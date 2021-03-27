High school sports roundup: Logan boys, girls run cross country meet

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Logan High School boys placed third and its girls fourth in a cross country at Sheehan Park.

Senior Tracy Bye placed fifth out of 67 runners to lead the Rangers, who had a team score of 68 in the four-team boys competition. Sun Prairie won with a 30, and Middleton (32) was second.

Sophomores Daniel Wilson and Andrew Hackbarth placed 11 and 16th, respectively, and freshman Isaac Trohkimoinen was 17th.

Logan's girls had a team score of 96 and were led by senior Brooke Thurman's 13th-place finish. Juniors Ellie Haverland and Ashley Janisch were 16th and 17th, respectively.

Central's girls placed fifth with a score of 106 in a meet won by Middleton (19).

FOOTBALL

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 7, Brookwood 6

The Eagles scored in the first half and the Falcons in the second, with a missed conversion the difference at Logan's Swanson Field. No details were reported.

Nonconference