High school sports roundup: Luther baseball season comes to a close

AUGUSTA — The Onalaska Luther High School baseball team lost 11-5 in the WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinals Friday to Augusta.

The fourth-seeded Knights (5-19) tied the game at 5-5 in the top of the sixth inning before giving up six runs in the bottom half of the frame.

The hosting fifth-seeded Beavers took the lead on a fielding error and extended their lead on two bases loaded walks, a bases loaded hit by pitch, a wild pitch and a two-RBI double by Brennan King. King was also credited with the pitching win, striking out six batters over 6 ⅔ innings.

The Knights’ loss came despite out hitting the Beavers 6-4 and their opponents committing seven errors. Shaw McCoy (2 for 4) led Luther in hits. Dillon Yang (1 for 2) had a team-high two RBIs.

Augusta will advance to the regional semifinals to face the top-seed of the region, Aquinas, on the road Tuesday.

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Nonconference

Tomah 9, Marshfield 2

MARSHFIELD — The Timberwolves (10-15) finished their regular season with a win over Marshfield.

The top three in the order for Tomah were dominant. Lead off man Charlie Joyce went 3 for 5 with an RBI. Behind him, Drew Brookman (3 for 5) recorded two RBIs on three doubles. Shane Prielipp also went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI.

Junior Seby Williams got the pitching win with four strikeouts over six innings.

SOFTBALL

WIAA regional finals

Division 1

Monona Grove 10, Holmen 2

MONONA GROVE — The seventh-seeded Vikings saw their season come to an end against the second-seeded Monona Grove.

The Vikings (15-9) struggled against Monona Grove pitcher Karlie McKenzie, who struckout 16 batters and gave up only one walk.

After not allowing a baserunner in the first two innings, the Vikings allowed seven hits and five runs in the third inning.

Ellie Kline scored both runs for Holmen. After Taylor Pellowski led off the game with a walk, Kline doubled to bring her home. In the third, Kline bunted home another run.

Monona Grove will advance to the sectionals, where they will play Tuesday against the winner of third-seed Verona and sixth-seed Middleton.

