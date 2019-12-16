High School sports roundup: Luther defeats Sparta in overtime

SPARTA — Hannah Matzke scored 23 points to help the Onalaska Luther High School girls basketball team pull out the road victory 60-56 in overtime over Sparta on Monday night.
Bradley commit Callie Ziebell also scored 23 points while Taneea Henderson finished with 12 and Brielle Savor added 10 for Sparta (4-4). It was the fourth time Ziebell has scored at least 20 points in a game this season to push her season scoring average to over 19 points per game.
Matzke was joined in double figures by Grace Manke (14) while Cassie Warren scored nine, Jess Waege and Annabelle Koenig each scored six for Luther (5-2).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Eau Claire North 60, Holmen 56
EAU CLAIRE — Cameron Weber scored a team-high 19 points while Caleb Matl added 10 for the Vikings (1-4) were just 7 of 13 from the free throw line.
Ashton Kallstrom scored 18 of his game-high 23 points in the first half while Southern Illinois commit Dalton Banks finished with 17 to lead the 10th-ranked Huskies (4-0).
Fall Creek 60, Arcadia 49
FALL CREEK — Fall Creek (3-2) held a distinct advantage from the free throw line making 19 of 29 compared to Arcadia, which was 6 of 7 from the charity stripe.
Michael Schweisthal led the way for the Raiders (0-4) scoring 10 points while Chandler Sonsalla made three 3’s to finish with nine.
WRESTLING
Nonconference
Westby 37, Ithaca/Weston 36
WESTBY — Blake Hanson (113 pounds), Logan Turben (126), Conor Vatland (182) and Dylan Nottestad (220) all collected pins for Westby.
Trevor Lemke (132) won by major decision while Dakota Bakkestuen (152) won by a 10-4 decision for the Norsemen.