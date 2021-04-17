High school sports roundup: Logan football team comes up short vs. Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Logan High School football team held a late lead and had a chance to counter a late touchdown by Superior, but came up short in a 13-12 contest on Saturday.
Senior Trent Wieland scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes, 18 seconds left to give the Rangers (1-3) a 12-6 lead, but the Spartans came back with a 53-yard touchdown run from Carter Fonger with 3:33 on the clock. Kell Piggott broke the tie with an extra point.
Logan put together another drive and moved inside the Superior 10-yard line but a fumble ended the possession.
Wieland carried 18 times for 75 yards, and quarterback Josh Waite completed 14 of 25 passes for 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His touchdown pass came at the end of the third quarter and was to Ryan Bye, who had four catches for 125 yards. Jack McHugh-Sake had four catches for 74 yards.
BASEBALL
Nonconference
Caledonia 11, Pine Island 10
CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (1-1) picked up their first win of the season when pitcher and left fielder Brady Augedahl doubled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh and ended the game in walkoff fashion.
Pine Island took a 10-9 lead by scoring three runs in the top of the sixth to force Caledonia to rally. Augedahl’s hit was his only of the game after walking during his first four plate appearances.
Second baseman Austin Klug was 2 for 4 with three RBI, and left fielder/first baseman Casey Schultz went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Center fielder Andrew Kunelius had a double, walked three times and scored three times for the Warriors, who stole five bases.
CROSS COUNTRY
Old Abe Invitational
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Logan’s boys were second and its girls third.
Senior Tracy Bye won the boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 48 seconds. Sophomore Daniel Wilson (seventh, 18:08), sophomore Andrew Hackbarth (ninth, 18:10) and junior Viktor Kattchee (10th, 18:13) also placed among the top 10 as Logan scored 40 points.
The Rangers, who had a score of 75, were led by junior Ashley Janisch (10th, 22:04), senior Brooke Thurman (13th, 22:30) and junior Ellie Haverland (14th, 22:35). Sophomore Gabriel Wood placed 25th (19:34) to lead Central, which didn’t have a team score.
Central’s girls placed second with a team score of 74, and they were led by 11th-place sophomore Katie Christensen (22:05). Sophomore Jenna Hutschenreuter was 12th (22:21) and sophomore Taryn Winga 15th (23:07).