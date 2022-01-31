High school sports roundup: Lindsay Steien sets scoring record in Blair-Taylor girls basketball team's win

BLAIR — Junior guard Lindsay Steien set a scoring record and classmate Abby Thompson posted a triple-double as the Blair-Taylor High School girls basketball team earned a 91-53 Dairyland Conference victory over Eau Claire Immanuel on Monday night.

Steien, who entered Monday’s game averaging 28.5 points per game, poured in a game-high 36 points and became the program’s all-time leading scorer with a pair of free throws late in the first half.

Thompson posted 15 points, 10 assists and 10 steals while Kierstyn Kindschy added 13 points and seven rebounds to help the Wildcats (16-1, 9-0), who are ranked fifth in Division 5 by The Associated Press, win their ninth in a row since a Dec. 23 loss to Bangor.

Nonconference

West Salem 55, Durand 45

WEST SALEM — Anna McConkey scored a game-high 25 points, including 16 in the second half, to lead the Panthers to their fifth win in their last six games.

Ella Jordan added nine points — all of which came in the second half as West Salem, which is ranked fourth in Division 3 and improved to 16-3, built on a 20-12 halftime lead.

G-E-T 53, Tomah 37

GALESVILLE — Lindsey Lettner made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points to help the Red Hawks (9-10) put Saturday’s loss to Central behind them.

Avali Bratberg hit three 3s for her nine points, while Kylie Schmitz made a pair of 3s for her six points. Bratberg and Schmitz scored all of their points in the second half as G-E-T erased a 23-18 halftime deficit.

Katelyn Krause led the Timberwolves (7-12) with 15 points.

Sparta 81, Melrose-Mindoro 56

MELROSE — The Spartans (9-9) had three players in double figures, including 20 points from Abby Schell, as they won their third in a row.

Evelyn Tripp added 12 points for Sparta, while Emma Blackdeer had 10 points.

Malory Russ filled the stat sheet with eight points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and Nadia Laufenberg also came close to a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds to go with six assists. Macey Oswald chipped in nine points and six rebounds as the Spartans hit a new season-high for points scored.

The Mustangs had their three-game winning streak snapped and dropped to 8-11.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Scenic Bluffs

Brookwood 55, Wonewoc-Center 41

ONTARIO, Wis. — The Falcons (5-12, 3-6) had three players in double figures as they earned their third win in their last four games.

Austin Frye made three 3-pointers and led the way with 15 points, while Wyatt Maurhoff and Brady Hansen added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Nonconference

Bangor 55, Melrose-Mindoro 50

BANGOR — Tanner Jones scored a team-high 19 points as the Cardinals (15-3) bounced back from Saturday’s loss at West Salem.

Dustin McDonald added 11 points for Bangor, which is ranked seventh in Division 5, while Gunner Ellenburg had 10 points.

Tristan McRoberts made four 3-pointers and had a game-high 20 points, but the Mustangs lost their second in a row and fell to 9-7. Drew DeBerg added 13 points for Melrose-Mindoro, while Dominic McRoberts had 10 points.

La Crescent-Hokah 69, Rochester Lourdes 52

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Carter Todd made 13 of his 14 field goal attempts and finished with a game-high 33 points to help the Lancers rebound from Saturday’s loss to Pleasant Valley.

Cam Manske and Owen Bentzen added nine points apiece for La Crescent-Hokah (12-3), while Parker McQuin chipped in eight points. Manske made three 3-pointers, and McQuin made two.

Cashton 74, Viroqua 43

CASHTON — The Eagles (15-3) won their third in a row behind strong performances from Presley Brueggen and Jack Hilden.

Brueggen made two 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points, while Hilden made three 3s and added 15 points.

Kamden Oliver scored 23 points to lead the Blackhawks, who lost their 10th in a row and dropped to 5-10.

GYMNASTICS

Coulee

G-E-T co-op 131.65, Viroqua co-op 129.1

VIROQUA — The G-E-T co-op had three of the top five finishers in each event but the balance beam.

Junior Abigail Miller won the vault (8.85), senior Paris Lambert was second (8.8) and junior Trista Thill was fifth (8.15); Miller was third on the uneven bars (8.45), Thill was fourth (8.1) and senior Katie Pierson was fifth (7.75); and Miller was third on the floor exercise (9.15), Lambert was fourth (9.025) and Thill was fifth (8.85).

Miller took third in the all-around (33.7), while Thill was fourth (33.675) and Lambert was fifth (33.25).

Viroqua co-op freshman Isabell Korn won the bars (9.35), the beam (9.0) and the floor (9.4) en route to a win in the all-around (35.95). Sophomore teammate Morgan Sikert was second in the all-around (35.625) after taking second on the bars (8.85), the beam (8.85) and the floor (9.225).

WRESTLING

Coulee

Black River Falls 44, Arcadia 36

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers got pins from Wyatt Moses (152 pounds), Jacob Blackdeer (170) and John Cornelius (285), while Jackson McCormick won by technical fall at 138.

Hunter Fitzpatrick (145), Cruz Patzner (160) and Eric Rodriguez (220) earned pins for the Raiders.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0