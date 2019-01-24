Onalaska Luther’s Joey McNamara drained a long-range 3-pointer to knot a nonconference game with Logan at 48 Thursday night, but the Rangers had an answer in overtime.
Logan converted 7 of 9 free throws in the extra session to edge Knights 57-54 at the Logan fieldhouse.
Floyd Thomas led Logan (6-8) with a game-high 21 points, 17 of which came in the first half. Jackson Hamilton added 15 points for the Rangers.
McNamara led Luther (7-6) with 19 points, 15 of which came in the first half, while Bennett Loersch added 14.
MVC
Central 75, Holmen 38
The Red Raiders — ranked second in Division 2 by The Associated Press — allowed just nine first-half points and didn’t allow the Vikings to score from inside the 3-point line until after halftime.
Central, which dropped a hard-fought four-point decision to Minnehaha Academy at the Midwest Players Classic on Saturday, led 47-9 at halftime, and outrebounded Holmen 50-15.
Junior Johnny Davis led second-ranked Central (12-2, 6-0) with 23 points, and added seven rebounds. Jordan Davis had 13 points, while Terrance Thompson had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Senior David Hayden also scored 10 points.
Holmen (6-8, 3-4) was led by Jimmy Gillespie’s 16 points, whose night was powered by five 3-pointers. Kevin Koelbl added 11 points.
Coulee
G-E-T 80,
Black River Falls 44
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks had four scorers in double digits and controlled the game from the start.
Ben Thompson scored 17 points for G-E-T (7-7, 5-2), which is now tied for the top spot in the conference. Ty Hammond added 13 as well.
Black River Falls (4-8, 2-4) was led by Nate Becker’s 14 points.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 94,
Winona Cotter 26
CALEDONIA — Junior Noah King scored 20 of his 25 points in the first half, and the Warriors (13-4, 9-0) scored 67 first-half points in a big win.
Thirteen players scored for the Warriors, with Riley Gavin (12) and Sam Privet (11) joining King in double figures.
Winona Cotter’s Talyn Gilbertson had 11 points.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 58, Dodgeville 49
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The Blackhawks had too many options for Dodgeville to stop, and came out with the win.
Hunter Davis led all scorers with 20 points, while Mark Welter (11) and Mason Kramer (10) joined him in double figures. Prairie du chien improved to 11-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MVC
Central 47, Holmen 34
The Red Raiders built a six-point lead by halftime, then held off the Vikings at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium. Central (7-8, 5-3) was led by Heather Opitz’s 14 points, while Madison Trussoni added nine.
Haley Valiska, who went 4-for-8 from the free-throw line, led Holmen (6-12, 3-6) with 12 points.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 65, Augusta 39
MELROSE — Erika Simmons and Emily Herzberg scored 13 points apiece to lead the Mustangs (14-1, 10-0) past Augusta. Mesa Byom and Calette Lockington added 12 points each for Melrose-Mindoro, which is ranked third in this week’s Associated Press Division 4 poll.
The Mustangs, who led 36-14 at the half, were 11 of 18 from the free-throw line.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 57,
Winona Cotter 53
WINONA, Minn. — Caledonia senior Katie Tornstrom scored the last 10 points for the Warriors (12-4, 10-1) in the road win. She ended up with 21 points, and 17 were in the second half.
The Ramblers held a 28-26 halftime lead.
Scenic Bluffs
Brookwood 55, New Lisbon 51 (OT)
ONTARIO, Wis. — Brookwood (4-11, 2-6) trailed by five points late, and then it outscored New Lisbon 8-4 in the overtime period.
Shelly Powell led Brookwood with 16 points.
Bangor 49, Necedah 38
BANGOR — Carsen Kershner led the Cardinals (9-6, 7-1) with 14 points. Haley Jones scored nine points.
WRESTLING
MVC
Holmen 82,
Onalaska/Luther 0
HOLMEN — Holmen won all of the four of the matches wrestled, which included three pins and a major decision. Kalyn Jahn (170, 37-2) pinned Ethan Newman in the second period, while Drake Schams (182, 32-8) also earned a second-period pin over Erik Rogers.
Coulee
Viroqua 69,
Black River Falls 12
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Lucas Oldham (23-10) pinned Tyson O’Brien in just under a minute in the 126-pound match. In addiiton to Oldham’s pin, the Blackhawks had five other victories to help secure the win.
Kaleb Dobson (285) recorded Black River Falls’ only non-forfeit victory on the night after pinning Braxton Cary with eight seconds left in the second period.
Mel-Min/G-E-T 45, West Salem/Bangor 20
WEST SALEM — Julian Purney (126, 33-1) posted a 14-2 decision over Caiden Buehler (22-9) to help boost Mel.-Min./G-E-T over West Salem/Bangor. Hunter Anderson did his part, defeating Joe Hess (25-7) in a 3-2 decision.
Evan Wolfe (24-7) earned three points for West Salem/Bangor after defeating Colton Sime (22-9) 7-4.
GYMNASTICS
Coulee
West Salem co-op 131.175, Viroqua co-op 121.5
VIROQUA — Ella Krause won the all-around competition for West Salem (34.275). Viroqua’s Lydia Korn was second (33.525).
Krause won the beam (8.65) and the bars (8.675), while Korn won the vault (8.5) and floor exercise (9.25).