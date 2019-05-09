The Logan High School softball team continued its strong play this week by holding off crosstown rival Central 10-9 in an MVC home game.
The Rangers, who knocked off Onalaska on Tuesday, responded to early rallies from the Red Raiders and had a 9-5 lead after two innings. But the bats went quiet from there, producing just one more run in the fifth inning. Central scored three runs between the sixth and seventh innings, but Logan did enough to hold the lead.
Chariell Butler went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Logan (8-9, 7-5), while Ally Erickson (3-for-4, double) and Clara Havlik (2-for-4, double, three RBI) plated runs as well.
Central’s Beth Meyers was 3-for-3 with a homer and four RBI, and Zoe Heintz added two hits and two RBI.
Onalaska 13, Sparta 0 (5)
SPARTA — The Hilltoppers (18-2, 9-1) scored in every inning played and pitcher Sarah Kraus bounced back from a rare loss with a two-hitter.
Lydia Schultz went 3-for-4 with a double to pace the offense, while Kraus had two triples, two RBI and struck out 12. Alyssa Achenreiner had a triple and an RBI for Onalaska.
Alecia Kirchhoff doubled for Sparta (0-14, 0-10), which committed 7 errors.
Holmen 6, Tomah 4
TOMAH — After Tomah had taken a lead in the middle innings, freshman Ellie Kline tied the game with a home run to lead off the sixth inning, which sparked a deciding rally for the Vikings.
After a walk, Sydney Jahr doubled in the go-ahead run for Holmen, and then Ashley Krueger’s single plated Jahr to give pitcher Delaney Sacia a late lead, which she didn’t relinquish.
Krueger and Kline had two hits apiece, and Samantha Chapman doubled for Holmen.
Tomah’s Josie Mathison had two doubles, while Alyssa Whaley and Ella Plueger had two hits apiece.
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 13-14, Viroqua 6-1
ONALASKA — The Knights led 10-2 after four innings of the first game, aided by four Viroqua errors and powerful outing from the offense. Cynda Protsman had two doubles, Jenna Wahl had another and scored four runs, and Kelly Tauscher had a homer and four RBI.
Saige Zitzner homered for Viroqua, which had 15 hits in Game 1.
Luther’s offense stayed hot in the second game, with five players notching multi-hit games, led by Protsman and Wahl, who both homered. Wahl had four RBI, and Protsman had three. Klarissa Miller pitched all five innings, allowing four hits while striking out one.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 10, Wonewoc-Center 0 (5)
BANGOR — Freshman Aliyah Langrehr had a game to to remember. She had three hits, including two doubles, but more impressively, she notched her first varsity no-hitter for Bangor.
Langrehr walked just one batter, the second of the game, before keeping the bases empty the rest of the way.
Her offense helped, with McKenna Riley (three RBI), Hannah Crenshaw (two RBI), and Taylor Jacobson (two RBI) all driving in runs. The Cardinals (10-4, 9-2) scored five runs in the third inning and three in the fifth to end the game early.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 15, La Farge 2 (5)
LA FARGE, Wis. — The Pirates had 16 hits, including three apiece from Zoey Boardman, Riley Anderson and April Haakenson, and scored seven runs in both the first and fourth innings.
Anderson had two doubles, and three RBI, Boardman had a double and two RBI, and Haakenson doubled and tallied four RBI. Jenna Krzewinski homered and had four RBI, while Jordan Young homered as well.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 11, Augusta 1 (5)
BLAIR — The Wildcats (17-0, 13-0) captured at least a share of the Dairyland Conference title with their five-inning win against Augusta.
Blair-Taylor was able to collect 10 hits and received two apiece from Ari Charles, Danyelle Walder and Bailey Hammond.
Lauren Steien scattered four hits and seven strikeouts across five innings for the win.
Nonconference
Aquinas 10, Westby 4
The Blugolds put together a six-run third inning, which included a home run and two doubles.
Freshman Alaina Bagniefski recorded her first career home run in the third inning to score two runs as Gabby Hargrove and Megan Scheidt both knocked two-run doubles. Bagniefski also pitched her first complete game to earn her second win by scattering five hits and three strikeouts across seven innings.
BASEBALL
MVC
Sparta 3, Onalaska 1
ONALASKA — The Spartans (11-4, 7-3) peaked in the third inning, starting with three straight hits and taking advantage of an Onalaska error.
Connor Haggerty led the winning effort with a 2-for-3 performance.
Onalaska (5-13, 3-7) was able to get a run across in the first inning after Carter Stobb sent Mason Manglitz home.
Holmen 4, Tomah 0
HOLMEN — A pitchers duel most of the way, Holmen pulled away with a three-run sixth inning in a game in which Tomah acted as the home team.
The Vikings got the best of Tomah ace and Alabama recruit Connor Prielipp for the second time this season, despite Prielipp tallying 18 strikeouts. In 13 innings against Holmen this season, Prielipp had 32 punchouts, but the Vikings were able to put together enough good at-bats to score.
Ryland Wall had two hits, while Brandon Flury had three and an RBI. Nevin Wall allowed four hits and struck out 10 to shut out Tomah.
Coulee
West Salem 16, Onalaska Luther 7
ONALASKA — The Panthers finished off a suspended game from April 29 against the Knights and put up four more runs after leading 12-5 in the fourth inning.
