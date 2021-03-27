High school sports roundup: Logan boys, girls run cross country meet

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Logan High School boys placed third and its girls fourth in a cross country at Sheehan Park.
Senior Tracy Bye placed fifth out of 67 runners to lead the Rangers, who had a team score of 68 in the four-team boys competition. Sun Prairie won with a 30, and Middleton (32) was second.
Sophomores Daniel Wilson and Andrew Hackbarth placed 11 and 16th, respectively, and freshman Isaac Trohkimoinen was 17th.
Logan's girls had a team score of 96 and were led by senior Brooke Thurman's 13th-place finish. Juniors Ellie Haverland and Ashley Janisch were 16th and 17th, respectively.
Central's girls placed fifth with a score of 106 in a meet won by Middleton (19).
FOOTBALL
Scenic Bluffs
Cashton 7, Brookwood 6
The Eagles scored in the first half and the Falcons in the second, with a missed conversion the difference at Logan's Swanson Field. No details were reported.
Nonconference
Arcadia 54, Menominee Indian 7
ARCADIA — The Raiders cruised with a 27-point first quarter.
Sophomore Cameron Boland recovered a fumble for one touchdown and rushed for another for Arcadia (1-0), which held Menominee Indian to 39 total yards.
Senior Lane Huebner rushed for two touchdowns, and junior quarterback Kaden Updike completed two touchdown passes to senior Evan Pauly for the Raiders. Updike was 5-for-6 for 82 yards.
Senior Joseph Rivera also rushed for a team-high 111 yards and scored once for Arcadia, which rushed for 298 yards.
Kewaunee 35, Black River Falls 0
BLACK RIVER FALLS — No details were reported.