MADISON, Wis. — Logan High School senior Ben Fowler will get at least one more match in his high school tennis career after posting a win Thursday in the opening round of the WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Fowler has been on the state stage before, and kept his cool throughout his match en route to a 6-3, 6-1 win over Martin Luther’s Josh Klement. Fowler improved to 15-2 this season, while Klement’s season ended at 20-7.
Fowler will play Kenosha St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy senior Nicholas Harron (17-4) in the second round at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday. Harron, whose seeded eighth in the 28-player bracket, won his opening-round match in straight sets.
Rangers junior Ian Hofland suffered a 6-1, 6-0 defeat against Xavier’s sixth-seeded Johnny Horak.
Black River Falls senior Paul Barbe fell 6-1, 6-0 to Edgewood Sacred Heart’s Chris Boll, while West Salem freshman Jack Hehli dropped a 6-2, 6-1 match to Edgewood Sacred Heart’s Donovan Pfaff.
In doubles action, Logan seniors Jonathan Marcou and Sam Novak (15-0) outlasted Kohler’s Joe Conklin and Leo Fink 3-6, 6-4 (6) to advance to the second round. They’ll play University School of Milwaukee’s Matthew Cooper and Addison Elliot (11-6) at about 12:30 p.m. Friday. Cooper and Elliot are seeded sixth.
Logan seniors Garrett Simmons and Avery Schams never got going in a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Jared Tollas and Augustin Rasmussen of Ashland.
SOFTBALL
Sectional finals
Division 5
Blair-Taylor 5, Highland 1
BLAIR — The Wildcats (27-0) secured their spot in the WIAA Division 5 state tournament for the third year in a row by out-hitting Highland.
Blair-Taylor jumped out early with a two-run first inning and sent a runner across the plate in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings. The team tallied seven hits, two of which came from pitcher Lauren Steien (2-for-4). Bailey Hammond hit for extra bases with a double, while Ciera Curran and Ari Charles each stole a base, and Chloe Wagner swiped two.
Steien tossed a complete game, allowing five hits, striking out five and walking one to earn the win.
The Wildcats will await seeding of the state tournament field, which includes Belmont, Tri-County and Gilman. Blair-Taylor fell in the semifinal last season and in the championship game in 2017.
BASEBALL
Regional finals
Division 1
Marshfield 4, Holmen 2
HOLMEN — The Vikings’ season came to a close after a big sixth inning powered Marshfield to a win. Marshfield (16-11) scored all of its runs in the sixth inning, which featured a walk, three singles, and a double.
Isaiah Baierl’s two-run single closed the rally and Holmen’s offense didn’t answer. Kevin Koelbl scored both runs for Holmen, reaching base on a single in the fourth inning and a walk in the sixth. Adam Quam drove him in each time, first with a sacrifice fly, and then a single in the sixth. Brandon Flury finished with a pair of hits in a 2-for-3 performance.
Ben Byom was working on a one-hitter before the Tigers got to him in the sixth. He finished with 10 strikeouts.
GIRLS SOCCER
Regional semifinals
Division 4
Aquinas 9, Richland Center 0
The Blugolds kept their season alive after jumping out early and netting five goals in the first half.
Freshman Finley Harkness had a hat trick after recording goals in the 31st, 43rd and 82nd minutes, and two were unassisted. Sophomore Natalie Horstman had two goals — one in the 58th minute and one in the 61st — both of which were unassisted.