West Salem had 12 hits, all singles, led by Trenton Foreman's 3-for-4 performance with five RBI. Keegan Kuehl added three hits and three RBI.
Erik Rodgers went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI for Luther, while Brandon Stadtler was 3-for-5.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 19, Wonewoc-Center 0 (5)
WONEWOC, Wis. — Bangor collected 19 runs and 14 hits — four of which were home runs — to shut out Wonewoc-Center in five innings.
Noah Friet was able to go deep twice as Carter Horstman and Dylan Sprain each had one homer apiece for the Cardinals (9-4, 9-1). Friet finished 2-for-3, and Wyatt Wolfe (2-for-3), Matthieu Oesterle (3-for-4) and Hank Reader (3-for-3) all recorded multiple hits.
Three Rivers
La Crescent 4, Lewiston-Altura 0
LA CRESCENT — The Lancers didn’t have their best game offensively, but strong defense and timely hits proved to be enough for another win.
La Crescent (12-2, 11-1) got two hits apiece from Sam Weiser, Nick Peterson, and Bryce Weymiller to help kick-start the offense. Thomas Kiesau doubled and helped stymie Lewiston-Altura’s offense with strong play in center field, including killing a rally with a double play after a diving catch.
Luke Schwartzhoff got the win after pitching 5⅓.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 12, La Farge 1 (6)
LA FARGE, Wis. — De Soto tallied six extra-base hits and cruised to a win.
Riggin Beck was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI, and four runs scored. Brock Venner had two hits, including a triple, Isiah Zink had two hits, including a double, and two RBI.
Kaden Pedretti pitched three scoreless innings of relief, and struck out five.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 11, Platteville 0 (6)
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Gavin Gillitzer tossed a six-inning no-hitter to earn the win for Prairie du Chien.
Gillitzer struck out 10 and walked none, but Platteville runners were able to reach base on errors. The pitcher was also able to fill an offensive role by sending out a two-run homer. Grant Martin, Hunter Davis, Ryan McGrath, Clayton DuCharme and Dylan Coleman all collected two hits in the win.
Nonconference
Aquinas 12, G-E-T 11
Aquinas pushed across two runs in the bottom of the seventh to break away from G-E-T and earn the win. The Blugolds jumped out early with a five-run first inning, but a three-run seventh from G-E-T gave the Redhawks an 11-9 lead.
Jared Everson led Aquinas with a 4-for-4 performance that included a double and a home run. Brandon Merfeld went 3-for-4 while hitting for a triple.
Brandon Boos led G-E-T with a double and homer as Alex Pearson had a double and three RBI.
BOYS TENNIS
MVC
Logan 6, Central 1
Logan controlled the singles competition to come out strong against Central.
Ben Fowler won the No. 1 singles match 6-3, 6-2 against Central’s Michael Emerich, and Ian Hofland won a 7-6, 6-0 battle against Ryan Emerich in the No. 2 singles match.
Central received a No. 3 singles win as Nathan Janvrin went 6-4, 6-3 over Jared Restel.
Holmen 5, Tomah 2
TOMAH — Sam Gelder won the No. 1 singles match for Holmen, defeating Evan Lord 6-0, 6-2.
The Vikings followed up the No. 1 singles win by claiming the following three singles matches, which included a No. 2 victory from Colin Heiderscheit as he defeated Aaron Honish 6-1, 6-2.
The Timberwolves claimed the No. 1 doubles match as Dylen Pierce and Jarett Knoepker went 7-1, 6-0 against Michael Hinman and Vang Thao.
Nonconference
Black River Falls 6, West Salem 0
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers won all six matches to defeat West Salem at home.
Paul Barbe won the No. 1 singles match 6-3, 6-1 against West Salem’s Jack Hehli. Sam Lund and Jacob Hower shut out Nick Stachowitz and Nick Noelke 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 2 doubles match.
Viroqua 5, Mauston 2
VIROQUA — Jared Anderson and Mitchell Hanson posted a lengthy 7-5, 7-5 victory for Viroqua in the No. 1 doubles match against Brandon Langer and Josh Eckerman.
Viroqua’s No. 2 duo of Lucas Oldham and Tony Garvalia earned a win after defeating Matthew Skiles and Jonathan Leandro-Scheppa 6-1, 7-5.
GIRLS SOCCER
MVC
Onalaska 7, Sparta 0
SPARTA — The Hilltoppers (10-2-2, 10-0) kept their offense busy to shut out Sparta and remain undefeated in the MVC.
Ellie Smith started the scoring with an unassisted goal and was able to assist Jaidyn Groshek on the team’s second goal before scoring again.
Savannah Holcomb and Hadly Bernett had a combined 23 saves for Sparta (4-9-1, 2-8).
Tomah 3, Holmen 3
TOMAH — Casie Lasko knocked in a goal for Tomah in the 83rd minute to make a 3-3 tie.
Holmen was able to start out early thanks to a goal from Andrea Wink in the fifth minute, but Shanit Tiber tied it up for Tomah at the 15th minute.
Hanna Adler had five saves for Tomah, and Alexis Treadway had five saves for Holmen.
West Salem 4, Aquinas 0
The Panthers scored three times in the first half and added another goal in the closing minutes to blank the Blugolds in a game moved to Logan’s Swanson Field.