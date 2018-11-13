SPARTA — The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School girls basketball team got a season and career started off on the right foot Tuesday night with a 65-23 nonconference win at Sparta.
The Red Hawks received 23 points from senior Lexi Wagner, a Division I Youngstown State recruit, and gave first-year coach Louis Hurd a victory in his first game.
Wagner made three 3-pointers in a game G-E-T led 37-9 by halftime.
The Red Hawks also received 13 points from Lindsey Lettner and nine from Olivia Zielke as they kicked off a season that includes a game at Melrose-Mindoro on Friday. The Mustangs have won 49 consecutive regular-season games.
The Red Hawks are trying to win their fifth straight Coulee Conference championship. G-E-T won the title outright last season and shared it the previous two before winning it outright in 2014-2015.
Cashton 34, Westby 31
CASHTON — Only one point separated the Eagles (1-0) and Norsemen (0-1) at halftime as Westby held on to a 17-16 lead.
Cashton surged into an 18-point second half to earn a 3-point win in its season opener. The Eagles maximized eight scorers with Adelynn Hyatt on top with seven followed by Annie Schreier with six.
Westby was led by Grace Hebel’s 14 points.