
Holmen 2, Marshfield 2
MARSHFIELD, Wis. — Spencer Malone scored twice for the Vikings (0-0-1), and both goals were set up by Matt Espelien. Jackson Lutz stopped two shots for Holmen.